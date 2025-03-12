Top Auto Dialer Software

Find the right software and services.
Automated dialer software operates by dialing phone numbers sourced from a list and establishing connections with either a live agent or a pre-recorded message. This technology eliminates the manual effort involved in dialing individual numbers, allowing representatives to concentrate on refining the content and delivery of their messages. Auto dialers find utility in diverse sectors such as sales, healthcare, education, and hospitality. The implementation of auto dialer software typically involves a computer, a voice modem, and an active telephone line, although cloud-based alternatives are also accessible. While certain solutions necessitate businesses to procure and manage the required hardware independently, others include hardware hosting as part of their product package or offer it through an additional subscription. The requisite hardware is not always specific, as the application can operate on a computer or a mobile phone.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.
Five9
five9.com
Five9 is a cloud-based contact center software that enhances customer service through intelligent routing, analytics, and seamless CRM integrations.
Vonage
vonage.com
The Vonage app is a communication platform for businesses that facilitates voice, video, and text communications, with features for collaboration and customer service automation.
Adversus
adversus.io
Adversus is an outbound auto dialer that automates calls, enhances communication processes, and allows customizable dialing strategies for better productivity.
Dialpad
dialpad.com
Dialpad is a cloud-based VoIP communication platform that enhances team collaboration and customer interaction with AI-powered features.
Cloudtalk
cloudtalk.com
CloudTalk is a cloud-based call center platform for managing calls, automating workflows, and integrating with CRM systems to enhance customer communication.
Convoso
convoso.com
Convoso is a cloud-based contact center software that enhances lead generation and sales through smart dialing, real-time reporting, and omnichannel communication.
PhoneBurner
phoneburner.com
PhoneBurner is a dialer app that automates calls and integrates with CRMs to enhance sales team productivity and improve call management.
LeadDesk
leaddesk.com
LeadDesk is a cloud-based contact center software for managing sales and customer service, offering tools for call handling, analytics, and performance monitoring.
Voiso
voiso.com
Voiso is a cloud-based contact center solution offering features like auto-dialers, AI speech recognition, and omnichannel support, with CRM integrations and 24/7 customer support.
smrtPhone
smrtphone.io
smrtPhone is a cloud-based communication app that integrates voice, text, and lead management tools to enhance productivity for sales-driven businesses.
CallTools.com
calltools.com
CallTools.com is a cloud-based contact center app that enhances call management, productivity, and customer engagement for businesses.
TCN
tcn.com
TCN is a cloud-based call center software that integrates various tools to enhance productivity and support consumer-agent interactions.
Squaretalk
squaretalk.com
Squaretalk is a business communication platform that provides call management, CRM integration, and multi-channel messaging to enhance customer interactions.
ProspectBoss
prospectboss.com
The ProspectBoss app allows users to manage contacts, calls, emails, texts, tasks, and appointments remotely to support sales activities.
Selmo
selmo.io
Selmo is a cloud-based software for call centers that automates calls and improves sales processes, boosting calling speed and agent efficiency.
BatchDialer
batchdialer.com
BatchDialer is an outbound dialer app that automates calling tasks, providing features like multi-line dialing, call recording, and CRM integration for improved communication.
NeoDove
neodove.com
NeoDove is a telecalling dialer and CRM that helps businesses manage customer interactions and data efficiently to improve communication and business performance.
Kixie
kixie.com
Kixie is a sales engagement platform that automates calling and texting for CRMs, enhancing sales team productivity with features like multi-line dialing and local presence.
Aloware
aloware.com
Aloware is a cloud-based phone system that enables SMBs to manage customer communications through calls, SMS, and email from a single dashboard.
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
Genesys Cloud CX is a cloud-based contact center platform for managing customer interactions across various channels, enhancing service efficiency and engagement.
Convolo AI
convolo.ai
Convolo AI is an app that enhances communication through AI, optimizing inbound and outbound calls for better sales and interaction management.
CommPeak
commpeak.com
CommPeak is a cloud-based communication solution that provides customizable contact center services, VoIP, SMS, and analytics for efficient business operations.
FrontSpin
frontspin.com
FrontSpin is a sales communication and power dialing software that automates outreach, integrates with CRMs, and tracks sales performance to improve efficiency.
Nooks
nooks.ai
Nooks is an AI-based virtual dialer and sales platform designed to enhance communication and productivity for sales development representative teams.
DCDial
dcdial.com
DCDial is a cloud-based contact center app that enables businesses to communicate with customers through text and voice, automating various business processes.
TalkChief
talkchief.io
TalkChief is a communication app that integrates chats, video calls, and file sharing into one platform for efficient personal and professional interactions.
Intelliverse
intelliverse.com
Intelliverse offers business communication services and sales software for sales acceleration, lead generation, and contact management.
FreJun
frejun.com
FreJun is a cloud telephony platform that automates business calls, offers virtual numbers, recording, analytics, and integrates with CRM tools for streamlined workflows.
CallFire
callfire.com
CallFire offers voice and text marketing solutions for businesses, enabling efficient communication through IVR, voice broadcast, and call tracking services.
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ is a sales engagement platform that automates prospecting, email outreach, calls, and tasks to enhance sales communication and efficiency.
Megacall
megacall.uk
Megacall is a communication app that enhances call management for businesses and individuals, facilitating efficient voice interactions and integrating with existing systems.
Salesfinity
salesfinity.co
Salesfinity is a B2B SaaS platform that streamlines sales prospecting with an AI dialer, automating call management and data enrichment while enabling team collaboration.
ClickPoint
clickpointsoftware.com
ClickPoint is a web-based lead management and sales engagement app that helps businesses improve lead conversion through tracking, prioritization, and multi-channel outreach.
DialShree
webrtc.elisiontec.com
DialShree is a call center solution that integrates multiple communication channels, facilitating efficient customer service management across various industries.
DandyDialer
dandydialer.com
DandyDialer is a cloud-based power-dialer that streamlines call management, contact organization, and communication tasks without software installation.
Teliqon
teliqon.io
Teliqon offers cloud communication services including virtual numbers, SIP trunking, and Cloud PBX for businesses to facilitate easy, secure phone communication.
AI Rudder
airudder.com
AI Rudder is an AI voice automation tool for call centers that automates calls and data analysis, reducing costs and agent workload.
