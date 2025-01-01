App store for web apps

Top Background Check Software

Background check software assists companies and candidates in verifying the accuracy of job applicants’ backgrounds before employment. This software enables organizations to streamline the screening process for both new hires and volunteers, while also managing the data gathered during screening. Typically, these solutions perform checks on employment history, education credentials, credit records, and criminal backgrounds. Some platforms may also facilitate drug testing. It's important to note that vendors offering background checks must be accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) and classified as Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRA) under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). While some providers directly comply with these regulations, others may operate through compliant third parties or integrations to ensure adherence to state and federal laws.

Paycom

Paycom is a cloud-based HR and payroll app that streamlines employee management, including payroll processing, benefits administration, and talent management.

Paychex

The Paychex app simplifies payroll and benefits management, providing users access to payroll data, benefits information, and HR support on-the-go.

HiPeople

HiPeople is an automated talent assessment tool that streamlines screening and reference checks to improve hiring decisions using data-driven insights.

Checkr

Checkr is an AI-based background screening platform that offers services like criminal checks and employment verification to streamline the hiring process for businesses.

HireRight

HireRight is an on-demand platform for employment screening, offering background checks, drug screening, and compliance solutions for businesses.

Veremark

Veremark is an automated platform for employment verification, focusing on educational credentials to streamline hiring and ensure compliance.

Hireology

Hireology is a hiring platform that streamlines recruitment, automates tasks, and facilitates onboarding for businesses to attract and manage candidates efficiently.

NorthRow

NorthRow simplifies KYC and identity verification processes for compliance teams, improving efficiency and reducing risks in client onboarding.

GoodHire

GoodHire is a background check platform that helps businesses conduct pre-employment screenings, including criminal checks and verifications, efficiently and compliantly.

FactSuite

FactSuite is an app for employers that streamlines background verification processes, providing accurate candidate information for efficient hiring.

Trustii

Trustii offers an automated digital screening solution for property managers and HR professionals, providing clear and objective background check results.

Yardstik

Yardstik streamlines candidate evaluations with sequential screening technology, reducing steps in background checks for various industries.

Certn

Certn is a background screening platform offering services like criminal checks, identity verification, and credit assessments for businesses, ensuring fast and compliant results.

MeasureOne

MeasureOne provides instant access to consumer data, including insurance, income, and employment information, from over 15,000 verified sources.

ClearChecks

ClearChecks simplifies employee background checks and drug testing, securely automating data collection and ensuring compliance with hiring standards.

