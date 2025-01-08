App store for web apps
Top Background Check Software - French Polynesia
Background check software assists companies and candidates in verifying the accuracy of job applicants’ backgrounds before employment. This software enables organizations to streamline the screening process for both new hires and volunteers, while also managing the data gathered during screening. Typically, these solutions perform checks on employment history, education credentials, credit records, and criminal backgrounds. Some platforms may also facilitate drug testing. It's important to note that vendors offering background checks must be accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) and classified as Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRA) under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). While some providers directly comply with these regulations, others may operate through compliant third parties or integrations to ensure adherence to state and federal laws.
Paycom
paycom.com
For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits enrollment to talent management and more, Paycom’s software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in a single app. Recognized nationally for its technology and workplace culture, Paycom can now serve businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally. Paycom is leading the digital transformation in the American workplace. Our commitment to our culture and values led us to being named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, one of Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces and best employers in the U.S. by Top Workplaces. Paycom has approximately 36,820 clients across the United States (as of Dec. 31, 2023), up 1% from the prior year. On April 15, 2014, Paycom became a public company with its shares opening for trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PAYC. In early 2020, the company joined the S&P 500.
Paychex
paychex.com
Paychex Flex® is an all-in-one HR solution designed with simplicity in mind. With technology that grows and changes with your business, Paychex has the right combination of innovative business solutions and dedicated support to help you reach your goals, wherever your business is going.•Hire, pay, manage, and retain employees with confidence•Get experienced, award-winning support where and when you need it with our 24/7/365 U.S.-based, live support team•Stay ahead of changing laws and regulations with our compliance experts•Access your information on the go with the Paychex Flex Mobile App Talent Management: Recruit, retain, and develop top talent from a single HR platform and streamline your hiring and onboarding process. Workforce Management: Improve employee efficiency and productivity with our vital workforce management resources. Payroll and Financial Support: Easily pay employees and manage taxes, expenses, and more, so you can continue to focus on your business. Employee Benefits: Attract and retain top talent by offering valued employee benefits while simplifying your plan administration. PEO and HR Outsourcing: Support your business throughout the entire employee lifecycle with our comprehensive HR outsourcing solutions. Employee Experience: Save time and improve accuracy by giving employees access to self-service HR, training, and financial tools. Integrations: Automatically and accurately connect and share data between your software and Paychex Flex.Choose the right level of technology and support for your business now — while keeping the ability to grow as your needs change. See why Paychex is the largest HR company for small to medium-sized businesses and let us simplify your payroll experience.
HiPeople
hipeople.io
Hiring top talent is a critical task that requires a thorough screening process. Modern TA teams use HiPeople’s comprehensive screening toolkit to reduce screening time by 95%. Our state-of-the-art screening toolkit combines the power of AI-based assessments and automated reference checks, enabling you to make data-driven decisions about hiring the best fit for your organization. With our AI-powered assessments you can evaluate candidates on hard skills, soft skills, personality traits, culture fit, and cognitive abilities. Test candidates on hundreds of specific job-related skills, from customer success manager to attention to detail. By analyzing the candidate's results, you can compare actionable insights to assess their job fit and determine if they possess the necessary skills to thrive in your organization. Our automated reference checks provide invaluable insights from past managers, peer groups, or direct reports into a candidate's past performance. By eliminating the need for manual reference checks, our automated reference checks streamline your hiring process and minimize the risk of hiring the wrong person. With HiPeople's screening toolkit, you can make better hiring decisions, reduce the risk of bad hires, and elevate the overall quality of your organization. With HiPeople, you can rest assured that you are hiring the right talent for the job. Fully Automated Seamlessly collect and analyze rich talent and recruiting analytics, 95% faster than your normal processes. Science Backed Pick and choose from a vast library of science-backed models, and gain deep insights you can trust. Or create your own custom questions. It’s up to you! Unified User Experience on one Platform Create a great user experience for your candidates and recruiting team. HiPeople is your one-stop-shop for all talent and recruiting analytics, allowing you to reduce your tools by 75%. Secure HiPeople’s platform is private by design, fully GDPR compliant, and SOC 2 Type II certified. Use HiPeople globally while applying custom data ops policies to different geographies.
Checkr
checkr.com
Checkr is an AI-powered background screening platform designed to help businesses of all sizes make their hiring process more efficient and effective. The platform offers a range of solutions, including criminal background checks, employment verification, driving record checks, drug testing, and education verification, among others. Checkr's AI-driven platform reduces the time, human error, and bias associated with traditional manual reviews, enabling businesses to scale up their hiring process quickly. With its adjudication tools, the platform makes the hiring process more efficient and less time-consuming. Additionally, Checkr's analytics tools help businesses expand their talent pool and identify new opportunities for recruitment. Checkr's platform makes the hiring process easier for potential candidates, giving them greater transparency regarding their records. As a result, businesses can reduce the time required to fill available positions and offer a positive experience to potential employees. The platform also features compliance tools and resources aligned with the Fair Chance Act, which aims to give candidates with criminal records a fair opportunity to find employment. Overall, Checkr offers businesses industry-leading background screening solutions that enable them to make informed hiring decisions that align with their business needs and goals.
Veremark
veremark.com
Veremark is an automated employment verification platform that adds simplicity, confidence and speed to companies' hiring processes.
HireRight
hireright.com
On-demand employment screening, drug screening and I-9 employment eligibility solutions that help manage and control screening programs
Hireology
hireology.com
Hireology's ATS brings everything you need to attract, hire and onboard your best team into one platform and is designed with your industry in mind. Build brand awareness, automate your hiring process, text & email candidates, and reduce risk with skills tests and verifications. More than 7,500 businesses today trust Hireology to find and hire the people they need.
NorthRow
northrow.com
NorthRow is an award-winning, highly secure KYC (know your customer), ID&V (identity and verification) cloud software that helps compliance teams with digital transformation from streamlining their processes to enhanced visibility at scale. With an extensive breadth of experience and leading software solutions, NorthRow helps businesses to successfully onboard new clients and employees. We do this through robust compliance, monitoring and remediation capabilities giving you peace of mind knowing the burden of risk management is taken care of. We unlock more time for you to focus on the single most important task - growing your business safely.
Certn
certn.co
Building trust is important, but it doesn’t have to be hard. Certn is revolutionizing background screening with the easiest-to-use platform, 24/7 support, and fast and compliant results. Certn believes you don’t have to settle for how it’s always been done. Certn offers domestic and international criminal background checks, credit reports, reference checks, education verification, driving records, identity verification, and more, with industry-leading turnaround times. The Certn platform is easy to use and can be uniquely white-labelled. Certn integrates with your favourite applicant tracking system (ATS), including Workday, Lever, Greenhouse, Workable, and more. Certn helps businesses hire faster and manage risk, all while delivering user experiences that help them stand out. Included in the over 20,000 global teams that trust Certn are governments and multinational companies and some of the world’s biggest brands.
FactSuite
factsuite.com
The one stop solution for all you Verification and Authentication needs. FactSuite offers a comprehensive background verification service to assist organizations in creating a safe and secure work environment. We use the latest technology and industry best practices to deliver accurate results quickly and efficiently. Our background verification services cover everything from criminal records, identity verification, educational qualifications, credit history, employment history and more. We are dedicated to providing top-notch service with an emphasis on customer satisfaction. Our team of experts can provide customized solutions tailored to your organization’s specific needs and requirements.
GoodHire
goodhire.com
GoodHire, a Checkr company, delivers the easiest end-to-end background check workflow in the industry, while offering unique features that help HR teams get their background checks done quickly, affordably, and in a way that minimizes the burden of compliance. Product Description GoodHire simplifies and speeds background checks with customizable, on-demand services for organizations of all sizes. Building a great team starts with a trusted partner that delivers the easiest end-to-end pre-employment background check workflow in the industry.
Trustii
trustii.co
Trustii provides property managers and human resources professionals an automated digital screening solution for various background screening purposes. Trustii's technology relies on processes that allow for the interpretation of raw data, generating simple, objective, and easy-to-interpret results.
Yardstik
yardstik.com
With Yardstik, you run fewer background checks and get measurably better results. Our groundbreaking sequential screening technology cuts unnecessary steps and accelerates candidate evaluations—saving you time and money. And that’s just the beginning. We’ll keep challenging long-held background screening industry practices in other areas—from customer support to fraud reduction—on your behalf. Thousands of customers from industries in gig marketplaces, staffing, transportation, and health care—trust us to elevate their screening solutions. Learn more about our mix of screening, fraud, and compliance products in our integrated platform, at https://yardstik.com. Yardstik: Measurably better.
MeasureOne
measureone.com
nstantly access and verify consumer data with MeasureOne. The most comprehensive and dynamic platform on the market with industry-leading coverage spanning multiple geographies and a rapidly growing list of 15,000+ data sources, MeasureOne provides businesses with access to insurance, tax, income, employment, education data, and more. Discover the powerful combination of consumer-permissioned data and automated document processing for your consumer data needs.
ClearChecks
clearchecks.com
Streamline employee background checks and drug-testing for any size business Simple Workflow - No more data entry, paper forms, and emails. We automate collecting applicant's data, disclosures, checks, and send you alerts. Secure Data - Stop collecting Social Security Numbers (SSN) & Personal Identifiable Information (PII) on paper, faxes, or email. We secure your data with bank-grade encryption. Transparent Pricing - We keep it simple with no setup fees, no contracts, and only pay per report. Also, ask about our volume discounts. FCRA Compliance - The FCRA law requires employers to follow certain procedures with consent, adverse event notices, and disputes. We've got you covered!