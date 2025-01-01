Top Awards Management Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop—your all-in-one tool to manage apps and accounts. Switch between multiple accounts, organize apps by workflow, and access a curated catalog of desktop apps for Mac and Windows.
Awards management software helps organizations streamline the entire awards process, from collecting submissions and nominations to judging and announcing winners. Various types of organizations, including businesses and schools, utilize these solutions to efficiently manage every stage of their awards programs. This software enables users to accept applications, review submissions, evaluate entries, and communicate results—all through a single platform. By consolidating tasks that would otherwise require multiple tools, awards management software simplifies the complexities of running an awards program. Users can interact with applicants, vote on submissions, and generate comprehensive reports on the awards process. Additionally, these solutions often include grant management features and data integration capabilities, making them particularly useful for nonprofits and other organizations.
Submit New App
Submittable
submittable.com
Submittable is a platform for managing grants, CSR, and scholarship programs, offering tools for submissions, reviews, payments, and volunteer management.
SmarterSelect
smarterselect.com
SmarterSelect is an online platform for managing scholarships and grants, allowing users to create applications, review submissions, and track applicants efficiently.
Evalato
evalato.com
Evalato is an awards management software that simplifies application collection, evaluation, and winner selection for various programs.
SurveyMonkey Apply
surveymonkey.com
SurveyMonkey Apply streamlines the collection and review of applications for grants, scholarships, and other programs, simplifying workflows and decision-making.
InEvent
inevent.com
InEvent is an event management platform that enables organizations to create in-person, virtual, and hybrid events with features like attendee tracking and customizable check-in.
Untap
untapcompete.com
Untap is a platform for managing innovation and talent discovery, facilitating competitions and collaborative challenges for user engagement and growth.
Evessio
evessio.com
Evessio is an event management software for awards, streamlining nominations, judging, and winner announcements while providing real-time data insights and analytics.
AwardStage
awardstage.com
AwardStage is an awards management platform that simplifies entry collection, judging, and award program administration with customizable websites and dashboards.
Award Force
awardforce.com
Award Force is an awards management software that streamlines the administration of awards programs, including entry submissions and judging processes.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.