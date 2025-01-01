Top Benefits Consulting Providers

App store for web apps

Benefits consulting involves outsourcing human resource (HR) functions specialized in the selection, procurement, implementation, administration, and renewal of employee benefits plans. These plans encompass various benefits such as group health insurance, life insurance, paid time off, pensions, student loan repayment, disability insurance, and individual retirement accounts. Service providers in this field assess the requirements, monitor benefit utilization and availability for both employers and employees, and ensure compliance with governmental regulations. They act as the primary liaison between insurance companies, vendors, and clients. Through thorough research and negotiation, these providers offer tailored plans that align with clients' needs. Businesses engage with these services year-round and can anticipate ongoing communication and support.

ADP

ADP

adp.com

The ADP app streamlines payroll, HR management, benefits, and time tracking, allowing users to manage employee data and tasks from mobile devices.

LunaProxy

LunaProxy

lunaproxy.com

LunaProxy is a residential proxy service with over 200 million IPs for web scraping and data collection, offering high anonymity and multiple access methods.

Empower

Empower

empower.com

Empower is a personal finance app that helps users track income, expenses, set financial goals, and receive tailored advice for better financial management.

Inspira Financial

Inspira Financial

inspirafinancial.com

Inspira Financial app provides tools for managing health savings accounts, retirement savings, and investment strategies to support financial planning.

UMR

UMR

member.umr.com

The UMR app helps users manage healthcare by accessing benefits, plan details, digital ID cards, finding providers, and tracking expenses on their mobile devices.

BenefitHub

BenefitHub

benefithub.com

BenefitHub is an online platform offering employee discounts, perks, and financial wellness tools to enhance benefits and reduce stress from expenses.

TraceGenie

TraceGenie

tracegenie.co.za

TraceGenie is an app that helps retirement funds locate untraceable members, offering control, accountability, and reduced fraud risk.

Bennie

Bennie

bennie.com

The Bennie app provides employees with easy access to benefits information, including ID cards, provider searches, and direct support for benefits-related inquiries.

Lumity Benefits

Lumity Benefits

lumity.com

The Lumity Benefits app helps users manage and access various health benefits through an organized platform with easy navigation and personalized support.

Monark HQ

Monark HQ

monarkhq.com

Monark HQ is an employee benefits quoting system that assists brokers in providing quotes for employers' employee benefits.

MMChr

MMChr

mmchr.com

MMChr app offers HR outsourcing and consulting services focused on human resources and employment law compliance.

GetBenefits

GetBenefits

getbenefits.io

GetBenefits is a platform that offers corporate benefits and opportunities to enhance business efficiency and employee engagement.

FrankCrum

FrankCrum

frankcrum.com

The FrankCrum app provides secure access to HR, payroll, benefits management, and account resources for streamlined business operations.

