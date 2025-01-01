Top Auto Repair Software

App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Auto repair software comprises tools that help automotive technicians with both car repair processes and administrative tasks. Service businesses—such as body shops, inspection centers, and collision repair facilities—use these solutions to manage vehicle databases and track crucial information, including repair histories, maintenance schedules, job estimates, diagnostics, repair mapping, and parts ordering. Managers can leverage certain features to streamline communication and organization within their teams. Additionally, many auto repair systems integrate with billing, accounting, and inventory management software. Some solutions also allow drivers to estimate personal car repair costs and receive quotes from local mechanics.