Benefits Consulting Providers
Top Benefits Consulting Providers - Qatar

Benefits consulting involves outsourcing human resource (HR) functions specialized in the selection, procurement, implementation, administration, and renewal of employee benefits plans. These plans encompass various benefits such as group health insurance, life insurance, paid time off, pensions, student loan repayment, disability insurance, and individual retirement accounts. Service providers in this field assess the requirements, monitor benefit utilization and availability for both employers and employees, and ensure compliance with governmental regulations. They act as the primary liaison between insurance companies, vendors, and clients. Through thorough research and negotiation, these providers offer tailored plans that align with clients' needs. Businesses engage with these services year-round and can anticipate ongoing communication and support.

ADP

ADP

adp.com

ADP offers industry-leading online payroll and HR solutions, plus tax, compliance, benefit administration and more. Get the best with ADP.

Empower

Empower

empower.com

Our vision is to transform financial lives through advice, people and technology. Our mission is to empower financial freedom for all.

Lumity Benefits

Lumity Benefits

lumity.com

Lumity's modern benefits solution combines dedicated service and expertise with powerful data insights and technology to relieve the pain of administering and choosing health plans and benefits for both employers and employees.

Inspira Financial

Inspira Financial

inspirafinancial.com

About Inspira Financial  Inspira Financial provides health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions that strengthen and simplify the health and wealth journey. With more than 7 million clients holding over $62 billion in assets under custody, Inspira works with thousands of employers, plan sponsors, recordkeepers, TPAs, and other institutional partners — helping the people they care about plan, save, and invest for a brighter future. Inspira relentlessly pursues better outcomes for all with our automatic rollover services, health savings accounts, emergency savings funds, custody services, and more. Learn more at inspirafinancial.com.

BenefitHub

BenefitHub

benefithub.com

BenefitHub is the market's number one online benefit portal and employee discount marketplace in the US.

UMR

UMR

member.umr.com

UMR is a third-party administrator (TPA), hired by your employer, to help ensure that your claims are paid correctly so that your health care costs can be kept to a minimum and you can focus on well-being.

Bennie

Bennie

bennie.com

Bennie’s global benefits platform helps employers, employees, and their dependents thrive through a range of modern solutions, including consulting, insurance, and coaching. Trusted by the world’s most innovative companies, Bennie is a one-stop solution that goes beyond traditional benefits and includes employee coaching, P&C insurance, and more. The Bennie App is a go-to resource for employees to find and understand benefits information easily. From viewing ID cards to finding in-network providers to browsing Bennie’s Marketplace, members have the benefits information and tools they need at their fingertips. Bennie’s healthcare concierge, Ask Bennie, is the ultimate tool for dedicated member support. Members can chat with an Ask Bennie Advocate directly on the app to get help with questions about open enrollment, coverage, bill negotiations/mistakes, finding providers, and more.

TraceGenie

TraceGenie

tracegenie.co.za

Tracing service provider to the Retirement Fund industry Untraceable Members: The Fund Principal Officer’s Nightmare We have a common goal, let TraceGenie assist your fund. Our fees are market related, and with the use of the TraceGenie platform, you are assured of comprehensive control and accountability, swift turnaround times, minimal fraud risk, and peace of mind knowing your instructions are in the most capable hands

FrankCrum

FrankCrum

frankcrum.com

FrankCrum offers outsourced HR, payroll and payroll administration, employee benefits and benefits administration, 401(k), workers compensation and HR Solutions.

GetBenefits

GetBenefits

getbenefits.io

GetBenefits is a platform of corporate benefits and new opportunities. We help to improve the efficiency of your business and engage your employees.

LunaProxy

LunaProxy

lunaproxy.com

LunaProxy is one of the best and cheapest residential proxy service providers with over 200 million residential and static proxies to give you an edge for your scraping proxy use case!

MMChr

MMChr

mmchr.com

HR Outsourcing and Consulting firm specialized in human resources and employment law compliance.

Monark HQ

Monark HQ

monarkhq.com

Monark HQ is an employee benefits quoting system helping brokers quote employee benefits for employers.

