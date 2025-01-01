App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Benefits Administration Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Benefits Administration Software

Benefits administration software aids organizations in designing and managing employee benefits packages while ensuring compliance with government regulations. These systems handle various employee benefits, including insurance plans and stock options, and streamline open enrollment periods via an administrative dashboard. Organizations use these tools to view and modify employee benefits packages. Benefits administration software often includes employee portals and self-service options, allowing employees to view, manage, and update their personal information and documents. Primarily used by HR departments, these tools enable HR managers to administer benefits packages effectively and promote their optimal use among employees. Additionally, benefits administration software helps organizations identify the most valuable benefits for employees, reduce overall costs, and maintain compliance with federal and local regulations, such as the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

Submit New App


ADP Workforce Now

ADP Workforce Now

adp.com

ADP Workforce Now is a cloud-based HR platform for managing payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce processes, centralizing employee data and facilitating compliance.

Rippling

Rippling

rippling.com

Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.

Gusto

Gusto

gusto.com

Gusto is an online platform that simplifies payroll, benefits, and HR processes for businesses, helping manage employee information and automate routine tasks.

Paylocity

Paylocity

paylocity.com

Paylocity is an HR and payroll software that simplifies payroll management, benefits administration, and workforce management for businesses.

Paycor

Paycor

paycor.com

Paycor is a human resource management app that centralizes HR functions like payroll, recruitment, and benefits administration for small to medium-sized businesses.

Zimyo

Zimyo

zimyo.com

Zimyo is an HR-tech platform that automates HR operations including payroll, attendance, performance management, and recruitment for organizations of all sizes.

OnPay

OnPay

onpay.com

OnPay is a payroll and HR management software that streamlines payroll processing, tax management, and employee benefits for small and medium-sized businesses.

Collective Health

Collective Health

collectivehealth.com

Collective Health is a digital platform for managing health benefits, offering secure access to health records, appointment tracking, and tools for engaging with healthcare providers.

Zenefits

Zenefits

zenefits.com

Zenefits is a cloud-based HR management platform that helps businesses manage employee benefits, payroll, onboarding, and compliance efficiently.

Circula

Circula

circula.com

Circula is an expense management app for employee payments, streamlining travel expenses, credit card use, and benefits while ensuring compliance and automating processes.

Alight

Alight

alight.com

The Alight app provides employees access to benefits like health, retirement, and payroll information, enabling management of these services conveniently.

Namely

Namely

namely.com

Namely is a comprehensive HR platform that manages payroll, benefits, recruitment, and compliance for organizations worldwide.

CharlieHR

CharlieHR

charliehr.com

CharlieHR is an HR management platform that helps businesses manage employee data, track time off, and streamline HR processes through an intuitive interface.

Bayzat

Bayzat

bayzat.com

Bayzat is an HR, payroll, and insurance management app that streamlines employee processes and enhances the employee experience in businesses.

Employee Navigator

Employee Navigator

employeenavigator.com

Employee Navigator is a platform for managing employee benefits, HR tasks, and compliance, integrating with payroll systems to streamline administration.

Netchex

Netchex

netchex.com

Netchex is an HR and payroll management app for small to medium-sized businesses, simplifying payroll, compliance, and employee management processes.

Warp

Warp

joinwarp.com

Warp is a payroll and compliance app that automates state tax registrations, reducing the need for users to access government websites.

Forma

Forma

joinforma.com

Forma is a benefits platform that allows companies to create and manage customizable employee benefits packages efficiently.

Cocoon

Cocoon

cocoon.com

Cocoon is a leave management platform that streamlines compliance, claims, and payroll to improve the employee leave experience.

Sharecare

Sharecare

sharecare.com

Sharecare is a digital health platform that helps users manage their health and well-being through tracking tools, mindfulness programs, and access to healthcare resources.

Arcoro

Arcoro

arcoro.com

Arcoro is modular HR software designed for construction companies, offering tools for applicant tracking, onboarding, time management, and more.

PrimePay

PrimePay

primepay.com

PrimePay is a payroll management app that streamlines payroll processes, enhances compliance, and provides HR tools for small and midsize businesses.

Empeon

Empeon

empeon.com

Empeon is an HCM platform that streamlines HR and payroll management for healthcare and homecare organizations, offering features for scheduling, time tracking, and employee self-service.

GoCo

GoCo

goco.io

GoCo is a cloud-based HR platform that streamlines employee management tasks, including onboarding, benefits, payroll, and compliance, with a focus on usability and integration.

ekincare

ekincare

ekincare.com

ekincare is an AI-based health platform that helps organizations manage employee health, offering telemedicine, wellness programs, and health insights to reduce costs.

Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus

benefitfocus.com

Benefitfocus is a benefits administration platform that simplifies enrollment and management of employee benefits, enhancing health outcomes and reducing administrative tasks.

Sequoia One

Sequoia One

one.sequoia.com

Sequoia One is a platform that manages HR functions, including compensation, benefits, and workforce analytics to support high tech businesses.

Healthysure

Healthysure

healthysure.in

Healthysure is an app for managing health and wellness, offering features like health benefits access, expense tracking, and healthcare provider search.

Decisely

Decisely

decisely.com

Decisely is a platform for small businesses that provides integrated benefits management, HR services, and insurance quoting, with seamless system integration to improve efficiency.

Benme

Benme

benme.io

Benme is a platform for managing employee benefits, helping organizations streamline administration and enhance employee satisfaction through customizable options.

League

League

league.com

League app helps users access, navigate, and manage healthcare services through a digital platform for employers, payers, and providers.

Benepass Admin

Benepass Admin

getbenepass.com

Benepass Admin is a tool for managing employee benefits, streamlining administration, and integrating with HR systems for efficiency and real-time insights.

Benepass

Benepass

getbenepass.com

Benepass is a flexible benefits platform that allows organizations to customize and manage employee benefits tailored to diverse employee needs.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.