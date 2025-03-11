Top Automation Testing

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Automation testing tools manage the execution of software tests, streamlining the testing process for software engineers by using minimal scripting. This approach saves both time and money for their teams. Commonly employed by large enterprises, these tools enable teams to execute pre-scripted tests on their applications before deployment to production. Post-execution, the tools can generate reports and compare the results with previous tests. Automation testing software can perform tests repeatedly and at any time of day, a capability essential for continuous delivery and continuous testing.
Submit New App
Qase
qase.io
Qase is a test management tool that helps QA and Dev teams manage test cases, defects, and integrations with issue trackers for efficient testing.
BrowserStack
browserstack.com
BrowserStack is a cloud-based platform for testing websites and mobile apps on real browsers and devices, simplifying cross-browser compatibility and automated testing.
TestProject
testproject.io
TestProject is a free test automation platform for Web, Android, iOS, and API testing, enabling efficient test creation and collaboration without setup hassles.
Ghost Inspector
ghostinspector.com
Ghost Inspector is an automated browser testing service that allows users to create, manage, and run tests on websites using real browsers in the cloud.
Virtuoso
virtuoso.qa
Virtuoso is a testing tool that enables real-time test creation and execution, allowing users to automate and debug web application tests efficiently.
Sauce Labs
saucelabs.com
Sauce Labs is a testing platform for web and mobile apps that enables cross-browser and device testing to ensure application quality and compatibility.
LambdaTest
app.lambdatest.com
LambdaTest is a cloud-based platform for testing web and mobile applications across various browsers and devices, offering manual and automated testing capabilities.
UiPath
uipath.com
UiPath is a platform for robotic process automation that automates repetitive tasks in businesses, offering tools for both attended and unattended automation workflows.
Rainforest QA
rainforestqa.com
Rainforest QA is a no-code test automation platform that enables users to create and execute web tests without coding, supporting agile development and offering on-demand testing.
Perfecto
perfecto.io
Perfecto is a cloud-based platform for mobile and web app testing, supporting manual and automated testing on real and virtual devices.
Testsigma
testsigma.com
Testsigma is an AI-driven test automation tool that enables low-code test creation in plain English for web, mobile, and API testing.
Witbe
witbe.net
Witbe monitors and analyzes the quality of experience (QoE) for digital services using robots that simulate user interactions across various platforms and networks.
Autify
autify.com
Autify is a no-code test automation platform for web and mobile apps, enabling users to create, execute, and manage tests with AI support for easy maintenance.
Functionize
functionize.com
Functionize is a cloud-based AI-powered testing platform that automates software testing using machine learning, allowing teams to create tests with plain language and reducing maintenance.
Applitools
applitools.com
Applitools is an AI-powered visual testing tool that validates web and mobile applications for visual correctness across devices and browsers.
QA Wolf
qawolf.com
QA Wolf automates end-to-end software tests, ensuring 24/7 maintenance and reliable results, while allowing users to execute tests in parallel with detailed bug reporting.
Mailosaur
mailosaur.com
Mailosaur is a platform for testing and analyzing email and SMS communications in software development, ensuring messages function correctly without sending to real customers.
Waldo
waldo.com
Waldo is a no-code platform for automated mobile testing, enabling developers to identify and fix bugs early, improving app quality and user experience.
Reflect
reflect.run
Reflect automates end-to-end testing for web applications by recording actions in a controlled browser session, providing video replays and diagnostic information.
TestGrid
testgrid.io
TestGrid is a cloud-based testing platform for mobile and web apps, offering automated testing, visual validation, and cross-platform compatibility checks.
Keysight
keysight.com
The Keysight app provides access to electronic design and test solutions for various industries, enhancing product development efficiency and accuracy.
Semaphore
semaphoreci.com
Semaphore is a CI/CD platform that automates software testing and deployment, helping developers streamline the delivery process and improve code quality.
Kobiton
kobiton.com
Kobiton is a mobile app testing platform that enables users to conduct manual and automated testing on real devices across different OSs to ensure app quality.
Testomat.io
testomat.io
Testomat.io is a test management system that integrates automated and manual testing, offering analytics, reporting, and collaboration tools for development and QA teams.
Loadmill
loadmill.com
Loadmill is a testing tool that automates performance and load testing for web and mobile applications, simulating user traffic to identify and resolve performance issues.
HeadSpin
headspin.io
HeadSpin is a cloud-based testing platform that allows for automated performance testing of mobile and web applications on real devices globally.
BugBug
bugbug.io
BugBug is a low-code test automation tool that enables teams to create and execute automated tests for websites and web applications easily and quickly.
Endtest
endtest.io
Endtest is a low-code cloud platform for automating tests of web and mobile apps, enabling users to create and run tests without coding knowledge.
DoesQA
does.qa
DoesQA is a codeless test automation platform that enables teams to create and manage various tests easily, enhancing software quality and reducing testing time.
AutomationHQ
automationhq.ai
AutomationHQ is a cloud-based no-code test automation platform that allows agile teams to create, schedule, and execute tests in plain English across various OS and browsers.
Sofy.ai
sofy.ai
Sofy.ai is a no-code test automation platform for mobile apps, enabling users to run tests on real devices without coding and automating test case creation with AI.
BiG EVAL
bigeval.com
BiG EVAL automates testing for data-centric projects, ensuring data accuracy and reducing manual checks to minimize errors and improve efficiency.
ContextQA
contextqa.com
ContextQA is an automation testing platform that enables organizations to enhance test coverage and software quality using AI-driven solutions with a low-code approach.
ProdPerfect
prodperfect.com
ProdPerfect automates end-to-end regression testing for web applications, improving test coverage and efficiency while integrating with various testing frameworks.
QA Touch
qatouch.com
QA Touch is a test management tool for QA teams that streamlines organizing, executing, and tracking test cases while facilitating integration with CI/CD tools.
Mabl
mabl.com
Mabl is a cloud-based test automation platform that simplifies software testing with a codeless interface, AI-driven features, and integration for continuous testing workflows.
TestQuality
testquality.com
TestQuality is a web-based test management tool that helps teams plan, execute, and report on software testing, integrating with various development and automation tools.
Cyara
cyara.com
Cyara is a platform for testing and monitoring customer interactions across digital and voice channels, ensuring efficient customer journeys and enhancing satisfaction.
Testlio
testlio.com
Testlio is a software testing platform that combines manual and automated testing to help companies ensure product quality across devices, locations, and languages.
Meticulous
meticulous.ai
Meticulous AI automatically creates and updates end-to-end tests based on recorded user sessions, ensuring current test coverage with minimal developer intervention.
QATTS
qatts.com
QATTS is an end-to-end test automation software for enterprises, offering features like functional testing, API testing, data management, and CI/CD integration with low-code execution.
CloudQA
cloudqa.io
CloudQA is a cloud-based, codeless automation testing tool for web and mobile applications, enabling scalable, collaborative, and efficient test creation and execution.
Stack Moxie
stackmoxie.com
Stack Moxie provides no-code monitoring for tech stacks, alerting users to system failures and logging results for compliance and faster issue resolution.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.