QA Touch is a sophisticated test management tool for QA teams all around the world. We believe in making your work easy and providing everything you need on one platform. With our all-inclusive Test Case Management tool, expediting testing and projects will be a piece of cake. QA Touch offers a natural and intuitive method of execution. We know it’s annoying to adjust to new processes and have crafted a tool that adapts to your systems and way of work. Allocating and tracking issues is a built-in function that allows you to post an issue while running a test case, eliminating the need to transfer between software. It’s never been easier to copy and move the test cases from one project to another, or between the modules within a project. The tool has been crafted to help level the playing field and offer companies a means to truly compete with the giants in their industry, without burning a hole in their pockets. With QA Touch, enjoy: 1. A single, common repository for all your test assets. 2. Enterprise features include project productivity and Audit logs to track your working progress and project. 3. Managing Issues made easy with Seamless two-way integration with JIRA 4. Microsoft Azure boards to make your project management easier than ever. 5. Made Test management a cakewalk with our intuitive features like the option to pin the project, Status updates, help, logs, and reports right from the dashboard. 6. One point is Integration with Jenkin to do all the CI/CD activities 7. Handy QA Touch-Cypress reporter integration to sync your cypress.io automation test results to QA Touch. 8. Easy-to-use Reporter for end-to-end free and open source automation tool Test Cafe. 9. Leverage QA Touch Boards to make agile project management more effortless. Boards Organize, Customize, Visualize, and Track the trails of your work. QA Touch offers an affordable test solution with straightforward capabilities for creating test cases, bundling test suites, performing test runs, third-party tool integrations, and generating flawless test Reports, Requirements, In-built Bug-Tracking, Mind Maps, Boards, Performance and people can manage their testing operations from a single interface (Dashboard). Users will like the vast array of user-friendly features available, which range from mapping and developing test cases to tracking the team's actions. QA Touch promotes excellence in the delivery of high-quality projects.