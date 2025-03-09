Find the right software and services.
Background check software assists companies and candidates in verifying the accuracy of job applicants’ backgrounds before employment. This software enables organizations to streamline the screening process for both new hires and volunteers, while also managing the data gathered during screening. Typically, these solutions perform checks on employment history, education credentials, credit records, and criminal backgrounds. Some platforms may also facilitate drug testing. It's important to note that vendors offering background checks must be accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) and classified as Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRA) under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). While some providers directly comply with these regulations, others may operate through compliant third parties or integrations to ensure adherence to state and federal laws.
Certn
certn.co
Building trust is important, but it doesn’t have to be hard. Certn is revolutionizing background screening with the easiest-to-use platform, 24/7 support, and fast and compliant results. Certn believes you don’t have to settle for how it’s always been done. Certn offers domestic and international criminal background checks, credit reports, reference checks, education verification, driving records, identity verification, and more, with industry-leading turnaround times. The Certn platform is easy to use and can be uniquely white-labelled. Certn integrates with your favourite applicant tracking system (ATS), including Workday, Lever, Greenhouse, Workable, and more. Certn helps businesses hire faster and manage risk, all while delivering user experiences that help them stand out. Included in the over 20,000 global teams that trust Certn are governments and multinational companies and some of the world’s biggest brands.
Checkr
checkr.com
Checkr is an AI-based background screening platform that offers services like criminal checks and employment verification to streamline the hiring process for businesses.
HiPeople
hipeople.io
HiPeople is an automated talent assessment tool that streamlines screening and reference checks to improve hiring decisions using data-driven insights.
Hireology
hireology.com
Hireology's ATS brings everything you need to attract, hire and onboard your best team into one platform and is designed with your industry in mind. Build brand awareness, automate your hiring process, text & email candidates, and reduce risk with skills tests and verifications. More than 7,500 businesses today trust Hireology to find and hire the people they need.
HireRight
hireright.com
HireRight is an on-demand platform for employment screening, offering background checks, drug screening, and compliance solutions for businesses.
Paychex
paychex.com
The Paychex app simplifies payroll and benefits management, providing users access to payroll data, benefits information, and HR support on-the-go.
Paycom
paycom.com
Paycom is a cloud-based HR and payroll app that streamlines employee management, including payroll processing, benefits administration, and talent management.
ClearChecks
clearchecks.com
Streamline employee background checks and drug-testing for any size business Simple Workflow - No more data entry, paper forms, and emails. We automate collecting applicant's data, disclosures, checks, and send you alerts. Secure Data - Stop collecting Social Security Numbers (SSN) & Personal Identifiable Information (PII) on paper, faxes, or email. We secure your data with bank-grade encryption. Transparent Pricing - We keep it simple with no setup fees, no contracts, and only pay per report. Also, ask about our volume discounts. FCRA Compliance - The FCRA law requires employers to follow certain procedures with consent, adverse event notices, and disputes. We've got you covered!
GoodHire
goodhire.com
GoodHire, a Checkr company, delivers the easiest end-to-end background check workflow in the industry, while offering unique features that help HR teams get their background checks done quickly, affordably, and in a way that minimizes the burden of compliance. Product Description GoodHire simplifies and speeds background checks with customizable, on-demand services for organizations of all sizes. Building a great team starts with a trusted partner that delivers the easiest end-to-end pre-employment background check workflow in the industry.
Yardstik
yardstik.com
With Yardstik, you run fewer background checks and get measurably better results. Our groundbreaking sequential screening technology cuts unnecessary steps and accelerates candidate evaluations—saving you time and money. And that’s just the beginning. We’ll keep challenging long-held background screening industry practices in other areas—from customer support to fraud reduction—on your behalf. Thousands of customers from industries in gig marketplaces, staffing, transportation, and health care—trust us to elevate their screening solutions. Learn more about our mix of screening, fraud, and compliance products in our integrated platform, at https://yardstik.com. Yardstik: Measurably better.
Veremark
veremark.com
Veremark is an automated platform for employment verification, focusing on educational credentials to streamline hiring and ensure compliance.
NorthRow
northrow.com
NorthRow is an award-winning, highly secure KYC (know your customer), ID&V (identity and verification) cloud software that helps compliance teams with digital transformation from streamlining their processes to enhanced visibility at scale. With an extensive breadth of experience and leading software solutions, NorthRow helps businesses to successfully onboard new clients and employees. We do this through robust compliance, monitoring and remediation capabilities giving you peace of mind knowing the burden of risk management is taken care of. We unlock more time for you to focus on the single most important task - growing your business safely.
MeasureOne
measureone.com
nstantly access and verify consumer data with MeasureOne. The most comprehensive and dynamic platform on the market with industry-leading coverage spanning multiple geographies and a rapidly growing list of 15,000+ data sources, MeasureOne provides businesses with access to insurance, tax, income, employment, education data, and more. Discover the powerful combination of consumer-permissioned data and automated document processing for your consumer data needs.
FactSuite
factsuite.com
The one stop solution for all you Verification and Authentication needs. FactSuite offers a comprehensive background verification service to assist organizations in creating a safe and secure work environment. We use the latest technology and industry best practices to deliver accurate results quickly and efficiently. Our background verification services cover everything from criminal records, identity verification, educational qualifications, credit history, employment history and more. We are dedicated to providing top-notch service with an emphasis on customer satisfaction. Our team of experts can provide customized solutions tailored to your organization’s specific needs and requirements.
Trustii
trustii.co
Trustii provides property managers and human resources professionals an automated digital screening solution for various background screening purposes. Trustii's technology relies on processes that allow for the interpretation of raw data, generating simple, objective, and easy-to-interpret results.
