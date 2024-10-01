App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Benefits Administration Software - Algeria
Benefits administration software aids organizations in designing and managing employee benefits packages while ensuring compliance with government regulations. These systems handle various employee benefits, including insurance plans and stock options, and streamline open enrollment periods via an administrative dashboard. Organizations use these tools to view and modify employee benefits packages. Benefits administration software often includes employee portals and self-service options, allowing employees to view, manage, and update their personal information and documents. Primarily used by HR departments, these tools enable HR managers to administer benefits packages effectively and promote their optimal use among employees. Additionally, benefits administration software helps organizations identify the most valuable benefits for employees, reduce overall costs, and maintain compliance with federal and local regulations, such as the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).
Submit New App
Gusto
gusto.com
Whether you’re just getting started or scaling your fast-growing business, Gusto is the partner you need to grow and nurture your team. With Gusto, you get modern HR features like payroll, benefits, hiring, management resources, and more — all in one place. Gusto is proud to serve more than 300,000 ...
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is the only all-in-one, cloud-based HR suite that adapts to the way you work. Built on a single database, ADP Workforce Now features Human Resource Management, Payroll, Benefits, Talent Management, Time & Labor Management, Learning and Analytics, and Return to Office capabilities. ...
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Our all-in-one software platform gives HR pros a way to easily manage daily tasks in payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce management. But what makes us different is that our technology is backed by a culture that truly cares about our clients’ success. Providers will merely sell you a product. B...
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee life...
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor empowers leaders to modernize every aspect of people management so they can focus on what really matters: building winning teams. The unified HCM solution ensures employee data is in one place, so you’ll never have to switch platforms, access multiple systems or re-key information. Automate t...
Zimyo
zimyo.com
Zimyo is an extensive HR-tech platform that solves complex HR challenges while streamlining and automating the day-to-day HR operations. Trusted by modern-day organizations such as Bajaj Capital, Yashraj Films, TVF, Apollo Tyres, Capital Motion, SOHO House, Qatar Wire Products, and 2,000 others, Zim...
CharlieHR
charliehr.com
HR software that your team will love. CharlieHR is trusted by over 7000 companies to help manage their teams. HR software that is beautifully designed, simple and easy to use.
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits is a company based in the United States that offers cloud-based software as a service to companies for managing their human resources, with a particular focus on helping them with health insurance coverage.Zenefits was founded in 2013. It is headquartered in San Francisco.
Namely
namely.com
Namely is the only HR, payroll, benefits, and talent management platform your employees will love. It’s more than HR software: It’s the compliance and benefits consulting you need.
Alight
alight.com
From hire to retire, and beyond, your people depend on you for resources that will enhance their health, wealth, and wellbeing. Put the power in their hands with data and technology that provides clarity through timely, broader connected insights. Drive better outcomes for your people and for your b...
OnPay
onpay.com
OnPay is designed for people who want to spend more time running their business (and less on back-office tasks). Its award-winning payroll and HR saves business owners over 15 hours a month, and frees them up to focus on the bottom line.
Collective Health
collectivehealth.com
A health benefits solution that brings it all together. Collective Health is a modern TPA integrating plan administration, navigation, and advocacy that delivers truly engaging health benefits for your people and proven value for your organization.
Employee Navigator
employeenavigator.com
All-in-One Benefits, HR, & Compliance. Thousands of brokers use Employee Navigator’s software with their customers to manage their benefits, onboarding, ACA and more in our simple intuitive platform.
Netchex
netchex.com
With Netchex's HR and Payroll Managemnt Solution, you can make your processes easier than ever and ensure the job is always done right.
Circula
circula.com
Circula is an expense platform for any payments done by employees: travel expenses, credit cards and employee benefits. Our mission is to simplify finance and payroll administration, while ensuring compliance through smart automations – so employees can do their best job. With Circula, you ✔️ Save u...
Sequoia One
one.sequoia.com
Sequoia One’s purpose is to help your high tech business thrive by taking care of the administrative burdens that are distracting you from the bigger picture. We offer competitive benefits and outsourced HR designed for innovative, growth-minded companies. We know how important it is to attract and ...
Bayzat
bayzat.com
Bayzat is changing the way work works for the better. We’ve built innovative HR, payroll and insurance technology, and created a world-class employee experience that benefits everyone. By making it accessible to all employers, we’ll take businesses to the next level and open up entire new possibilit...
Sharecare
sharecare.com
Sharecare+ is the only advocacy solution in the industry that engages individuals and families in their holistic well-being journey by providing direct, simplified access to all their benefits and seamless high-touch support from professional advocates to easily navigate the full scope of their heal...
Cocoon
cocoon.com
Cocoon is a leave management platform that simplifies the complexities of compliance, claims, and payroll for a seamless, more empathetic employee leave experience. Welcome to the modern era of employee leave. Leave management software that automates the complexities of compliance, claims, and payr...
Arcoro
arcoro.com
Construction companies and contractors have special workforce management needs, and Arcoro offers a suite of modular construction HR software that enables companies to address them successfully. Arcoro is the only Human Resources technology company focused on the construction industry, offering solu...
ekincare
ekincare.com
Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, ekincare is an AI-driven patent-pending integrated health benefits platform helping organizations save up to 25% healthcare costs and lowering their health insurance premiums. Our product ensures that telemedicine, health checks, mental health and fitness and nutrit...
GoCo
goco.io
GoCo is a modern, all-in-one HR solution with top-rated customer support that makes it easy to streamline your HR processes and data. From onboarding and benefits to performance management and payroll, GoCo has everything you need to run HR in a single, easy-to-use solution. Our mission at GoCo is t...
Warp
joinwarp.com
Warp is a modern payroll, compliance, and benefits platform built for founders. We put all state tax registrations and compliance on autopilot so you never need to login to another .gov website again.
Benefitfocus
benefitfocus.com
A holistic benefits administration solution designed to help your employees achieve better health and financial outcomes while also helping your organization reduce costs and administrative burden. *Fully Outsourced Benefits Administration Offload time-consuming processes and focus on more strategic...
Empeon
empeon.com
Empeon is a flexible platform that allows companies to easily manage all their HR and Payroll needs in one place. Often companies say they have this feature, but they only have the ability to connect, causing bottlenecks and slowing operations. Come test out our platform to see why it's truly the be...
PrimePay
primepay.com
PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear for small and midsize businesses. We've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an intelligent, versatile HCM platform. A platform defined by options and designed to deliver exceptional
Forma
joinforma.com
Companies spend millions annually on employee benefits that employees neither value nor regularly use. Founded in 2017, Forma set out to build a better model by challenging traditional one-size-fits-all approaches. Forma’s flexible benefits software helps companies offer competitive benefits package...
Decisely
decisely.com
Decisely is a benefits brokerage and HR services firm specializing in integrated technology solutions for small businesses. Supported by licensed benefit brokers and industry professionals, the Decisely solution provides the right mix of healthcare benefits, recruiting, HR admin, compliance, payroll...
Healthysure
healthysure.in
HealthySure is India's most loved employee benefits platform for Startups and Enterprises in India. The platform offers a suite of group health, life and accident insurance products with curated health and wellness programs.
Benme
benme.io
Benme is the personalized employee benefits and suppliers management platform.
League
league.com
Founded in 2014, League is a technology-focused health company powering the digital transformation of healthcare. Employers, payers, pharmacy retailers and healthcare providers use our award-winning platform to deliver integrated and personalized health experiences that drive consumer engagement. Mi...
Benepass Admin
getbenepass.com
The flexible benefits platform for people-first companies. One-size-fits-all employee benefits don’t work for today’s global workforce. Give your employees flex benefits that adapt to their lifestyles.
Benepass
getbenepass.com
The flexible benefits platform for people-first companies. One-size-fits-all employee benefits don’t work for today’s global workforce. Give your employees flex benefits that adapt to their lifestyles.