Automotive Digital Retailing Software
Top Automotive Digital Retailing Software

Automotive digital retailing software enables car dealers to boost revenue by facilitating online vehicle sales. Its primary goal is to provide a seamless buyer experience throughout the entire process—from researching cars and applying for loans to finalizing the purchase and taking delivery. Auto lenders can leverage this software to enhance loan management, while car manufacturers can assist dealers in optimizing their sales operations. It's important to distinguish automotive digital retailing software from traditional car dealer software, which encompasses a broader range of dealership functions. Although car dealer software may include sales capabilities, automotive digital retailing specifically addresses the complete buying journey, both online and offline. Additionally, this software integrates with automotive marketing tools for a more cohesive approach.

DriveCentric

DriveCentric

drivecentric.com

DriveCentric is a CRM app designed for automotive dealerships, integrating AI and engagement tools to enhance customer interactions.

CDK

CDK

cdkglobal.com

CDK Global offers dealership software solutions that integrate to assist nearly 15,000 dealer locations in optimizing their operations.

Gubagoo

Gubagoo

gubagoo.com

Gubagoo is an app for automotive dealerships that enhances customer communication through live chat, AI tools, and real-time support to improve service and sales.

ScaleVoice

ScaleVoice

scalevoice.com

ScaleVoice provides AI agents for customer acquisition, enhancing conversion rates, managing communications, and scheduling in the automotive sector, integrating with various systems.

