App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Background Check Software - Netherlands
Background check software assists companies and candidates in verifying the accuracy of job applicants’ backgrounds before employment. This software enables organizations to streamline the screening process for both new hires and volunteers, while also managing the data gathered during screening. Typically, these solutions perform checks on employment history, education credentials, credit records, and criminal backgrounds. Some platforms may also facilitate drug testing. It's important to note that vendors offering background checks must be accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) and classified as Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRA) under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). While some providers directly comply with these regulations, others may operate through compliant third parties or integrations to ensure adherence to state and federal laws.
Submit New App
Veremark
veremark.com
Veremark is an automated employment verification platform that adds simplicity, confidence and speed to companies' hiring processes.
Paycom
paycom.com
For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll a...
Paychex
paychex.com
Paychex Flex® is an all-in-one HR solution designed with simplicity in mind. With technology that grows and changes with your business, Paychex has the right combination of innovative business solutions and dedicated support to help you reach your goals, wherever your business is going.•Hire, pay, ...
HiPeople
hipeople.io
Hiring top talent is a critical task that requires a thorough screening process. Modern TA teams use HiPeople’s comprehensive screening toolkit to reduce screening time by 95%. Our state-of-the-art screening toolkit combines the power of AI-based assessments and automated reference checks, enabling ...
Checkr
checkr.com
Checkr is an AI-powered background screening platform designed to help businesses of all sizes make their hiring process more efficient and effective. The platform offers a range of solutions, including criminal background checks, employment verification, driving record checks, drug testing, and edu...
HireRight
hireright.com
On-demand employment screening, drug screening and I-9 employment eligibility solutions that help manage and control screening programs
Hireology
hireology.com
Hireology's ATS brings everything you need to attract, hire and onboard your best team into one platform and is designed with your industry in mind. Build brand awareness, automate your hiring process, text & email candidates, and reduce risk with skills tests and verifications. More than 7,500 busi...
NorthRow
northrow.com
NorthRow is an award-winning, highly secure KYC (know your customer), ID&V (identity and verification) cloud software that helps compliance teams with digital transformation from streamlining their processes to enhanced visibility at scale. With an extensive breadth of experience and leading softwar...
Certn
certn.co
Building trust is important, but it doesn’t have to be hard. Certn is revolutionizing background screening with the easiest-to-use platform, 24/7 support, and fast and compliant results. Certn believes you don’t have to settle for how it’s always been done. Certn offers domestic and international cr...
FactSuite
factsuite.com
The one stop solution for all you Verification and Authentication needs. FactSuite offers a comprehensive background verification service to assist organizations in creating a safe and secure work environment. We use the latest technology and industry best practices to deliver accurate results quick...
GoodHire
goodhire.com
GoodHire, a Checkr company, delivers the easiest end-to-end background check workflow in the industry, while offering unique features that help HR teams get their background checks done quickly, affordably, and in a way that minimizes the burden of compliance. Product Description GoodHire simplifies...
Trustii
trustii.co
Trustii provides property managers and human resources professionals an automated digital screening solution for various background screening purposes. Trustii's technology relies on processes that allow for the interpretation of raw data, generating simple, objective, and easy-to-interpret results.
Yardstik
yardstik.com
With Yardstik, you run fewer background checks and get measurably better results. Our groundbreaking sequential screening technology cuts unnecessary steps and accelerates candidate evaluations—saving you time and money. And that’s just the beginning. We’ll keep challenging long-held background scre...
MeasureOne
measureone.com
nstantly access and verify consumer data with MeasureOne. The most comprehensive and dynamic platform on the market with industry-leading coverage spanning multiple geographies and a rapidly growing list of 15,000+ data sources, MeasureOne provides businesses with access to insurance, tax, income, e...
ClearChecks
clearchecks.com
Streamline employee background checks and drug-testing for any size business Simple Workflow - No more data entry, paper forms, and emails. We automate collecting applicant's data, disclosures, checks, and send you alerts. Secure Data - Stop collecting Social Security Numbers (SSN) & Personal Identi...