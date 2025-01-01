Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Benefits administration software aids organizations in designing and managing employee benefits packages while ensuring compliance with government regulations. These systems handle various employee benefits, including insurance plans and stock options, and streamline open enrollment periods via an administrative dashboard. Organizations use these tools to view and modify employee benefits packages. Benefits administration software often includes employee portals and self-service options, allowing employees to view, manage, and update their personal information and documents. Primarily used by HR departments, these tools enable HR managers to administer benefits packages effectively and promote their optimal use among employees. Additionally, benefits administration software helps organizations identify the most valuable benefits for employees, reduce overall costs, and maintain compliance with federal and local regulations, such as the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).
Submit New App
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is a cloud-based HR platform for managing payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce processes, centralizing employee data and facilitating compliance.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.
Gusto
gusto.com
Gusto is an online platform that simplifies payroll, benefits, and HR processes for businesses, helping manage employee information and automate routine tasks.
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Paylocity is an HR and payroll software that simplifies payroll management, benefits administration, and workforce management for businesses.
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor is a human resource management app that centralizes HR functions like payroll, recruitment, and benefits administration for small to medium-sized businesses.
Zimyo
zimyo.com
Zimyo is an HR-tech platform that automates HR operations including payroll, attendance, performance management, and recruitment for organizations of all sizes.
Collective Health
collectivehealth.com
Collective Health is a digital platform for managing health benefits, offering secure access to health records, appointment tracking, and tools for engaging with healthcare providers.
OnPay
onpay.com
OnPay is a payroll and HR management software that streamlines payroll processing, tax management, and employee benefits for small and medium-sized businesses.
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits is a cloud-based HR management platform that helps businesses manage employee benefits, payroll, onboarding, and compliance efficiently.
Circula
circula.com
Circula is an expense management app for employee payments, streamlining travel expenses, credit card use, and benefits while ensuring compliance and automating processes.
Alight
alight.com
The Alight app provides employees access to benefits like health, retirement, and payroll information, enabling management of these services conveniently.
Namely
namely.com
Namely is a comprehensive HR platform that manages payroll, benefits, recruitment, and compliance for organizations worldwide.
CharlieHR
charliehr.com
CharlieHR is an HR management platform that helps businesses manage employee data, track time off, and streamline HR processes through an intuitive interface.
Employee Navigator
employeenavigator.com
Employee Navigator is a platform for managing employee benefits, HR tasks, and compliance, integrating with payroll systems to streamline administration.
Bayzat
bayzat.com
Bayzat is an HR, payroll, and insurance management app that streamlines employee processes and enhances the employee experience in businesses.
Netchex
netchex.com
Netchex is an HR and payroll management app for small to medium-sized businesses, simplifying payroll, compliance, and employee management processes.
Warp
joinwarp.com
Warp is a payroll and compliance app that automates state tax registrations, reducing the need for users to access government websites.
Forma
joinforma.com
Forma is a benefits platform that allows companies to create and manage customizable employee benefits packages efficiently.
Cocoon
cocoon.com
Cocoon is a leave management platform that streamlines compliance, claims, and payroll to improve the employee leave experience.
Sharecare
sharecare.com
Sharecare is a digital health platform that helps users manage their health and well-being through tracking tools, mindfulness programs, and access to healthcare resources.
Arcoro
arcoro.com
Arcoro is modular HR software designed for construction companies, offering tools for applicant tracking, onboarding, time management, and more.
PrimePay
primepay.com
PrimePay is a payroll management app that streamlines payroll processes, enhances compliance, and provides HR tools for small and midsize businesses.
Empeon
empeon.com
Empeon is an HCM platform that streamlines HR and payroll management for healthcare and homecare organizations, offering features for scheduling, time tracking, and employee self-service.
GoCo
goco.io
GoCo is a cloud-based HR platform that streamlines employee management tasks, including onboarding, benefits, payroll, and compliance, with a focus on usability and integration.
ekincare
ekincare.com
ekincare is an AI-based health platform that helps organizations manage employee health, offering telemedicine, wellness programs, and health insights to reduce costs.
Benefitfocus
benefitfocus.com
Benefitfocus is a benefits administration platform that simplifies enrollment and management of employee benefits, enhancing health outcomes and reducing administrative tasks.
Sequoia One
one.sequoia.com
Sequoia One is a platform that manages HR functions, including compensation, benefits, and workforce analytics to support high tech businesses.
Healthysure
healthysure.in
Healthysure is an app for managing health and wellness, offering features like health benefits access, expense tracking, and healthcare provider search.
Decisely
decisely.com
Decisely is a platform for small businesses that provides integrated benefits management, HR services, and insurance quoting, with seamless system integration to improve efficiency.
Benme
benme.io
Benme is a platform for managing employee benefits, helping organizations streamline administration and enhance employee satisfaction through customizable options.
League
league.com
League app helps users access, navigate, and manage healthcare services through a digital platform for employers, payers, and providers.
Benepass Admin
getbenepass.com
Benepass Admin is a tool for managing employee benefits, streamlining administration, and integrating with HR systems for efficiency and real-time insights.
Benepass
getbenepass.com
Benepass is a flexible benefits platform that allows organizations to customize and manage employee benefits tailored to diverse employee needs.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.