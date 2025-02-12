Top Automation Testing - South Sudan

Find the right software and services.
Automation testing tools manage the execution of software tests, streamlining the testing process for software engineers by using minimal scripting. This approach saves both time and money for their teams. Commonly employed by large enterprises, these tools enable teams to execute pre-scripted tests on their applications before deployment to production. Post-execution, the tools can generate reports and compare the results with previous tests. Automation testing software can perform tests repeatedly and at any time of day, a capability essential for continuous delivery and continuous testing.
TestGrid
testgrid.io
Test Infrastructure & End-to-End Testing Cloud TestGrid offers secure & scalable test infrastructure, hosting real mobile devices and browsers on cloud or on-premise. With TestGrid, users can also perform end-to-end test automation, including AI-powered codeless testing, mobile app, cross-browser, visual UI testing, and more. Test any app/website at scale, ensure a flawless digital experience, every time.
Applitools
applitools.com
Applitools is a test automation platform that uses AI to help teams ship flawless digital experiences without the hassle of the traditional testing practices. With Applitools Eyes and our next-gen testing cloud, Ultrafast Grid, developers and QA engineers can run tests to quickly validate frontend functionality, accessibility, and visual correctness with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Our Visual AI technology transforms how organizations approach quality by ensuring web and mobile applications appear and operate exactly as designed across any device, browser, OS, or native application. Applitools is fast, quick to integrate with any DevOps environment, easy to use by anyone on the team, and scalable to any size organization looking to increase speed and quality with every release – an outcome necessary to compete in today’s challenging business environment.
Endtest
endtest.io
Building, maintaining, and executing tests can be complex and time consuming. The Endtest low-code platform allows anyone on your team to build high coverage tests for web and mobile apps without advanced QA engineering experience.
TestQuality
testquality.com
TestQuality is a modern test management tool built by dev and QA experts, boosting testing approaches like shift-left, BDD, TDD/ATDD, and continuous testing. It's fast, user-friendly, robust, and seamlessly integrates with Jira, GitHub, Selenium, Jenkins, and more. TestQuality offers: - Web-based test management platform for efficient software testing - Seamless integration with issue and requirements trackers, CI/CD systems, and test automation platforms including GitHub, Jira, Jenkins, and Selenium - Simplified creation of test cases and management of test runs - Streamlined coordination of the complete testing process - Dashboards and activity reports for easy management and tracking of tests, milestones, and projects - Tailored to-do lists, filters, and email notifications for real-time insights and increased productivity
Mabl
mabl.com
mabl is the unified, AI-powered test automation platform that empowers teams to ensure the quality and intent of their most innovative features, including those powered by generative AI. With comprehensive testing for web, mobile, API, accessibility, and performance, mabl provides the reliable foundation you need to embrace the next generation of software development.
QA Touch
qatouch.com
QA Touch is a sophisticated test management tool for QA teams all around the world. We believe in making your work easy and providing everything you need on one platform. With our all-inclusive Test Case Management tool, expediting testing and projects will be a piece of cake. QA Touch offers a natural and intuitive method of execution. We know it’s annoying to adjust to new processes and have crafted a tool that adapts to your systems and way of work. Allocating and tracking issues is a built-in function that allows you to post an issue while running a test case, eliminating the need to transfer between software. It’s never been easier to copy and move the test cases from one project to another, or between the modules within a project. The tool has been crafted to help level the playing field and offer companies a means to truly compete with the giants in their industry, without burning a hole in their pockets. With QA Touch, enjoy: 1. A single, common repository for all your test assets. 2. Enterprise features include project productivity and Audit logs to track your working progress and project. 3. Managing Issues made easy with Seamless two-way integration with JIRA 4. Microsoft Azure boards to make your project management easier than ever. 5. Made Test management a cakewalk with our intuitive features like the option to pin the project, Status updates, help, logs, and reports right from the dashboard. 6. One point is Integration with Jenkin to do all the CI/CD activities 7. Handy QA Touch-Cypress reporter integration to sync your cypress.io automation test results to QA Touch. 8. Easy-to-use Reporter for end-to-end free and open source automation tool Test Cafe. 9. Leverage QA Touch Boards to make agile project management more effortless. Boards Organize, Customize, Visualize, and Track the trails of your work. QA Touch offers an affordable test solution with straightforward capabilities for creating test cases, bundling test suites, performing test runs, third-party tool integrations, and generating flawless test Reports, Requirements, In-built Bug-Tracking, Mind Maps, Boards, Performance and people can manage their testing operations from a single interface (Dashboard). Users will like the vast array of user-friendly features available, which range from mapping and developing test cases to tracking the team's actions. QA Touch promotes excellence in the delivery of high-quality projects.
HeadSpin
headspin.io
HeadSpin is the world’s first Digital Experience AI Platform that combines cloud-hosted and on-prem global device infrastructure, test automation, and ML-driven performance & quality of experience analytics for mobile, web, audio, and video. HeadSpin empowers engineering, QA, operations, and product teams to assure optimal digital experiences across delivery channels throughout the development lifecycle. Learn more at www.HeadSpin.io . Global Device Infrastructure Allows end-to-end testing & monitoring with thousands of devices in hundreds of locations on real carrier and WiFi networks around the globe. No SDK required. Test Automation & APIs Integrates seamlessly into CI/CD workflows enabling functional and performance testing pre and post release. Support for all testing frameworks. Performance, QoE & Machine Learning Automatically surfaces issues and points to underlying root causes across all layers of the stack—from quantifying audio/video QoE to code and packet visibility. Insights-to-Actions Delivers regression and aggregation insights throughout the digital experience lifecycle, from planning and development to troubleticketing and operations. Trending, alerts, and analytics.
Loadmill
loadmill.com
Simplify Test Automation with AI API-Driven Approach: Redefining Web, Mobile, and Load Testing. AN END-TO-END SOLUTION Harnessing AI Across Test Automation Lifecycle Loadmill is the perfect solution for test automation. Our platform eliminates the need for physical devices, making the process more efficient and cost-effective. With Loadmill, QA managers can easily automate their mobile, web and load testing and ensure top-quality results. Say goodbye to device dependency and hello to streamlined test automation with Loadmill. Learn more: https://www.loadmill.com Book a demo: https://www.loadmill.com/schedule-demo/ Website https://www.loadmill.com
BugBug
bugbug.io
BugBug is a low-code test automation solution for QA, testers, developers, and product managers. It offers complete automatization of end-to-end testing for websites and web applications. The tool enables users to automate regression tests and reduce costs usually associated with IT infrastructure. Its intuitive recording interface and easy UI allows users to create an automated test in less than 5 minutes. The Freemium Plan offers unlimited local test runs and unlimited number of users. BugBug delivers advanced features for you to use when you need them - run custom JavaScript, create custom variables, use automatic selectors, smart waiting, and intelligent click & scroll and much more. Speed up the entire testing process with BugBug!
ProdPerfect
prodperfect.com
ProdPerfect is the first autonomous, end-to-end (E2E) regression testing solution that continuously builds, maintains, and evolves E2E test suites via data-driven, machine-led analysis of live user behavior data. It is the only fully-managed solution that addresses critical test coverage gaps, eliminates long test suite runtimes and costly bugs in production, and removes the QA burden that consumes massive engineering resources.
Kobiton
kobiton.com
Kobiton is the leading mobile application testing platform for enterprises so they can deliver impeccable mobile experiences to their customers. Kobiton’s flexible device lab management and AI driven intelligent quality suite is used by over 60,000 developers and testers worldwide to deliver the most rapid and reliable insights into mobile applications.
Cyara
cyara.com
The award-winning Cyara CX Assurance Platform helps companies accelerate customer experience development, increase quality across all digital and voice channels, and assure customer journeys end-to-end. The Cyara Platform supports the entire software development lifecycle for customer experience, from design to functional and regression testing, user acceptance testing, load testing and production monitoring. We test from the customer’s perspective, ensuring that you identify issues that impact the customer’s experience from across the complex set of technology used to deliver that experience. www.cyara.com CX Assurance Platform Benefits Single Platform Handle the full range of CX development and assurance needs from design to monitoring. Perform CX design, CX discovery, functional regression testing, performance testing, monitoring and troubleshooting. Work from a collaborative environment that captures designs and tests, enabling all team members to share and reuse scripts and data across functions. Maximum Productivity Maximize productivity with full automation. Automatically discover existing CX, automatically build and maintain test scripts, perform easy-to-use test script authoring, reuse test scripts across testing types, and reuse test data across test cases and campaigns. Cyara uses Robotic Process Automation (RPA) as bots to automatically generate thousands of customer interactions to simulate real-world customer contact. Most Comprehensive Support the broadest CX assurance needs by assuring complete omnichannel customer journeys, from self-service to agent-assisted service, and the agent desktop. Test the widest range of digital and voice channels including IVR, chat, SMS, email, and others. Enables Agile & DevOps Accelerate development and improve quality by enabling Agile and DevOps practices. Shift left by generating test cases from the design phase. Foster collaboration through visualization and enabling capabilities designed for different teams.
Functionize
functionize.com
Functionize delivers an intelligent testing platform that incorporates AI and machine learning technologies to automate the painstaking software testing process. We work with teams of all sizes and skill sets to improve test creation, eliminate test flakiness and accelerate releases with elastic scale testing in the cloud. By taking a machine learning approach to quality, Functionize enables enterprises to deliver higher-quality software faster. Functionize is recognized by Gartner on their list of Cool Vendors in Agile and DevOps for innovation and is trusted by leading enterprises including Zillow, Hewlett Packard, Farmers Insurance, Honeywell and Logitech.
ContextQA
contextqa.com
ContextQA is a groundbreaking product that empowers organizations to enhance their automation test coverage, elevate software quality, expedite product delivery, and significantly curtail expenses related to maintaining software quality through the utilization of AI-driven SaaS solutions. Offering a low-code/no-code approach, ContextQA simplifies the process of incorporating test cases with minimal effort, enabling rapid expansion of automation coverage for your products and services. This facilitates seamless regression testing for both individual features and entire development processes, thereby mitigating team burnout.
Semaphore
semaphoreci.com
Semaphore is the fastest continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) platform on the market, powering the world’s best engineering teams. Our aim is to make CI/CD practices more accessible to developers, provide a great user experience, and treat our customers as we’d like to be treated. After you push code to GitHub or Bitbucket, it quickly runs your tests on a platform with first-class Docker, Kubernetes, iOS support and 100+ tools preinstalled. Automate any continuous delivery pipeline. Get complete control with customizable stages, parallel execution, control flow switches, secrets and dependency management. Use Semaphore CLI to start builds, inspect logs, SSH directly into jobs or create custom dashboards. Already trusted by thousands of businesses around the globe, it can help your team move faster too. Available in the cloud, on-premise or as a hybrid solution via self-hosted agents.
BiG EVAL
bigeval.com
BiG EVAL is the leading test automator for data-centric projects such as data warehouses, ETL/ELT, data migrations and ERP or CRM implementations. With its ability to automatically test and verify data accuracy, it helps organizations avoid costly errors and reduce the risk of dissatisfied customers and end-users. BiG EVAL eliminates the time-consuming manual checks that many companies currently rely on, freeing up valuable time and resources. In addition, the user-friendly interface and pre-built templates make creating tests a breeze, even for those new to the tool. And for those who need more customization, scripting options are available. By using BiG EVAL, companies can avoid risks caused by inaccurate data and ensure smooth, efficient processes while easily achieving a 300% ROI.
Stack Moxie
stackmoxie.com
No-code automated monitoring with spunk. Stack Moxie works across your tech stack to give marketing and sales ops the confidence that systems are running flawlessly and a proactive heads up if they aren’t. - Stack Moxie monitors system by either creating test data or following data to make sure it is behaving as expected. Like observability for no-code tech stacks. - Stack Moxie alerts you the moment something fails by email or slack. - We then log results to prove compliance remediation, and then allow you to share detailed logging information to fix fails faster via email, sharable links or PagerDuty.
CloudQA
cloudqa.io
CloudQA allows you to generate and automate tests without a single line of code! You can build reusable cross-browser test cases for regression testing and synthetic monitoring.
Sofy.ai
sofy.ai
Sofy is built from the ground-up to be a no-code test automation platform that uses AI powered testing to enable create once and run anywhere tests without writing a single line of code. Using our library of real devices, you can run manual, automated UI testing and exploratory tests, and ensure fidelity between your test and production environments. With the power of the AI testing tools, Sofy, you can feel confident about your teams results and ultimately release great products.
AutomationHQ
automationhq.ai
AutomationHQ™ is a complete TAAS (Test Automation As Service) solution. Its cloud-based NLP driven no-code test automation platform is ideal for agile development. Any of agile team member can develop In-Sprint test automation in plain English. Test Scripts can be executed on 2000+ different OS & Browsers combination. TestBots can be scheduled to run on specific day/time and Email report is sent by AHQ engine. AHQ has In-Built Exert Advisor module that offers complete test automation solution.
QATTS
qatts.com
A next-gen, end to end Test Automation Software built for Enterprise. " Deliver faster, Maximize your test coverage, and get maximum ROI from your test automation with QATTS - The Industry’s Most Comprehensive End-to-End Test Automation Platform. We are the one-stop destination for all the test automation needs. Features of QATTS includes: Data Driven Strategy - Our tool provides strategies that are data driven One Stop Automation - Your One Stop solution for Automation Testing Functional Testing - With QATTS you achieve functional testing API Testing - QATTS supports api testing Test Data Management - You can manage your test data from the tool Agile- CI/CD Integration - Our tool is integrated with CI/CD Database Testing - You can perform Database Testing Real Time Insights - The insights are real time Web Interface - Web Interface for easy access Flexible Execution - The execution will be flexible even without deep knowledge on coding Low Code Automation - Automation using our tool requires minimum code Multi-branch Support
DoesQA
does.qa
Codeless test automation with a simple, intuitive drag-and-drop user interface. Complex tests can be created and maintained easily by any member of your team, enabling QA to keep pace with development while reducing costs.
Autify
autify.com
Autify empowers anyone to automate E2E tests for web and mobile applications by simply recording their interactions by its Chrome extension, then run these tests automatically on a variety of PC and mobile browsers, including real devices. While typically maintenance of E2E tests can be challenging, Autify's AI automatically updates a test scenario when a developer makes changes to the application. Autify is a complete testing tool that creates, manages, executes, maintains, and reports on tests with AI built into the no-code test authoring and automatic self-healing functions. With Autify: -307% Faster feature releases -Up to 98% coverage -Eliminate 97% of test automation effort -Quick ROI -47min Learning curve to work with Autify -Zero-low maintenance with AI self-healing -95% Test authoring time reduction Autify is not only a software automation testing tool, but a business partner with amazing humans supporting your team. 99% of new clients that partner with us, stay with us. Try our 14-day free trial or schedule a demo with one of our experts to ask about your unique needs!
Ghost Inspector
ghostinspector.com
Ghost Inspector is an automated browser testing service that allow you to monitor and test your websites using real browsers from the cloud. We offer a cohesive solution for easily creating, recording, managing and running your tests. Review detailed test results and get notified when failures occur. Ensure that your websites and applications are working as expected by testing them end-to-end from a user's perspective in the browser.
Mailosaur
mailosaur.com
Mailosaur is the communication-testing platform businesses use to capture, test, design and analyze email and SMS messages. Ensuring every message your business sends looks, feels, and works exactly how you planned. Quickly create automated tests that cover your most critical communications, from account notifications and alerts to promotional offers and announcements. Preview exactly what your customers will see, by taking screenshots using real email clients on a range of desktop and mobile devices. QA & development teams use Mailosaur to test two-factor authentication (2FA/MFA), password resets and personalisation. Ensuring that your service availability and user access is never interrupted due to a code change or mistake. Isolate staging and development environments from production, using your Mailosaur email servers to capture everything without the rest of test messages being sent to real customers in error. Continuously monitor the quality and consistency of the messages that your systems send out to customers. Ensuring that offers, promo codes and personalized content works every time. With Mailosaur, your team has secure, instant access to an unlimited number of centrally managed email addresses and email servers to test with. Plus, phone numbers around the world to mimic real user devices, without your team using their personal phones. Mailosaur is trusted by startups and enterprise alike, with the world's best-known brands across all sectors (including healthcare, fintech, software, and retail) using the platform to improve quality and increase confidence.
Qase
qase.io
Qase is a modern test management tool built for QA and Dev teams with a modern and simple interface and powerful features. That's why thousands of organizations from all over the world are switching to Qase. It is an all-in-one test management solution. It includes test case management, defect management, test plans, test runs with informative reports, rich API, and webhooks. Qase offers integrations with the most popular issue trackers like Jira, Redmine, Trello, and many others. You create an issue without leaving the app – it will be posted automatically. Integration with Slack is useful when you want to get notified about test runs start. It is designed both for manual and automated testing. Through REST API, you can integrate with your automated tests and post results directly to the app. Webhooks will help to trigger builds in your CI.
Rainforest QA
rainforestqa.com
Rainforest QA is a no-code test automation platform powered by AI. It optionally includes a test automation service to take test creation and maintenance completely off your team’s plate — for less than a quarter of the cost of hiring a QA engineer. Talk to us about customizing a plan to fit your needs.
Reflect
reflect.run
Reflect provides the fastest workflow for creating automated end-to-end tests for your web application. To create a test in Reflect, we spin up an instrumented browser session in our cloud and screen share that with you within our web application. This approach lets us completely control the test environment, which means we can detect and accurately record the myriad of different actions you might take when testing your site; even complex actions like drag-and-drops, file uploads, and visual tests are captured intuitively without requiring additional configuration. Each test executed in Reflect gets an HD video showing you exactly what happened during the run, which is synced up to the English-language test steps that we generated automatically when you recorded your actions. We also provide key diagnostic information like network logs and Javascript logs to not only help developers reproduce a bug, but also to pinpoint the root cause.
Sauce Labs
saucelabs.com
In a world that relies on code, Sauce Labs strives to make it work for everyone, everywhere and every time. This is digital confidence. Sauce Labs is the leading provider of continuous test and error reporting solutions that gives companies confidence to deliver a trusted digital brand experience to their customers. The Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud identifies quality signals in development and production, accelerating the ability to release and update web and mobile applications that look, function and perform exactly as they should on every browser, operating system and device, every single time. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com.
UiPath
uipath.com
UiPath is a global software company for robotic process automation (RPA) founded in Romania by Daniel Dines and Marius Tîrcă and headquartered in New York City. The company's software monitors user activity to automate repetitive front and back office tasks, including those performed using other business software such as customer relationship management or enterprise resource planning (ERP) software. In December 2020, the company filed confidentially for an initial public offering, and became public on April 21, 2021.
Waldo
waldo.com
Waldo is accelerating the product innovation process for mobile developers. Mobile applications everywhere struggle with buggy features and app crashes that create a poor user experience. Waldo’s proprietary technology enables engineering teams to catch and fix bugs early in the development lifecycle. Industry leaders, including Lemonade, Truebill, and Doximity, use Waldo so they no longer have to choose between release velocity and product quality.
Meticulous
meticulous.ai
Meticulous AI creates and maintains a suite of end-to-end tests from recorded user sessions. Meticulous continually adds new tests as new features or edge cases are introduced, and removes old tests as they become out of date - ensuring your test suite is always up to date and complete, without any intervention required by developers. Add a script tag to your local development, staging, and preview URL environments to record sessions (optional: record production sessions too for additional coverage). Built from the Chromium level up with a deterministic scheduling engine -- making it the only testing tool that eliminates flakes. Tests are heavily parallelized across a compute cluster, allowing you to test 1000s of screens and get results in under 120 seconds.
TestProject
testproject.io
TestProject is the world's first 100% free test automation platform for Web, Android, iOS and API testing, trusted by over 150,000 users in the testing community. TestProject helps testers and developers ensure quality with speed, by eliminating maintenance & setup hassles and empowering Selenium & Appium with AI self-healing technology. No matter your skillset, TestProject has all the tools you need to ensure a top-notch automation experience, using advanced codeless features or open source SDK compatible with native Selenium APIs. To top it off, you also get to leverage their useful Addons library, out-of-the-box beautiful test reports, seamless integrations into your CI/CD pipelines, worldwide team collaboration options to boost efficiency, and all of this at no cost. By fostering a collaborative community that can come together, as individuals and in teams, TestProject is shaping the future of software testing and helping teams overcome testing challenges with ease and deliver flawless products. Founded in 2015 and acquired by Tricentis in 2019. To learn more, visit https://testproject.io/
BrowserStack
browserstack.com
BrowserStack is a cloud web and mobile testing platform that enables developers to test their websites and mobile applications across on-demand browsers, operating systems and real mobile devices, without requiring users to install or maintain an internal lab of virtual machines, devices or emulators. They have four primary products- Live, App Live, Automate and App Automate. Users can choose from more than 1,200 on-demand real mobile devices, browsers and operating systems and rely on a secure, stable and scalable infrastructure to support thousands of concurrent manual and automated tests. The subscription-based service was founded by Ritesh Arora and Nakul Aggarwal in 2011 in Mumbai, India and since then it has gained widespread acceptance in the web development community worldwide to test the layout and performance of a website from their desktop browsers. BrowserStack has over 25,000 paid customers and 2,000,000 registered developers in more than 135 countries. Global companies rely on BrowserStack for their web and mobile testing, including industry-leaders like Microsoft, ING, Mastercard, Dow Jones, Garmin, National Geographic, Volvo, NRK, HubSpot, Walt Disney and AngularJS.With offices in San Francisco, Mumbai and Dublin, BrowserStack is privately held. In January 2018, BrowserStack raised $50 million Series A from Accel.In October 2015, BrowserStack was recognised as Bootstrap Champ by Economic Times Startup Awards. In May 2019, Ritesh Arora was interviewed by Anand Daniel from Accel Partners in #InsightsPodcast series.
Virtuoso
virtuoso.qa
The functional UI and end-to-end testing tool. Combining Robotic Process Automation, AI/ML, and Natural Language Programming to deliver an unrivaled authoring experience, while reducing test maintenance to near zero.
LambdaTest
app.lambdatest.com
LambdaTest is a leading digital experience testing cloud that helps developers and testers ship code faster. With over 10,000 enterprise customers and over 2,000,000 users spanning 130 countries, developers and testers depend on LambdaTest to accelerate their quality assurance process and deliver products with the best-in-class digital experience. - Continuous testing cloud LambdaTest's Continuous Testing Cloud allows enterprises to rapidly test and deploy changes to their web and mobile applications up to 70% faster, which helps to accelerate the development process and improve time-to-market. - Cross-browser Testing cloud Our cross-browser testing cloud allows users to test their websites and web applications on a wide variety of browsers, operating systems, and devices. With features such as real-time testing, responsive design testing, and debugging tools, it enables developers to ensure that their websites and web apps are compatible with different browsers, thereby providing a seamless user experience. - Real device cloud With real device cloud, testers/developers can catch bugs early before their mobile apps go live. With LambdaTest's Real Devices Testing Cloud, teams can test unhandled errors, UI/UX, performance, and functionality of their apps before they get released into production. The teams can also test on the widest range of mobile and OTT devices (iOS, Android, iPad, Amazon Fire TV, Roku TV & Apple TV). - AI-powered visual regression cloud Ensuring consistent layouts, designs, and functionality of applications is crucial to deliver visually-perfect digital experiences. LambdaTest's visual regression cloud ensures that the visual appearance and functionality of an organization’s web applications remain consistent and error-free, ultimately improving the digital experience and business performance. Teams can get early insights on visual UI bugs before they release their applications to the customer. Testers/developers can run automated visual regression tests on 3000+ combinations of browsers & real devices to identify visual deviations. - AI-powered Integrated Test Intelligence Test execution insights are critical for digital transformation as they provide enterprises with deeper insight into the quality of releases and trends. By analyzing the test execution data, LambdaTest's integrated test intelligence provides enterprises with insights into patterns and trends that can lead to informed decisions about future development and improve application quality. This can empower development teams with detailed and actionable test execution data and close the gap between data, insight, and action for better and faster decision-making.
Witbe
witbe.net
Leading innovation in the Quality of Experience (QoE) industry, Witbe offers an award-winning approach to monitor the QoE delivered to users of any interactive service (telephony, video, Web), on any device (PC, smartphone, STB), and through any network (fixed, mobile, OTT). Since its foundation in 2000, Witbe has continually grown and is now trusted by more than 300 clients in 50 different countries. Broadcasters, Operators, Content Providers & App Developers, all rely on Witbe Robots to ensure flawless services. Witbe is a public company listed on Euronext Growth (ALTWIT.PA) and has offices all around the world, including locations in Paris, New York, San Jose, Denver, Montreal, London, and Singapore.
Keysight
keysight.com
Keysight empowers innovators to explore, design, and bring world-changing technologies to life. As the industry’s premier global innovation partner, Keysight’s software-centric solutions serve engineers across the design and development environment, enabling them to deliver tomorrow’s breakthroughs at speed and with reduced risk. Keysight leverages its strength as the world’s leading test and measurement provider and today enables innovators to push the boundaries of engineering by quickly solving design, emulation, and test challenges to help create the best product experiences. Whether you're looking to improve your design and development process, optimize and secure your network, or harness AI and digital twins to get a head start on technologies like 6G, AV and EV, IoT, or quantum computing — Keysight accelerates innovation across the workflow with intelligent insights built on the most accurate measurements. Our fusion of technology knowledge, measurement science expertise, and tailored solutions helps you forge ahead with confidence in our connected and dynamic world. Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) is an S&P 500 technology company, headquartered in Santa Rosa, California, with offices and manufacturing worldwide. Keysight owns 2,000+ patents and our ~15,000 employees work with nearly 32,000 customers worldwide to start technology revolutions. Keysight customers span the communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics markets.
QA Wolf
qawolf.com
QA Wolf builds automated end-to-end tests for 80% of your user flows in just 4 months, maintains them 24-hours a day, and provides unlimited parallel test runs on our infrastructure. Did we mention that we guarantee zero flakes? We do that too. Start with a 90-day pilot that includes: A comprehensive test plan, automated tests written in open-source Playwright that you get to keep, and unlimited test runs on the environment of your choice. Here's a helpful list of everything you get, out of the box — whether it's 100 tests or 100,000. • End-to-end tests for 80% of user flows automated in 4 months. Tests are written in open source Playwright that you can download so there's no vendor lock-in. • Detailed test matrix and outlines in the AAA framework. • Unlimited, parallel test runs on any environment you choose. • 100% parallel run infrastructure that we host and maintain. • 24-hour maintenance of flaky and broken tests. • Guaranteed 100% reliable results — zero flakes. • Human-verified bug reports sent through your messaging app and as a bug ticket. • CI/CD integration with your deployment pipeline and issue trackers. • 24-hour access to full-time QA engineers at QA Wolf. ... it's the QA solution you've always wanted.
Testlio
testlio.com
Testlio is a global software testing company with proven solutions in manual testing, test automation, and fused software testing. Our unique approach to testing combines humans and machines to help digital innovators deliver quality products at scale. In any location. On any device. In any language. Via any payment method. Our clients include the world’s leading global companies like Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Uber, Match, Wayfair and more. The most innovative and fastest growing firms in the world also partner with Testlio for their software testing including Away, BigCommerce, Clari, Strava, Thrive Market, and many more. From addressing complex challenges to delivering exceptional results, our AI-enhanced solutions offer you the flexibility, innovation, and proven quality needed to succeed: Test Automation: When you need performant, trustable, and broad automated testing coverage, Testlio is your partner. With a distributed real-device network, a sophisticated governance model, a transferable and standards-based framework, and a global team of quality engineers, Testlio provides the most flexible test automation solution available today. Our primary Test Automation techniques are Automated test development and Test automation management. Manual Testing: When your digital application, streaming event, localized experience, and/or payment system must operate flawlessly, Testlio is your choice. With coverage across 1,200+ devices, 400+ payment methods, 150+ countries, and 100+ languages, Testlio is the most proven solution for your most demanding of quality gate requirements. Our primary manual testing techniques are exploratory testing, scripted testing, smoke testing, and issue validation. Fuesd Software Testing: When your software release strategy calls for a combination of automated and manual testing, Testlio is uniquely equipped to deliver. By leveraging a signals-driven approach that enables AI and DevOps integrations and ensures testing work is matched to the right mix of humans and machines, Fused Software Testing proves to be the most innovative solution in the market. Helping QA leaders overcome challenges in quality, capacity, and on-time releases. To learn more visit: testlio.com
Testomat.io
testomat.io
Testomat.io is a new-gen Test Management System at first for automated tests. This is a powerful solution to sync your automated and manual tests in one place and effectively collaborate with the team. It makes testing activities completely visible and transparent for all teammates Dev, PM, BA. It focused a lot of shift-left testing approaches with in-depth integration to automated tests and CI\CD. The intuitive user interface makes it easy to create test cases, organize test plans, manage test runs and coordinate agile continuous testing processes. Native out-the-box test automation integration makes it super fast to import your tests into a test management system. Built-in living documentation and collaboration capabilities give transparent visibility to everyone with 1 click. Easily track test status and coverage and make correct directions by looking to advanced analytics reports. Testomat.io supports classic test cases and BDD (Behavior-driven development) / Gherkin scenarios. Quick overview and main features: - Integrations with modern js automated test frameworks - Branching and versioning for test cases like git - Advanced BDD support with steps database and autocompletion - Advanced out-of-the-box CI\CD integrations (GitHub, GitLab, Bamboo, Jenkins) - Real-time reporting and analytics including flaky tests, email and messengers notification - Autogenerated living documentation and collaboration tools - Jira, Confluence native integrations - Importers from other TMS with the ability to convert tests to BDD format and many more ... Create a powerful and collaborative space without any barriers. Get test management with seamless test automation integrations. Start today with testomat.io Test Management System.
Testsigma
testsigma.com
Testsigma is an AI-driven test automation tool which offers a low-code approach, enabling the creation of tests in plain English. This test automation platform is described as stable and reliable, and is claimed to significantly reduce test flakiness. Platform features include web application, mobile app, and API testing. Various use cases are supported, ranging from regression to visual testing. The platform is designed for test development and execution, reporting and analytics, test data management, and AI-driven test automation. It provides integrations, add-ons, and extensive feature coverage. Tests can be authored using Natural Language Processing (NLP), making scripting more intuitive. Testsigma also offers 'auto-healing' tests, automatically adjusting the mapping of application elements as they change. Its AI-based Suggestions Engine helps debug test failures by identifying possible root causes, and its predictive defect identification capability anticipates areas of application that may be affected by failed tests. The platform offers the option to run tests on the cloud or locally across a range of device environments. It supports continuous testing, working closely with CI/CD platforms. Testsigma delivers a unified platform that is capable of test management, authoring, execution, reporting, and advanced features such as AI suggestion engine and visual testing.
Perfecto
perfecto.io
Perfecto by Perforce is the web and mobile app testing platform most trusted in the industry. Patchwork testing strategies are a thing of the past because with Perfecto, users enjoy a seamless, end-to-end testing experience from anywhere in the world. Leverage the enterprise-grade cloud to test on real devices, virtual devices, or a combination of both — whichever suits your needs best. Bug detection is faster than ever and allows users to detect and fix much earlier in the cycle. Perfecto’s robust smart reporting features help identify issues quickly through test failure analysis and false-negative filtering. Automate testing from your CI and synch all your reporting in one place. Fix defects quickly with the industry’s most comprehensive rich test artifacts. Network virtualization and user simulation let you test like your users and reduce the chance of escaped defects. Extend test coverage and fully integrate with your entire toolchain. Continuous testing has never been more achievable thanks to Perfecto’s unmatched advanced capabilities, including BDD & codeless automation, parallel test executions & bursting capabilities, open integrations with leading DevOps tools and automation frameworks, CI dashboards, heatmaps, rich artifacts collection, and ML-driven test analytics. Revolutionize your testing strategy and find out why more than half of Fortune 500 companies trust Perfecto as their testing partner. 99.9% uptime means better testing, time and money saved, and a superior app as the end result. For more information or to start a 14-day free trial, visit www.perfecto.io.
