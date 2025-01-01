App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop—your all-in-one tool to manage apps and accounts. Switch between multiple accounts, organize apps by workflow, and access a curated catalog of desktop apps for Mac and Windows.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Games
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Awards Management Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Awards Management Software

Awards management software helps organizations streamline the entire awards process, from collecting submissions and nominations to judging and announcing winners. Various types of organizations, including businesses and schools, utilize these solutions to efficiently manage every stage of their awards programs. This software enables users to accept applications, review submissions, evaluate entries, and communicate results—all through a single platform. By consolidating tasks that would otherwise require multiple tools, awards management software simplifies the complexities of running an awards program. Users can interact with applicants, vote on submissions, and generate comprehensive reports on the awards process. Additionally, these solutions often include grant management features and data integration capabilities, making them particularly useful for nonprofits and other organizations.

Submit New App


Submittable

Submittable

submittable.com

Submittable is a platform for managing grants, CSR, and scholarship programs, offering tools for submissions, reviews, payments, and volunteer management.

SmarterSelect

SmarterSelect

smarterselect.com

SmarterSelect is an online platform for managing scholarships and grants, allowing users to create applications, review submissions, and track applicants efficiently.

Evalato

Evalato

evalato.com

Evalato is an awards management software that simplifies application collection, evaluation, and winner selection for various programs.

SurveyMonkey Apply

SurveyMonkey Apply

surveymonkey.com

SurveyMonkey Apply streamlines the collection and review of applications for grants, scholarships, and other programs, simplifying workflows and decision-making.

InEvent

InEvent

inevent.com

InEvent is an event management platform that enables organizations to create in-person, virtual, and hybrid events with features like attendee tracking and customizable check-in.

Untap

Untap

untapcompete.com

Untap is a platform for managing innovation and talent discovery, facilitating competitions and collaborative challenges for user engagement and growth.

Evessio

Evessio

evessio.com

Evessio is an event management software for awards, streamlining nominations, judging, and winner announcements while providing real-time data insights and analytics.

AwardStage

AwardStage

awardstage.com

AwardStage is an awards management platform that simplifies entry collection, judging, and award program administration with customizable websites and dashboards.

Award Force

Award Force

awardforce.com

Award Force is an awards management software that streamlines the administration of awards programs, including entry submissions and judging processes.

Products

Explore

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.