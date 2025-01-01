Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Benefits consulting involves outsourcing human resource (HR) functions specialized in the selection, procurement, implementation, administration, and renewal of employee benefits plans. These plans encompass various benefits such as group health insurance, life insurance, paid time off, pensions, student loan repayment, disability insurance, and individual retirement accounts. Service providers in this field assess the requirements, monitor benefit utilization and availability for both employers and employees, and ensure compliance with governmental regulations. They act as the primary liaison between insurance companies, vendors, and clients. Through thorough research and negotiation, these providers offer tailored plans that align with clients' needs. Businesses engage with these services year-round and can anticipate ongoing communication and support.
Submit New App
ADP
adp.com
The ADP app streamlines payroll, HR management, benefits, and time tracking, allowing users to manage employee data and tasks from mobile devices.
LunaProxy
lunaproxy.com
LunaProxy is a residential proxy service with over 200 million IPs for web scraping and data collection, offering high anonymity and multiple access methods.
Empower
empower.com
Empower is a personal finance app that helps users track income, expenses, set financial goals, and receive tailored advice for better financial management.
Inspira Financial
inspirafinancial.com
Inspira Financial app provides tools for managing health savings accounts, retirement savings, and investment strategies to support financial planning.
UMR
member.umr.com
The UMR app helps users manage healthcare by accessing benefits, plan details, digital ID cards, finding providers, and tracking expenses on their mobile devices.
BenefitHub
benefithub.com
BenefitHub is an online platform offering employee discounts, perks, and financial wellness tools to enhance benefits and reduce stress from expenses.
TraceGenie
tracegenie.co.za
TraceGenie is an app that helps retirement funds locate untraceable members, offering control, accountability, and reduced fraud risk.
Bennie
bennie.com
The Bennie app provides employees with easy access to benefits information, including ID cards, provider searches, and direct support for benefits-related inquiries.
Lumity Benefits
lumity.com
The Lumity Benefits app helps users manage and access various health benefits through an organized platform with easy navigation and personalized support.
Monark HQ
monarkhq.com
Monark HQ is an employee benefits quoting system that assists brokers in providing quotes for employers' employee benefits.
MMChr
mmchr.com
MMChr app offers HR outsourcing and consulting services focused on human resources and employment law compliance.
GetBenefits
getbenefits.io
GetBenefits is a platform that offers corporate benefits and opportunities to enhance business efficiency and employee engagement.
FrankCrum
frankcrum.com
The FrankCrum app provides secure access to HR, payroll, benefits management, and account resources for streamlined business operations.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.