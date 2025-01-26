Top Benefits Administration Software - Afghanistan

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Benefits administration software aids organizations in designing and managing employee benefits packages while ensuring compliance with government regulations. These systems handle various employee benefits, including insurance plans and stock options, and streamline open enrollment periods via an administrative dashboard. Organizations use these tools to view and modify employee benefits packages. Benefits administration software often includes employee portals and self-service options, allowing employees to view, manage, and update their personal information and documents. Primarily used by HR departments, these tools enable HR managers to administer benefits packages effectively and promote their optimal use among employees. Additionally, benefits administration software helps organizations identify the most valuable benefits for employees, reduce overall costs, and maintain compliance with federal and local regulations, such as the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).
Submit New App
PrimePay
primepay.com
PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear for small and midsize businesses. We've packaged 37 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an intelligent, versatile HCM platform. A platform defined by options and designed to deliver exceptional
Netchex
netchex.com
With Netchex's HR and Payroll Managemnt Solution, you can make your processes easier than ever and ensure the job is always done right.
Forma
joinforma.com
Companies spend millions annually on employee benefits that employees neither value nor regularly use. Founded in 2017, Forma set out to build a better model by challenging traditional one-size-fits-all approaches. Forma’s flexible benefits software helps companies offer competitive benefits packages while reducing costs and inefficiencies, by giving employees more choice and flexibility in how they spend their benefit allowances. The platform also saves HR professionals countless hours managing and supporting various point solutions. Using Forma, companies can select from a suite of products that include Lifestyle Spending Accounts, Health Spending Accounts, Health Reimbursement Arrangements, Flexible Spending Accounts, and more to design and deliver customized benefits programs–all through a single platform. Employees then have three choices to spend account funds: The Forma Store with discounted products and services, The Forma Visa Card, or claim reimbursement backed by Forma’s world-class member support team. Forma has helped hundreds of the world’s most admired companies, including Stripe, Zoom, Lululemon, and Affirm, design and support flexible, inclusive benefits programs for nearly a million employees. And, we are seeing great success with 98% customer retention, 75 NPS, and 98 CSAT ratings from members. Forma is backed by Emergence Capital and Ribbit Capital and has received numerous awards for its exponential growth, its software innovation, and as a “Great Place to Work.”
Collective Health
collectivehealth.com
A health benefits solution that brings it all together. Collective Health is a modern TPA integrating plan administration, navigation, and advocacy that delivers truly engaging health benefits for your people and proven value for your organization.
Circula
circula.com
Circula is an expense platform for any payments done by employees: travel expenses, credit cards and employee benefits. Our mission is to simplify finance and payroll administration, while ensuring compliance through smart automations – so employees can do their best job. With Circula, you ✔️ Save up to 80% time in accounting & become a productive business partner within your organization ✔️ Reduce compliance risks & ensure secure and audit-proof processes *Cards are issued by Transact Payments Malta Limited pursuant to licence by Visa Europe Limited. Transact Payments Malta Limited is duly authorised and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority as a Financial Institution under the Financial Institution Act 1994. Registration number C 91879.
Warp
joinwarp.com
Warp is a modern payroll, compliance, and benefits platform built for founders. We put all state tax registrations and compliance on autopilot so you never need to login to another .gov website again.
Benepass
getbenepass.com
The flexible benefits platform for people-first companies. One-size-fits-all employee benefits don’t work for today’s global workforce. Give your employees flex benefits that adapt to their lifestyles.
Benepass Admin
getbenepass.com
The flexible benefits platform for people-first companies. One-size-fits-all employee benefits don’t work for today’s global workforce. Give your employees flex benefits that adapt to their lifestyles.
GoCo
goco.io
GoCo is a modern, all-in-one HR solution with top-rated customer support that makes it easy to streamline your HR processes and data. From onboarding and benefits to performance management and payroll, GoCo has everything you need to run HR in a single, easy-to-use solution. Our mission at GoCo is to help businesses spend less time on manual, painful, and complex HR tasks so they can focus on growing happier, more productive teams.
Cocoon
cocoon.com
Cocoon is a leave management platform that simplifies the complexities of compliance, claims, and payroll for a seamless, more empathetic employee leave experience. Welcome to the modern era of employee leave. Leave management software that automates the complexities of compliance, claims, and payroll for People teams and their employees.
Empeon
empeon.com
Empeon is a flexible platform that allows companies to easily manage all their HR and Payroll needs in one place. Often companies say they have this feature, but they only have the ability to connect, causing bottlenecks and slowing operations. Come test out our platform to see why it's truly the best for your business.
League
league.com
Founded in 2014, League is a technology-focused health company powering the digital transformation of healthcare. Employers, payers, pharmacy retailers and healthcare providers use our award-winning platform to deliver integrated and personalized health experiences that drive consumer engagement. Millions of people across the world use digital health platforms powered by League to access, navigate and pay for care.
Benefitfocus
benefitfocus.com
A holistic benefits administration solution designed to help your employees achieve better health and financial outcomes while also helping your organization reduce costs and administrative burden. *Fully Outsourced Benefits Administration Offload time-consuming processes and focus on more strategic work. • Eligibility and enrollment • Employee communications • Reporting • ACA compliance (stand-alone solution available) • COBRA administration • Billing and payroll services • Consumer accounts • Voluntary benefits • And more! *Engaging Employee Experience Help employees choose and use their benefits with ease and confidence. • Personalized benefits hub • Top-rated mobile app • Data-driven decision support (stand-alone solution available) • Year-round engagement tools • Integrated care navigation • Employee service center *Powerful Data Insights Measure program effectiveness, identify opportunities, and drive positive change. • Health data analytics platform (stand-alone solution available) • Claims audit and recovery services (included with analytics platform)
ekincare
ekincare.com
Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, ekincare is an AI-driven patent-pending integrated health benefits platform helping organizations save up to 25% healthcare costs and lowering their health insurance premiums. Our product ensures that telemedicine, health checks, mental health and fitness and nutrition services are easily available for corporate employees on a single platform seamlessly pan India, with a unified experience. Our AI engine ensures that all medical records are digitized and provides real-time actionable insights for corporates around potential health risks and remedial actions. Currently, we are catering to 250+ corporates, managing the health of 350,000+ employees and their dependents on the platform.
Bayzat
bayzat.com
Bayzat is changing the way work works for the better. We’ve built innovative HR, payroll and insurance technology, and created a world-class employee experience that benefits everyone. By making it accessible to all employers, we’ll take businesses to the next level and open up entire new possibilities in work life. Our HR tech allows you to save time on HR processes such as leave management, employee record upkeep, tracking attendance and managing shift schedules for your employees. Our payroll tech makes us the UAE’s first automated payroll processing software and provides a streamlined experience to manage work expenses to both employer and employees. Bayzat has also changed the way people think about and interact with their medical policies. That means using your health insurance is easy, simple, intuitive and mobile! Our health insurance tech provides powerful features such as the ability to search for symptoms, benefits, treatments and clinics, make a doctor’s appointment, submit your medical claim on our app. For employees we’re redefining the work life experience with technology that provides work benefits, financial wellness and health support at your fingertips.
Benme
benme.io
Benme is the personalized employee benefits and suppliers management platform.
Healthysure
healthysure.in
HealthySure is India's most loved employee benefits platform for Startups and Enterprises in India. The platform offers a suite of group health, life and accident insurance products with curated health and wellness programs.
Gusto
gusto.com
Whether you’re just getting started or scaling your fast-growing business, Gusto is the partner you need to grow and nurture your team. With Gusto, you get modern HR features like payroll, benefits, hiring, management resources, and more — all in one place. Gusto is proud to serve more than 300,000 businesses across the US with a single trusted system, competitive compensation tools, and expert guidance to help you empower your team. Because when your people thrive, your business thrives too. Learn more at https://gusto.com
Decisely
decisely.com
Decisely is a benefits brokerage and HR services firm specializing in integrated technology solutions for small businesses. Supported by licensed benefit brokers and industry professionals, the Decisely solution provides the right mix of healthcare benefits, recruiting, HR admin, compliance, payroll and retirement on one easy-to-use platform.
Sharecare
sharecare.com
Sharecare+ is the only advocacy solution in the industry that engages individuals and families in their holistic well-being journey by providing direct, simplified access to all their benefits and seamless high-touch support from professional advocates to easily navigate the full scope of their healthcare needs on their terms—whether that is managing a chronic condition, helping address mental health challenges, navigating complex benefits, finding the right doctor, understanding a claim, navigating to the right care, managing overall lifestyle risk, or just learning healthier habits. Sharecare does it all—and our advocates will help your members find exactly what they need, when they need it.
Employee Navigator
employeenavigator.com
All-in-One Benefits, HR, & Compliance. Thousands of brokers use Employee Navigator’s software with their customers to manage their benefits, onboarding, ACA and more in our simple intuitive platform.
Alight
alight.com
From hire to retire, and beyond, your people depend on you for resources that will enhance their health, wealth, and wellbeing. Put the power in their hands with data and technology that provides clarity through timely, broader connected insights. Drive better outcomes for your people and for your business.
Zimyo
zimyo.com
Zimyo is an extensive HR-tech platform that solves complex HR challenges while streamlining and automating the day-to-day HR operations. Trusted by modern-day organizations such as Bajaj Capital, Yashraj Films, TVF, Shree Maruti, Capital Motion, SOHO House, Qatar Wire Products, and 2,500 others, Zimyo offers a comprehensive suite of products that includes HR and Payroll, Attendance, Performance, Applicant Tracking, Engagement, LMS and 50+ modules. By leveraging these solutions, organizations of any size can automate HR operations, run error-free payroll, disburse salaries on time, track employee attendance, onboard/offboard employees, track employee performance, parse resumes, send offer letters, and do much more. Join us on a journey to redefine HR excellence.
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits is a company based in the United States that offers cloud-based software as a service to companies for managing their human resources, with a particular focus on helping them with health insurance coverage.Zenefits was founded in 2013. It is headquartered in San Francisco.
Sequoia One
one.sequoia.com
Sequoia One’s purpose is to help your high tech business thrive by taking care of the administrative burdens that are distracting you from the bigger picture. We offer competitive benefits and outsourced HR designed for innovative, growth-minded companies. We know how important it is to attract and retain talent, streamline and scale your operations, stabilize HR costs, and protect your business. Let us do that heavy lifting so you can focus on getting your business to the next level.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee lifecycle in a single system. Take onboarding, for example. With Rippling, you can hire a new employee anywhere in the world and set up their payroll, corporate card, computer, benefits, and even third-party apps like Slack and Microsoft 365—all within 90 seconds.
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Our all-in-one software platform gives HR pros a way to easily manage daily tasks in payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce management. But what makes us different is that our technology is backed by a culture that truly cares about our clients’ success. Providers will merely sell you a product. But a partner actually cares about you and your business. A partner takes the time to get to know you and understand your needs. We work with you to identify the best solutions that will benefit your business today, while paving the way to a better tomorrow. And tomorrow is all about your team. Everything we do is designed to support you in reaching your goals. Together, we tackle your day-to-day work so you can spend more time building the culture you and your employees crave. For professionals who crave true partnership, Paylocity is the HR & Payroll company that frees you from the tasks of today, so together, we can spend more time focused on the promise of tomorrow. Let's go forward together.
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor empowers leaders to modernize every aspect of people management so they can focus on what really matters: building winning teams. The unified HCM solution ensures employee data is in one place, so you’ll never have to switch platforms, access multiple systems or re-key information. Automate tedious work, mitigate compliance risk, drive efficiencies, empower employees to control their own financial health and gain a deeper understanding of your business with robust analytics and insights.
OnPay
onpay.com
OnPay is designed for people who want to spend more time running their business (and less on back-office tasks). Its award-winning payroll and HR saves business owners over 15 hours a month, and frees them up to focus on the bottom line.
Namely
namely.com
Namely is the only HR, payroll, benefits, and talent management platform your employees will love. It’s more than HR software: It’s the compliance and benefits consulting you need.
CharlieHR
charliehr.com
HR software that your team will love. CharlieHR is trusted by over 7000 companies to help manage their teams. HR software that is beautifully designed, simple and easy to use.
Arcoro
arcoro.com
Construction companies and contractors have special workforce management needs, and Arcoro offers a suite of modular construction HR software that enables companies to address them successfully. Arcoro is the only Human Resources technology company focused on the construction industry, offering solutions to help companies hire, manage and grow their back office, professional and skilled trade workforce. Arcoro’s suite of modules includes: • Applicant Tracking • Onboarding • Learning Management • Core HR • Benefits • ExakTime time/attendance tracking • Compensation management • Performance management and succession planning. Companies can choose to leverage one or all of the modules, and many customers start with one or two and add more as their needs change, or their organization grows. Modules within Arcoro’s suite are fully integrated, but they also integrate with other construction technology including project management, workforce management and accounting systems. Arcoro maintains strong partnerships with other leading construction tech providers to ensure a seamless experience for customers. Over 8,000 construction companies and contractors of all sizes in North America rely on Arcoro to help them address their HR needs. Every day more than 1 million construction pros clock in and out on an Arcoro product. Arcoro strives to deliver the best experience for employees in the field and in the office. For more information please visit us at www.arcoro.com.
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is the only all-in-one, cloud-based HR suite that adapts to the way you work. Built on a single database, ADP Workforce Now features Human Resource Management, Payroll, Benefits, Talent Management, Time & Labor Management, Learning and Analytics, and Return to Office capabilities. Managing your people has never been easier. ADP Workforce Now equips you with the tools not just to track HR information, but to help you manage your workforce and make data-driven decisions. And, as you grow, you can add the functionality you need. Empower all levels of your organization with tools and capabilities designed specifically to provide an engaging experience for business leaders, managers, and workers. • All-in-one: A configurable HR platform to efficiently manage all your people management functions — payroll, HR, time, talent, and benefits — within a single database. • Confident Compliance: Our industry-leading security keeps your data safe, while our deep compliance expertise and solutions help you protect your business. • Ease of use: Innovative, easy-to-use features at your fingertips, making it easy to work in ways that fit your needs while also providing a better experience for your workforce • Insights in the flow of work: Make decisions with confidence, informed by insights from the richest and most robust workforce database in the business. • Integrated and connected ecosystem: Broaden your people management capabilities with the largest HR ecosystem that easily and securely integrates with leading third-party solutions. Easily connect with vital partners such as accountants, brokers and financial providers. PAYROLL. Save time and reduce errors with the all-in-one suite purposefully built to help you operate your business and meet your compliance needs.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.