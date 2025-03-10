Top Automation Testing

Find the right software and services.
Automation testing tools manage the execution of software tests, streamlining the testing process for software engineers by using minimal scripting. This approach saves both time and money for their teams. Commonly employed by large enterprises, these tools enable teams to execute pre-scripted tests on their applications before deployment to production. Post-execution, the tools can generate reports and compare the results with previous tests. Automation testing software can perform tests repeatedly and at any time of day, a capability essential for continuous delivery and continuous testing.
Qase
qase.io
Qase is a test management tool that helps QA and Dev teams manage test cases, defects, and integrations with issue trackers for efficient testing.
BrowserStack
browserstack.com
BrowserStack is a cloud-based platform for testing websites and mobile apps on real browsers and devices, simplifying cross-browser compatibility and automated testing.
TestProject
testproject.io
TestProject is a free test automation platform for Web, Android, iOS, and API testing, enabling efficient test creation and collaboration without setup hassles.
Ghost Inspector
ghostinspector.com
Ghost Inspector is an automated browser testing service that allows users to create, manage, and run tests on websites using real browsers in the cloud.
Virtuoso
virtuoso.qa
Virtuoso is a testing tool that enables real-time test creation and execution, allowing users to automate and debug web application tests efficiently.
Sauce Labs
saucelabs.com
Sauce Labs is a testing platform for web and mobile apps that enables cross-browser and device testing to ensure application quality and compatibility.
LambdaTest
app.lambdatest.com
LambdaTest is a cloud-based platform for testing web and mobile applications across various browsers and devices, offering manual and automated testing capabilities.
UiPath
uipath.com
UiPath is a platform for robotic process automation that automates repetitive tasks in businesses, offering tools for both attended and unattended automation workflows.
Rainforest QA
rainforestqa.com
Rainforest QA is a no-code test automation platform that enables users to create and execute web tests without coding, supporting agile development and offering on-demand testing.
Perfecto
perfecto.io
Perfecto is a cloud-based platform for mobile and web app testing, supporting manual and automated testing on real and virtual devices.
Testsigma
testsigma.com
Testsigma is an AI-driven test automation tool that enables low-code test creation in plain English for web, mobile, and API testing.
Witbe
witbe.net
Witbe monitors and analyzes the quality of experience (QoE) for digital services using robots that simulate user interactions across various platforms and networks.
Autify
autify.com
Autify is a no-code test automation platform for web and mobile apps, enabling users to create, execute, and manage tests with AI support for easy maintenance.
Functionize
functionize.com
Functionize is a cloud-based AI-powered testing platform that automates software testing using machine learning, allowing teams to create tests with plain language and reducing maintenance.
Applitools
applitools.com
Applitools is an AI-powered visual testing tool that validates web and mobile applications for visual correctness across devices and browsers.
QA Wolf
qawolf.com
QA Wolf automates end-to-end software tests, ensuring 24/7 maintenance and reliable results, while allowing users to execute tests in parallel with detailed bug reporting.
Mailosaur
mailosaur.com
Mailosaur is a platform for testing and analyzing email and SMS communications in software development, ensuring messages function correctly without sending to real customers.
Waldo
waldo.com
Waldo is a no-code platform for automated mobile testing, enabling developers to identify and fix bugs early, improving app quality and user experience.
Reflect
reflect.run
Reflect automates end-to-end testing for web applications by recording actions in a controlled browser session, providing video replays and diagnostic information.
TestGrid
testgrid.io
TestGrid is a cloud-based testing platform for mobile and web apps, offering automated testing, visual validation, and cross-platform compatibility checks.
Keysight
keysight.com
The Keysight app provides access to electronic design and test solutions for various industries, enhancing product development efficiency and accuracy.
Semaphore
semaphoreci.com
Semaphore is a CI/CD platform that automates software testing and deployment, helping developers streamline the delivery process and improve code quality.
Kobiton
kobiton.com
Kobiton is a mobile app testing platform that enables users to conduct manual and automated testing on real devices across different OSs to ensure app quality.
Testomat.io
testomat.io
Testomat.io is a test management system that integrates automated and manual testing, offering analytics, reporting, and collaboration tools for development and QA teams.
Loadmill
loadmill.com
Loadmill is a testing tool that automates performance and load testing for web and mobile applications, simulating user traffic to identify and resolve performance issues.
HeadSpin
headspin.io
HeadSpin is a cloud-based testing platform that allows for automated performance testing of mobile and web applications on real devices globally.
BugBug
bugbug.io
BugBug is a low-code test automation tool that enables teams to create and execute automated tests for websites and web applications easily and quickly.
Endtest
endtest.io
Endtest is a low-code cloud platform for automating tests of web and mobile apps, enabling users to create and run tests without coding knowledge.
DoesQA
does.qa
Codeless test automation with a simple, intuitive drag-and-drop user interface. Complex tests can be created and maintained easily by any member of your team, enabling QA to keep pace with development while reducing costs.
AutomationHQ
automationhq.ai
AutomationHQ™ is a complete TAAS (Test Automation As Service) solution. Its cloud-based NLP driven no-code test automation platform is ideal for agile development. Any of agile team member can develop In-Sprint test automation in plain English. Test Scripts can be executed on 2000+ different OS & Browsers combination. TestBots can be scheduled to run on specific day/time and Email report is sent by AHQ engine. AHQ has In-Built Exert Advisor module that offers complete test automation solution.
Sofy.ai
sofy.ai
Sofy is built from the ground-up to be a no-code test automation platform that uses AI powered testing to enable create once and run anywhere tests without writing a single line of code. Using our library of real devices, you can run manual, automated UI testing and exploratory tests, and ensure fidelity between your test and production environments. With the power of the AI testing tools, Sofy, you can feel confident about your teams results and ultimately release great products.
BiG EVAL
bigeval.com
BiG EVAL is the leading test automator for data-centric projects such as data warehouses, ETL/ELT, data migrations and ERP or CRM implementations. With its ability to automatically test and verify data accuracy, it helps organizations avoid costly errors and reduce the risk of dissatisfied customers and end-users. BiG EVAL eliminates the time-consuming manual checks that many companies currently rely on, freeing up valuable time and resources. In addition, the user-friendly interface and pre-built templates make creating tests a breeze, even for those new to the tool. And for those who need more customization, scripting options are available. By using BiG EVAL, companies can avoid risks caused by inaccurate data and ensure smooth, efficient processes while easily achieving a 300% ROI.
ContextQA
contextqa.com
ContextQA is a groundbreaking product that empowers organizations to enhance their automation test coverage, elevate software quality, expedite product delivery, and significantly curtail expenses related to maintaining software quality through the utilization of AI-driven SaaS solutions. Offering a low-code/no-code approach, ContextQA simplifies the process of incorporating test cases with minimal effort, enabling rapid expansion of automation coverage for your products and services. This facilitates seamless regression testing for both individual features and entire development processes, thereby mitigating team burnout.
ProdPerfect
prodperfect.com
ProdPerfect is the first autonomous, end-to-end (E2E) regression testing solution that continuously builds, maintains, and evolves E2E test suites via data-driven, machine-led analysis of live user behavior data. It is the only fully-managed solution that addresses critical test coverage gaps, eliminates long test suite runtimes and costly bugs in production, and removes the QA burden that consumes massive engineering resources.
QA Touch
qatouch.com
QA Touch is a sophisticated test management tool for QA teams all around the world. We believe in making your work easy and providing everything you need on one platform. With our all-inclusive Test Case Management tool, expediting testing and projects will be a piece of cake. QA Touch offers a natural and intuitive method of execution. We know it’s annoying to adjust to new processes and have crafted a tool that adapts to your systems and way of work. Allocating and tracking issues is a built-in function that allows you to post an issue while running a test case, eliminating the need to transfer between software. It’s never been easier to copy and move the test cases from one project to another, or between the modules within a project. The tool has been crafted to help level the playing field and offer companies a means to truly compete with the giants in their industry, without burning a hole in their pockets. With QA Touch, enjoy: 1. A single, common repository for all your test assets. 2. Enterprise features include project productivity and Audit logs to track your working progress and project. 3. Managing Issues made easy with Seamless two-way integration with JIRA 4. Microsoft Azure boards to make your project management easier than ever. 5. Made Test management a cakewalk with our intuitive features like the option to pin the project, Status updates, help, logs, and reports right from the dashboard. 6. One point is Integration with Jenkin to do all the CI/CD activities 7. Handy QA Touch-Cypress reporter integration to sync your cypress.io automation test results to QA Touch. 8. Easy-to-use Reporter for end-to-end free and open source automation tool Test Cafe. 9. Leverage QA Touch Boards to make agile project management more effortless. Boards Organize, Customize, Visualize, and Track the trails of your work. QA Touch offers an affordable test solution with straightforward capabilities for creating test cases, bundling test suites, performing test runs, third-party tool integrations, and generating flawless test Reports, Requirements, In-built Bug-Tracking, Mind Maps, Boards, Performance and people can manage their testing operations from a single interface (Dashboard). Users will like the vast array of user-friendly features available, which range from mapping and developing test cases to tracking the team's actions. QA Touch promotes excellence in the delivery of high-quality projects.
Mabl
mabl.com
mabl is the unified, AI-powered test automation platform that empowers teams to ensure the quality and intent of their most innovative features, including those powered by generative AI. With comprehensive testing for web, mobile, API, accessibility, and performance, mabl provides the reliable foundation you need to embrace the next generation of software development.
TestQuality
testquality.com
TestQuality is a modern test management tool built by dev and QA experts, boosting testing approaches like shift-left, BDD, TDD/ATDD, and continuous testing. It's fast, user-friendly, robust, and seamlessly integrates with Jira, GitHub, Selenium, Jenkins, and more. TestQuality offers: - Web-based test management platform for efficient software testing - Seamless integration with issue and requirements trackers, CI/CD systems, and test automation platforms including GitHub, Jira, Jenkins, and Selenium - Simplified creation of test cases and management of test runs - Streamlined coordination of the complete testing process - Dashboards and activity reports for easy management and tracking of tests, milestones, and projects - Tailored to-do lists, filters, and email notifications for real-time insights and increased productivity
Cyara
cyara.com
The award-winning Cyara CX Assurance Platform helps companies accelerate customer experience development, increase quality across all digital and voice channels, and assure customer journeys end-to-end. The Cyara Platform supports the entire software development lifecycle for customer experience, from design to functional and regression testing, user acceptance testing, load testing and production monitoring. We test from the customer’s perspective, ensuring that you identify issues that impact the customer’s experience from across the complex set of technology used to deliver that experience. www.cyara.com CX Assurance Platform Benefits Single Platform Handle the full range of CX development and assurance needs from design to monitoring. Perform CX design, CX discovery, functional regression testing, performance testing, monitoring and troubleshooting. Work from a collaborative environment that captures designs and tests, enabling all team members to share and reuse scripts and data across functions. Maximum Productivity Maximize productivity with full automation. Automatically discover existing CX, automatically build and maintain test scripts, perform easy-to-use test script authoring, reuse test scripts across testing types, and reuse test data across test cases and campaigns. Cyara uses Robotic Process Automation (RPA) as bots to automatically generate thousands of customer interactions to simulate real-world customer contact. Most Comprehensive Support the broadest CX assurance needs by assuring complete omnichannel customer journeys, from self-service to agent-assisted service, and the agent desktop. Test the widest range of digital and voice channels including IVR, chat, SMS, email, and others. Enables Agile & DevOps Accelerate development and improve quality by enabling Agile and DevOps practices. Shift left by generating test cases from the design phase. Foster collaboration through visualization and enabling capabilities designed for different teams.
Testlio
testlio.com
Testlio is a global software testing company with proven solutions in manual testing, test automation, and fused software testing. Our unique approach to testing combines humans and machines to help digital innovators deliver quality products at scale. In any location. On any device. In any language. Via any payment method. Our clients include the world’s leading global companies like Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Uber, Match, Wayfair and more. The most innovative and fastest growing firms in the world also partner with Testlio for their software testing including Away, BigCommerce, Clari, Strava, Thrive Market, and many more. From addressing complex challenges to delivering exceptional results, our AI-enhanced solutions offer you the flexibility, innovation, and proven quality needed to succeed: Test Automation: When you need performant, trustable, and broad automated testing coverage, Testlio is your partner. With a distributed real-device network, a sophisticated governance model, a transferable and standards-based framework, and a global team of quality engineers, Testlio provides the most flexible test automation solution available today. Our primary Test Automation techniques are Automated test development and Test automation management. Manual Testing: When your digital application, streaming event, localized experience, and/or payment system must operate flawlessly, Testlio is your choice. With coverage across 1,200+ devices, 400+ payment methods, 150+ countries, and 100+ languages, Testlio is the most proven solution for your most demanding of quality gate requirements. Our primary manual testing techniques are exploratory testing, scripted testing, smoke testing, and issue validation. Fuesd Software Testing: When your software release strategy calls for a combination of automated and manual testing, Testlio is uniquely equipped to deliver. By leveraging a signals-driven approach that enables AI and DevOps integrations and ensures testing work is matched to the right mix of humans and machines, Fused Software Testing proves to be the most innovative solution in the market. Helping QA leaders overcome challenges in quality, capacity, and on-time releases. To learn more visit: testlio.com
Meticulous
meticulous.ai
Meticulous AI automatically creates and updates end-to-end tests based on recorded user sessions, ensuring current test coverage with minimal developer intervention.
QATTS
qatts.com
A next-gen, end to end Test Automation Software built for Enterprise. " Deliver faster, Maximize your test coverage, and get maximum ROI from your test automation with QATTS - The Industry’s Most Comprehensive End-to-End Test Automation Platform. We are the one-stop destination for all the test automation needs. Features of QATTS includes: Data Driven Strategy - Our tool provides strategies that are data driven One Stop Automation - Your One Stop solution for Automation Testing Functional Testing - With QATTS you achieve functional testing API Testing - QATTS supports api testing Test Data Management - You can manage your test data from the tool Agile- CI/CD Integration - Our tool is integrated with CI/CD Database Testing - You can perform Database Testing Real Time Insights - The insights are real time Web Interface - Web Interface for easy access Flexible Execution - The execution will be flexible even without deep knowledge on coding Low Code Automation - Automation using our tool requires minimum code Multi-branch Support
CloudQA
cloudqa.io
CloudQA allows you to generate and automate tests without a single line of code! You can build reusable cross-browser test cases for regression testing and synthetic monitoring.
Stack Moxie
stackmoxie.com
No-code automated monitoring with spunk. Stack Moxie works across your tech stack to give marketing and sales ops the confidence that systems are running flawlessly and a proactive heads up if they aren’t. - Stack Moxie monitors system by either creating test data or following data to make sure it is behaving as expected. Like observability for no-code tech stacks. - Stack Moxie alerts you the moment something fails by email or slack. - We then log results to prove compliance remediation, and then allow you to share detailed logging information to fix fails faster via email, sharable links or PagerDuty.
