App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Benefits Support Software - Mauritania
Benefits support software, also known as benefits communication or benefits decision support software, is designed to help employees maximize their benefits. These systems educate employees about their benefit options, such as insurance plans and any changes, and provide guidance throughout the enrollment process. Organizations and HR departments use these solutions to streamline communication about benefits and simplify the enrollment process, saving time and money. Benefits support products often feature employee portals and self-service options that allow employees to view, update, and manage their personal information, documents, and plans. HR departments are the primary users of these systems, which assist HR managers in administering benefits packages. Some benefits support software also helps companies comply with federal and local regulations, such as the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). These tools often provide a network of channel partners and/or integrate with a business’s benefits administration software.
Submit New App
Castlight
castlighthealth.com
Motivate healthy habits. Engage employees every day with a comprehensive wellbeing solution that promotes healthy minds, bodies, and wallets.
Alight
alight.com
From hire to retire, and beyond, your people depend on you for resources that will enhance their health, wealth, and wellbeing. Put the power in their hands with data and technology that provides clarity through timely, broader connected insights. Drive better outcomes for your people and for your b...
Sequoia One
one.sequoia.com
Sequoia One’s purpose is to help your high tech business thrive by taking care of the administrative burdens that are distracting you from the bigger picture. We offer competitive benefits and outsourced HR designed for innovative, growth-minded companies. We know how important it is to attract and ...
Compt
compt.io
Compt is the #1 perk stipend software that's fully customizable to your company's needs, 100% IRS-compliant, and able to support global teams. With Compt, you can easily offer ready-made and custom perk stipends that delight your employees without the administrative burden it typically takes to mana...
Nova Benefits
novabenefits.com
Nova Benefits is an employee wellness platform centred on corporate health insurance. Founded by Saransh Garg (CEO) and Yash Gupta (CTO), Nova Benefits is on a mission to build happier and healthier workplaces for everyone by making health insurance personalised and easy to use for all employees. Ov...
Forma
joinforma.com
Companies spend millions annually on employee benefits that employees neither value nor regularly use. Founded in 2017, Forma set out to build a better model by challenging traditional one-size-fits-all approaches. Forma’s flexible benefits software helps companies offer competitive benefits package...
Noyo
noyo.com
The Noyo benefits data platform is the infrastructure solution for ben-admin, HRIS, and HR systems that want to transform the way they manage member enrollment and eligibility. Collect, clean, and transmit key member data with one safe platform. Easily connect to leading insurance carriers through t...
Your Money Line
yourmoneyline.com
Your Money Line is the employee financial wellness benefit offering unlimited 1:1 human money coaching, world-class education, and AI-powered software—so your people (and their dependents) live worry-free financial lives. Your Money Line provides quick, yet thorough answers to employees’ most person...
Kota
kota.io
Kota provides simple and borderless access to health, life, and retirement providers globally with real-time enrolment, flexible contributions, and an employee app. ⭑ Control: Set contribution amounts per team and country, cap costs, get local benchmarks, and enrol and unenroll with a click. ⭑ Save:...
Healthee
healthee.com
Healthee is changing the health benefits experience by making it easier, faster, and more efficient to use your health insurance and get care.
GoKlaim
goklaim.com
GoKlaim is a software that helps employers offer health and wellness benefits to their employees in a simple and flexible way. With GoKlaim, employees can access a health spending account through a mobile app, where they can submit claims for a variety of eligible expenses, from medical and dental c...
League
league.com
Founded in 2014, League is a technology-focused health company powering the digital transformation of healthcare. Employers, payers, pharmacy retailers and healthcare providers use our award-winning platform to deliver integrated and personalized health experiences that drive consumer engagement. Mi...
Benepass
getbenepass.com
The flexible benefits platform for people-first companies. One-size-fits-all employee benefits don’t work for today’s global workforce. Give your employees flex benefits that adapt to their lifestyles.