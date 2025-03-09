Top Benefits Administration Software - Vatican City

Find the right software and services.
Benefits administration software aids organizations in designing and managing employee benefits packages while ensuring compliance with government regulations. These systems handle various employee benefits, including insurance plans and stock options, and streamline open enrollment periods via an administrative dashboard. Organizations use these tools to view and modify employee benefits packages. Benefits administration software often includes employee portals and self-service options, allowing employees to view, manage, and update their personal information and documents. Primarily used by HR departments, these tools enable HR managers to administer benefits packages effectively and promote their optimal use among employees. Additionally, benefits administration software helps organizations identify the most valuable benefits for employees, reduce overall costs, and maintain compliance with federal and local regulations, such as the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).
PrimePay
primepay.com
PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear for small and midsize businesses. We've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an intelligent, versatile HCM platform. A platform defined by options and designed to deliver exceptional
Netchex
netchex.com
Netchex is an HR and payroll management app for small to medium-sized businesses, simplifying payroll, compliance, and employee management processes.
Forma
joinforma.com
Forma is a benefits platform that allows companies to create and manage customizable employee benefits packages efficiently.
Collective Health
collectivehealth.com
Collective Health is a digital platform for managing health benefits, offering secure access to health records, appointment tracking, and tools for engaging with healthcare providers.
Circula
circula.com
Circula is an expense platform for any payments done by employees: travel expenses, credit cards and employee benefits. Our mission is to simplify finance and payroll administration, while ensuring compliance through smart automations – so employees can do their best job. With Circula, you ✔️ Save up to 80% time in accounting & become a productive business partner within your organization ✔️ Reduce compliance risks & ensure secure and audit-proof processes *Cards are issued by Transact Payments Malta Limited pursuant to licence by Visa Europe Limited. Transact Payments Malta Limited is duly authorised and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority as a Financial Institution under the Financial Institution Act 1994. Registration number C 91879.
Warp
joinwarp.com
Warp is a modern payroll, compliance, and benefits platform built for founders. We put all state tax registrations and compliance on autopilot so you never need to login to another .gov website again.
Benepass
getbenepass.com
The flexible benefits platform for people-first companies. One-size-fits-all employee benefits don’t work for today’s global workforce. Give your employees flex benefits that adapt to their lifestyles.
GoCo
goco.io
GoCo brings HR data to life and provides tools to customize workflows for any HR process, policy, or checklist. With GoCo, organizations receive a dedicated support team that sets them up for success and remains available after implementation. From onboarding and benefits to performance management and payroll, GoCo offers everything needed to run HR in a single, easy-to-use solution. The mission of GoCo is to help businesses spend less time on manual, painful, and complex HR tasks so they can focus on growing happier, more productive teams.
Cocoon
cocoon.com
Cocoon is a leave management platform that simplifies the complexities of compliance, claims, and payroll for a seamless, more empathetic employee leave experience. Welcome to the modern era of employee leave. Leave management software that automates the complexities of compliance, claims, and payroll for People teams and their employees.
Empeon
empeon.com
Empeon is a flexible platform that allows companies to easily manage all their HR and Payroll needs in one place. Often companies say they have this feature, but they only have the ability to connect, causing bottlenecks and slowing operations. Come test out our platform to see why it's truly the best for your business.
League
league.com
Founded in 2014, League is a technology-focused health company powering the digital transformation of healthcare. Employers, payers, pharmacy retailers and healthcare providers use our award-winning platform to deliver integrated and personalized health experiences that drive consumer engagement. Millions of people across the world use digital health platforms powered by League to access, navigate and pay for care.
Benefitfocus
benefitfocus.com
A holistic benefits administration solution designed to help your employees achieve better health and financial outcomes while also helping your organization reduce costs and administrative burden. *Fully Outsourced Benefits Administration Offload time-consuming processes and focus on more strategic work. • Eligibility and enrollment • Employee communications • Reporting • ACA compliance (stand-alone solution available) • COBRA administration • Billing and payroll services • Consumer accounts • Voluntary benefits • And more! *Engaging Employee Experience Help employees choose and use their benefits with ease and confidence. • Personalized benefits hub • Top-rated mobile app • Data-driven decision support (stand-alone solution available) • Year-round engagement tools • Integrated care navigation • Employee service center *Powerful Data Insights Measure program effectiveness, identify opportunities, and drive positive change. • Health data analytics platform (stand-alone solution available) • Claims audit and recovery services (included with analytics platform)
ekincare
ekincare.com
Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, ekincare is an AI-driven patent-pending integrated health benefits platform helping organizations save up to 25% healthcare costs and lowering their health insurance premiums. Our product ensures that telemedicine, health checks, mental health and fitness and nutrition services are easily available for corporate employees on a single platform seamlessly pan India, with a unified experience. Our AI engine ensures that all medical records are digitized and provides real-time actionable insights for corporates around potential health risks and remedial actions. Currently, we are catering to 250+ corporates, managing the health of 350,000+ employees and their dependents on the platform.
Bayzat
bayzat.com
Bayzat is an HR, payroll, and insurance management app that streamlines employee processes and enhances the employee experience in businesses.
Benme
benme.io
Benme is the personalized employee benefits and suppliers management platform.
Healthysure
healthysure.in
HealthySure is India's most loved employee benefits platform for Startups and Enterprises in India. The platform offers a suite of group health, life and accident insurance products with curated health and wellness programs.
Gusto
gusto.com
Gusto is an online platform that simplifies payroll, benefits, and HR processes for businesses, helping manage employee information and automate routine tasks.
Decisely
decisely.com
Decisely is a benefits brokerage and HR services firm specializing in integrated technology solutions for small businesses. Supported by licensed benefit brokers and industry professionals, the Decisely solution provides the right mix of healthcare benefits, recruiting, HR admin, compliance, payroll and retirement on one easy-to-use platform.
Sharecare
sharecare.com
Sharecare+ is the only advocacy solution in the industry that engages individuals and families in their holistic well-being journey by providing direct, simplified access to all their benefits and seamless high-touch support from professional advocates to easily navigate the full scope of their healthcare needs on their terms—whether that is managing a chronic condition, helping address mental health challenges, navigating complex benefits, finding the right doctor, understanding a claim, navigating to the right care, managing overall lifestyle risk, or just learning healthier habits. Sharecare does it all—and our advocates will help your members find exactly what they need, when they need it.
Employee Navigator
employeenavigator.com
Employee Navigator is a platform for managing employee benefits, HR tasks, and compliance, integrating with payroll systems to streamline administration.
Alight
alight.com
The Alight app provides employees access to benefits like health, retirement, and payroll information, enabling management of these services conveniently.
Zimyo
zimyo.com
Zimyo is an HR-tech platform that automates HR operations including payroll, attendance, performance management, and recruitment for organizations of all sizes.
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits is a cloud-based HR management platform that helps businesses manage employee benefits, payroll, onboarding, and compliance efficiently.
Sequoia One
one.sequoia.com
Sequoia One is a platform that manages HR functions, including compensation, benefits, and workforce analytics to support high tech businesses.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Paylocity is an HR and payroll software that simplifies payroll management, benefits administration, and workforce management for businesses.
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor is a human resource management app that centralizes HR functions like payroll, recruitment, and benefits administration for small to medium-sized businesses.
OnPay
onpay.com
OnPay is a payroll and HR management software that streamlines payroll processing, tax management, and employee benefits for small and medium-sized businesses.
Namely
namely.com
Namely is a comprehensive HR platform that manages payroll, benefits, recruitment, and compliance for organizations worldwide.
CharlieHR
charliehr.com
CharlieHR is an HR management platform that helps businesses manage employee data, track time off, and streamline HR processes through an intuitive interface.
Arcoro
arcoro.com
Construction companies and contractors have special workforce management needs, and Arcoro offers a suite of modular construction HR software that enables companies to address them successfully. Arcoro is the only Human Resources technology company focused on the construction industry, offering solutions to help companies hire, manage and grow their back office, professional and skilled trade workforce. Arcoro’s suite of modules includes: • Applicant Tracking • Onboarding • Learning Management • Core HR • Benefits • ExakTime time/attendance tracking • Compensation management • Performance management and succession planning. Companies can choose to leverage one or all of the modules, and many customers start with one or two and add more as their needs change, or their organization grows. Modules within Arcoro’s suite are fully integrated, but they also integrate with other construction technology including project management, workforce management and accounting systems. Arcoro maintains strong partnerships with other leading construction tech providers to ensure a seamless experience for customers. Over 8,000 construction companies and contractors of all sizes in North America rely on Arcoro to help them address their HR needs. Every day more than 1 million construction pros clock in and out on an Arcoro product. Arcoro strives to deliver the best experience for employees in the field and in the office. For more information please visit us at www.arcoro.com.
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is a cloud-based HR platform for managing payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce processes, centralizing employee data and facilitating compliance.
