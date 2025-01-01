Find the right software and services.
Barcode software is used to generate machine-readable code in the form of various numbers and parallel lines of different widths. These tools have the functionality to print this data—the barcode—onto products. Barcodes can be scanned and read by integrating scanners. These tools offer templates so users may print their barcode in the template that works best for their business. Different industries and countries use these varying templates to print the barcodes that fit their specific purposes. Barcode tools integrate with inventory management software to keep track of information such as stock levels, product locations, and raw materials whenever the barcode is scanned. By automating the data entry process through scanning the barcodes, these tools eliminate the potential for human error with manual data entry. Barcodes are typically scanned when a product is sold or shipped from one location to another. This information is especially useful to businesses in industries such as manufacturing and e-commerce. This software sometimes has features to generate/scan RFID (radio frequency identification) tags to manage and track inventory and other assets.
inFlow Inventory
inflowinventory.com
inFlow Inventory is software for managing inventory in small to medium-sized businesses, offering tracking, purchasing, sales management, and reporting across multiple locations.
BoxHero
boxhero-app.com
BoxHero is an inventory management app that helps track stock levels, manage alerts, and streamline inventory processes with barcode scanning and flexible integration options.
Linnworks
linnworks.com
Linnworks is an inventory and order management software for retailers, offering integrations with multiple sales channels for efficient operations.
SalesBinder
salesbinder.com
SalesBinder is a web-based inventory management app for tracking stock, creating orders, managing customer accounts, and integrating with platforms like QuickBooks and WooCommerce.
Scanflow
scanflow.ai
ScanFlow is an AI scanner app for smart devices that captures data through various scanning features, enhancing workflow efficiency across multiple industries.
Finale Inventory
finaleinventory.com
Finale Inventory is a cloud-based inventory management app designed for businesses to track inventory across multiple warehouses and streamline shipping processes.
Shipedge
shipedge.com
Shipedge is a web-based platform that automates eCommerce operations through modules for order and warehouse management, facilitating inventory tracking and order fulfillment.
Launchmetrics
launchmetrics.com
Launchmetrics is an AI-driven platform that helps brands in fashion, beauty, and luxury manage campaigns, track performance, and analyze marketing strategies across multiple channels.
Digit
digit-software.com
Reftab
reftab.com
Reftab is an IT asset management app designed for schools and IT departments, simplifying asset tracking, assignment, and maintenance processes.
SKUSavvy
skusavvy.com
SKUSavvy is a warehouse management app that streamlines inventory, order fulfillment, and logistics across multiple locations and platforms, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs.
