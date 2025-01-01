Top Background Check Software

App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Background check software assists companies and candidates in verifying the accuracy of job applicants’ backgrounds before employment. This software enables organizations to streamline the screening process for both new hires and volunteers, while also managing the data gathered during screening. Typically, these solutions perform checks on employment history, education credentials, credit records, and criminal backgrounds. Some platforms may also facilitate drug testing. It's important to note that vendors offering background checks must be accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) and classified as Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRA) under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). While some providers directly comply with these regulations, others may operate through compliant third parties or integrations to ensure adherence to state and federal laws.