Benefits consulting involves outsourcing human resource (HR) functions specialized in the selection, procurement, implementation, administration, and renewal of employee benefits plans. These plans encompass various benefits such as group health insurance, life insurance, paid time off, pensions, student loan repayment, disability insurance, and individual retirement accounts. Service providers in this field assess the requirements, monitor benefit utilization and availability for both employers and employees, and ensure compliance with governmental regulations. They act as the primary liaison between insurance companies, vendors, and clients. Through thorough research and negotiation, these providers offer tailored plans that align with clients' needs. Businesses engage with these services year-round and can anticipate ongoing communication and support.