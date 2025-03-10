Top Benefits Consulting Providers

Find the right software and services.
Benefits consulting involves outsourcing human resource (HR) functions specialized in the selection, procurement, implementation, administration, and renewal of employee benefits plans. These plans encompass various benefits such as group health insurance, life insurance, paid time off, pensions, student loan repayment, disability insurance, and individual retirement accounts. Service providers in this field assess the requirements, monitor benefit utilization and availability for both employers and employees, and ensure compliance with governmental regulations. They act as the primary liaison between insurance companies, vendors, and clients. Through thorough research and negotiation, these providers offer tailored plans that align with clients' needs. Businesses engage with these services year-round and can anticipate ongoing communication and support.
ADP
adp.com
The ADP app streamlines payroll, HR management, benefits, and time tracking, allowing users to manage employee data and tasks from mobile devices.
LunaProxy
lunaproxy.com
LunaProxy is a residential proxy service with over 200 million IPs for web scraping and data collection, offering high anonymity and multiple access methods.
Empower
empower.com
Empower is a personal finance app that helps users track income, expenses, set financial goals, and receive tailored advice for better financial management.
Inspira Financial
inspirafinancial.com
Inspira Financial app provides tools for managing health savings accounts, retirement savings, and investment strategies to support financial planning.
UMR
member.umr.com
The UMR app helps users manage healthcare by accessing benefits, plan details, digital ID cards, finding providers, and tracking expenses on their mobile devices.
BenefitHub
benefithub.com
BenefitHub is an online platform offering employee discounts, perks, and financial wellness tools to enhance benefits and reduce stress from expenses.
TraceGenie
tracegenie.co.za
Tracing service provider to the Retirement Fund industry Untraceable Members: The Fund Principal Officer’s Nightmare We have a common goal, let TraceGenie assist your fund. Our fees are market related, and with the use of the TraceGenie platform, you are assured of comprehensive control and accountability, swift turnaround times, minimal fraud risk, and peace of mind knowing your instructions are in the most capable hands
Bennie
bennie.com
Bennie’s global benefits platform helps employers, employees, and their dependents thrive through a range of modern solutions, including consulting, insurance, and coaching. Trusted by the world’s most innovative companies, Bennie is a one-stop solution that goes beyond traditional benefits and includes employee coaching, P&C insurance, and more. The Bennie App is a go-to resource for employees to find and understand benefits information easily. From viewing ID cards to finding in-network providers to browsing Bennie’s Marketplace, members have the benefits information and tools they need at their fingertips. Bennie’s healthcare concierge, Ask Bennie, is the ultimate tool for dedicated member support. Members can chat with an Ask Bennie Advocate directly on the app to get help with questions about open enrollment, coverage, bill negotiations/mistakes, finding providers, and more.
Lumity Benefits
lumity.com
Lumity's modern benefits solution combines dedicated service and expertise with powerful data insights and technology to relieve the pain of administering and choosing health plans and benefits for both employers and employees.
Monark HQ
monarkhq.com
Monark HQ is an employee benefits quoting system helping brokers quote employee benefits for employers.
MMChr
mmchr.com
HR Outsourcing and Consulting firm specialized in human resources and employment law compliance.
GetBenefits
getbenefits.io
GetBenefits is a platform of corporate benefits and new opportunities. We help to improve the efficiency of your business and engage your employees.
FrankCrum
frankcrum.com
FrankCrum offers outsourced HR, payroll and payroll administration, employee benefits and benefits administration, 401(k), workers compensation and HR Solutions.
