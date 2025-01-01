App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Search

✨ WebCatalog Desktop ✨ Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop—your all-in-one tool to manage apps and accounts. Switch between multiple accounts, organize apps by workflow, and access a curated catalog of desktop apps for Mac and Windows. Download WebCatalog Desktop Learn more

Most Popular Recently Added Top Barcode Software

Barcode software is used to generate machine-readable code in the form of various numbers and parallel lines of different widths. These tools have the functionality to print this data—the barcode—onto products. Barcodes can be scanned and read by integrating scanners. These tools offer templates so users may print their barcode in the template that works best for their business. Different industries and countries use these varying templates to print the barcodes that fit their specific purposes. Barcode tools integrate with inventory management software to keep track of information such as stock levels, product locations, and raw materials whenever the barcode is scanned. By automating the data entry process through scanning the barcodes, these tools eliminate the potential for human error with manual data entry. Barcodes are typically scanned when a product is sold or shipped from one location to another. This information is especially useful to businesses in industries such as manufacturing and e-commerce. This software sometimes has features to generate/scan RFID (radio frequency identification) tags to manage and track inventory and other assets.