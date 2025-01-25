Top Auto Dialer Software - Solomon Islands

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Automated dialer software operates by dialing phone numbers sourced from a list and establishing connections with either a live agent or a pre-recorded message. This technology eliminates the manual effort involved in dialing individual numbers, allowing representatives to concentrate on refining the content and delivery of their messages. Auto dialers find utility in diverse sectors such as sales, healthcare, education, and hospitality. The implementation of auto dialer software typically involves a computer, a voice modem, and an active telephone line, although cloud-based alternatives are also accessible. While certain solutions necessitate businesses to procure and manage the required hardware independently, others include hardware hosting as part of their product package or offer it through an additional subscription. The requisite hardware is not always specific, as the application can operate on a computer or a mobile phone.
Submit New App
TalkChief
talkchief.io
Talkchief is the ultimate solution for all your team's communication needs. With Talkchief, you can easily manage all of your team's chats, video calls, and file sharing, all in one powerful and intuitive platform. Whether you're collaborating on a project, conducting a virtual meeting, or just need to quickly share a file, Talkchief has got you covered. Say goodbye to juggling multiple communication apps and hello to streamlined, effortless teamwork. With Talkchief, you can enjoy a host of features designed to make your team's communication seamless and efficient. From HD video and audio calls to real-time chat, screen sharing, and file storage, everything is at your fingertips. Plus, with cross-device compatibility, you can access your conversations and files from anywhere, whether you're on your desktop, laptop, or mobile device. So you can stay in touch and productive, no matter where you are. At Talkchief, we understand that great communication is the foundation of any successful team. That's why we've created a platform that is both powerful and user-friendly, ensuring that everyone on your team can easily stay connected and productive. So if you're looking for a better way to communicate and collaborate with your team, give Talkchief a try today and experience the future of team communication!
Squaretalk
squaretalk.com
Empower your business and pave the way to optimized communications with Squaretalk, a global interactive business communication platform. Creating an intelligent, unified platform for our clients is the goal of everyone in our team, and while Squaretalk provides an interconnected ecosystem for Business Communications we also can provide individual solutions. Axiom Is our full-featured cloud PBX. Integrated with some of the world’s leading CRMs, Axiom gives communication centers the tools they need to provide personalized service to clients worldwide. Dial calls with a single click, manage call traffic directly from your CRM. View caller details and purchase history during each call, record all calls and link them to your CRM. Axiom also provides extensive features for admins to monitor calls and agents in real-time, whisper advice to agents, or take over calls if needed. The Matrix predictive dialer supports unlimited agents for as low as 25$ per user. Featuring custom Manager and Agent interfaces and real-time dashboards, Matrix can handle up to 1000 channels simultaneously. Matrix from Squaretalk is integrated with all your lead generation tools including landing pages, CRM’s, affiliate sites, and lists. Matrix digests your leads and contacts and prepares them for contact by detecting active phone numbers and optimizing for time zones. Using highly configurable campaigns, the leads are dialed in a manner best suiting the needs of the marketing effort. Crush Your Campaigns and improve talk time by up to 400%! You’ve never seen a dialer like this. Express is a multi-channel messaging solution that provides even more ways to connect with customers and ensure our clients will never miss an opportunity to continue a conversation, resolve a problem or provide timely support. Express, enables businesses and contact centers to connect with customers wherever they are, through any device, on their preferred platform. Starting with SMS, the platform will soon include WhatsApp, Messenger, Viber, Telegram, and WeChat. Lynx. A no-code, real-time integration layer that will allow organizations to seamlessly knit together all of their business communications platforms and tools. Requiring no specialist knowledge or development time, Lynx empowers contact centers and BPOs by making integrating and automating complex communication systems as easy as using an app. Through Lynx, our customers will have the flexibility to tender for almost any contract they want as Lynx provides secure access to over 100 business apps, transparent data transfer, and workforce optimization. It’s a huge win for BPOs.
FrontSpin
frontspin.com
FrontSpin is the leading-edge sales communication software and power dialer. Their platform and power dialer implements your playbooks across all touchpoints, helping you engage with up to 3x more prospects and customers in less time, closing more deals and accelerating sales.
FreJun
frejun.com
FreJun is a cloud telephony platform that automates your business calls. Users can make outbound business calls using a unique virtual number and receive inbound calls on the same number. The calls made through the virtual numbers can be recorded and integrated with any workflow tools such as CRM and ATS. Detailed call analytics and AI insights are generated to improve team performance. FreJun also provides a unique Automated calling feature (auto-dialer) where the user can automatically call a list of numbers. By using the FreJun along with your workflow tool, the entire contact system can be automated in 5-10 minutes.
ClickPoint
clickpointsoftware.com
ClickPoint LeadManager software is a web-based sales engagement and lead management solution that helps salespeople contact and close more leads in less time. Salespeople surpass their quota by getting 40−60% more of their prospects on the phone and into a conversation. ClickPoint works with SMB and enterprise clients across multiple B2C verticals and has deep experience implementing sales best practices to improve ROI from your lead follow-up process. Clients typically achieve positive ROI in 30 to 60 days by being the first to reach every prospect; with automated lead prioritization and multi-touch marketing outreach, converting more of your leads has never been easier. Main Features • Intelligent dialing and lead prioritization • Sales scripts & guided selling • Inbound call tracking and IVR • Lead capture and lead source integration • Automated text and email nurture • Real-time scoreboards, call dashboards, performance dashboards Benefits • Dedicated customer success and implementation specialist assigned to your account • Improve speed to contact, reach prospects in seconds • Omnichannel marketing outreach including text, email, and dialing • Configure the solution for multiple sales channels • Enterprise capable with development resources for best-of-breed integrations
LeadDesk
leaddesk.com
LeadDesk is a cloud-based contact center software for high volume sales and customer-service. Customers range from SMB to large Enterprise customers. Other major customer industries include; media, security services, energy, telecommunication, financial services, market research, and fundraising. Our intelligent tools allow you to maximize call-efficiency and help you sell more. LeadDesk can be used stand-alone or integrated with CRM systems. Our customers boost agent productivity with highly efficient call handling, seamless VoIP/GSM/PBX connectivity, integrated contacts lists, contacts data management, and advanced monitoring and reporting. LeadDesk is cloud-based and highly scalable. Sales organizations choose LeadDesk because they close more, have no downtime, no start-up costs, and lower OPEX.
Convolo AI
convolo.ai
Communication Tools Designed To Grow Sales Improve ROI On Inbound & Outbound Campaigns: Inbound: Call Every New Lead Within 1 Minute Outbound: Reach More Prospects From Your Calling Campaigns
TCN
tcn.com
Unrivaled productivity with omnichannel reach. TCN Operator is a collection of all the best call center tools seamlessly integrated. With TCN’s no contract promise, the cloud-based platform is customizable to meet all of your call center needs. TCN’s call center software supports billions of consumer and agent interactions each year. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call center users with a highly affordable delivery model, ensuring immediate access to robust call center solutions. TCN allows users to reach customers wherever they are with the easiest to use call center software.
CommPeak
commpeak.com
Discover the Power of CommPeak: Your Ultimate Cloud-Based Communication Solution At CommPeak, they are on a mission to revolutionize cloud-based business communication, making it easier and more affordable than ever before. They are dedicated to empowering individuals and businesses like yours with superior quality products and services that drive success. Here's why CommPeak stands out as the ultimate solution for your communication needs: || Cloud Contact Center Solutions That Boost Sales CommPeak simplifies business communication with their highly customizable cloud-based contact center solutions. Whether you're focused on inbound, outbound, or blended call centers, their innovative tools are designed to meet your unique business needs. With CommPeak, you can enjoy the following advantages: * Global Coverage: Expand your reach with their worldwide A-Z SIP termination services, featuring 10 regional switches, in-country dialing numbers, and local DIDs for over 75 countries. Experience consistently higher-quality calls. * Secure and Reliable: Operate with confidence using their enterprise-ready call center cloud solutions. They prioritize the security of your data with end-to-end encryption and adherence to international security standards. Their products are scalable and reliable, ensuring you reach your customers stress-free. * Superior Quality Commitment: Benefit from their direct connections with tier 1 providers and customizable call center cloud solutions. They offer in-house, proprietary services that enable shorter, faster global routing, backed by dedicated support 24/7/365. || Cost-Effective Global Cloud Communications As a global cloud contact center provider, CommPeak always delivers highly competitive prices. But what truly sets us apart from other cloud VoIP providers is their commitment to your success: * Custom Solutions: CommPeak offers custom, cost-effective contact center solutions tailored to your business. Say goodbye to the hassle of working with multiple telecom providers – they provide a full suite of cloud-based services to meet all your communication needs. * Live Support: Access a live support team 24/7/365, dedicated to maximizing your operational success. They are here to help you every step of the way. * Rapid Deployment With CommPeak, you can have your contact center up and running in as little as two business days, ensuring you're always ahead of the competition. Their modularly available solutions enable companies to create highly customized solutions based on your unique business models. * CommPeak Dialer - Optimized for top performance with automation, real-time analytics, customization, lead-agent matching, monitoring, and 50+ CRM integrations. * VoIP Services - Elevate your communication with their VoIP services: superior quality, competitive rates, global coverage, and 24/7 support. * Cloud PBX - Optimize your operations with their Cloud PBX: real-time analytics, queue management, rapid setup, and a built-in softphone for efficient communication. * DID Numbers - Enhance communication with their local DID numbers: rapid activation, extensive capabilities, and an intuitive user portal with detailed analytics. * SMS Platform - Boost your SMS campaigns with their user-friendly platform: extensive analytics, personalization, and easy API integration for effective communication. * LookUp - Stop wasting time and money on invalid numbers! Retrieve detailed information on any phone number and its validity via API or their friendly panel. * Speech-to-Text - Top-tier transcription accuracy with their machine learning-powered solution, supporting 75+ languages, advanced keyword search, and robust noise handling.
DCDial
dcdial.com
Our cloud-based contact center solution helps companies reach millions of customers via interactive text and voice. Our highly customizable solution boasts an intuitive and user-friendly interface that allows our clients to design and deploy sophisticated communication strategies quickly and with relative ease. We help our clients boost productivity, enhance efficiency, and increase profitability by automating business processes: sales and marketing, scheduling, announcements, payment processing, and more. Based in Atlanta, Georgia.
Salesfinity
salesfinity.co
SalesHave instant customer conversations with Salesfinity AI parallel dialer. Spend less time hearing dial tones and voicemails, and more time talking to prospective customers. Our AI will automate call logging, researching prospects, and navigating dial trees.
Megacall
megacall.uk
The dialer is the best solution for any call centre that doesnt want to lose valuable time making calls that could be considered dead-end or go unanswered.
Selmo
selmo.io
Selmo is a cloud-based software for call centers and sales teams. We help businesses grow in revenues and improve customer retention by implementing call automation and improving sales processes. Selmo's predictive dialing technology repurposes up to 80% of agents' working hours from dialing to talking and boosts calling speed by 3 times. Helps with sales, customer support, recruitment, surveys, and other tasks requiring large amounts of calls. Perfect for teams of 2 agents and above.
Teliqon
teliqon.io
High-level service in cloud communication, we provide DID Virtual numbers and SIP trunking, creating Cloud PBX, and other business solutions. We provide a wide range of first-rate telecommunication tools and services to increase your sales. Our exceptional assistance makes it easy to build and grow your business during all the stages. Businesses can expand new directions of communication with clients by using our Cloud PBX solution. Your employees can operate from anywhere and call any destination with Virtual Numbers (DID) which makes business present in any time and location, without any extra hardware or special setup. For SIP trunking our comprehensive network of direct and transit carrier interconnections enables our customers to have agile pricing and superior voice quality at the same time. A secure solution for any type of business from small to big which require safe phone communication with the client in any region or country.
Voiso
voiso.com
Voiso is an advanced cloud-based contact center solution, allowing to easily start, scale, and run your contact center while improving business metrics and customer experience. A complete set of contact center capabilities includes local calling experience, smart auto-dialers, AI-powered speech recognition, agent management features, omnichannel support, answering machine detectiion, and much more. By combining it with ready-to-use integrations with major CRM and helpdesk systems, Voiso helps scale your communications, reach your customers even in the most regulated countries, and grow your business globally. Voiso provides all the customers with 24/7 support.
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ is a sales engagement platform that automates prospecting, email outreach, calls, tasks, and social selling. Thousands of sales teams use PersistIQ to find prospect’s emails, send personalized outreach emails, automate follow-ups, and book more meetings. PersistIQ’s sales outreach platform includes: * Multi-channel Outreach Sequences: Email, call, Linkedin outreach, and tasks * Prospecting: Find verified emails to build your prospect lists * Call Dialer: Call prospects inside PersistIQ, use local phone numbers, and save call recordings * Automation Triggers: Trigger outreach campaigns based on email opens, replies, and CRM data * Gmail Extension: Email templates, notifications, campaigns, and prospect profiles inside Gmail * Analytics: A/B Testing, reply sentiment analysis, and reporting * Team Collaboration: Shared templates, team reporting, and user management * Integrations: Copper, Hubspot, Pipedrive, Salesforce, and Zapier Use cases: * Outbound Sales: Find prospect’s emails and automate personalized outbound campaigns at scale * Inbound Sales: Automate follow-ups with inbound leads to close more deals * Recruiting: Reach out to prospective job candidates
DandyDialer
dandydialer.com
DandyDialer is a cloud-based hosted power-dialer with modern, mobile-friendly user interface. With DandyDialer, you don't need to install any software anywhere. All you need is an account with a SIP / VoIP trunk provider and we take care of the rest.
AI Rudder
airudder.com
AI Rudder is a software company that harnesses the power of AI voice automation to supercharge customer experiences. With AI voice assistants, your call center can make quality human-like calls at lightning speeds, collecting and analysing data automatically to reach and activate more customers. AI Rudder helps call centers reduce costs by automating repetitive tasks and lowering agent workload. This frees up agents to focus on things only humans can do. Over the long term, AI Rudder aims to rethink the future of business communication.
DialShree
webrtc.elisiontec.com
DialShree is a popular call centre solution that supports unified communication channels. It has a wide array of features. It is renowned for its 99.99% of SLA uptime. It is a highly scalable, robust, secure, and feature-rich solution, which is perfect to use for all scaled businesses and call centers. DialShree's VoIP and telephony experts have implemented 900+ Omnichannel Communication Solutions across 10+ industries. BPO, KPO, Corporate Companies, Collection Agencies, Businesses, Telemarketing Companies, Call Centers, Banking, Healthcare, eCommerce, Automotive, Government
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
The Genesys Cloud CX™ platform is trusted by thousands of small, medium and large enterprises and recognized across the globe as an industry-leading cloud call center solution and customer experience (CX) platform. No matter where the customer conversation starts or ends, Genesys Cloud CX transforms your customer experience. It connects insights across teams, tools and interactions so you have the data to address customers problems with ease. Meet your customers anywhere, anytime, on any channel, with a suite of digital channels. * Automate Successful Outcomes Simplify how you connect with customers across channels. With smart automation across the entire customer journey, you can use data and insights gained to take the right action at the right time to create the best outcomes. * Innovate at Scale Give your employees and call center agents the information they need in a tool built to drive engagement, improve customer interactions and boost your team’s performance. * Reimagine Experiences that Matter Use Genesys Cloud CX as an all-in-one cloud call center application and easily extend the suite with hundreds of packaged integrations. Take full advantage of the composable customer experience platform with third-party integrations and applications so you can reach customers any moment, on any channel. With an all-in-one suite of digital capabilities in Genesys Cloud CX, call center employees and customers can engage in seamless conversations across digital channels like chat, email, text and social media. Enhance the customer experience with bots and predictive artificial intelligence (AI) and route to a human call center agent when customers have more complex needs. Genesys is redefining the customer experience with innovative call center software. Our award-winning Genesys Cloud CX deploys in days, is intuitive to use and innovates with upgrades each week. With real-time dashboards, simple management tools and analytics, Genesys Cloud CX provides the insights you need to run your business. And you’ll take your contact center and CX strategy into tomorrow — no matter where your agents are located or which channels they handle.
CallFire
callfire.com
CallFire provides easy-to-use, self-service voice marketing solutions to thousands of businesses across the US & Canada. We specialize in helping local businesses grow and retain their revenue with outreach and engagement services such as IVR, Voice Broadcast and Call Tracking. In addition to serving local businesses, CallFire empowers non-profits, religious groups and other organizations to connect more effectively with their audiences. CallFire is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with affiliated offices in Austin, Texas and Kiev, Ukraine.
CallTools.com
calltools.com
Call Tools has developed a cloud-based contact center solution that is designed to increase contact rates and accelerate sales revenue. Our software features include multiple ways to connect with customers and prospects while making it easy to monitor your team from anywhere with an internet connection. Call Tools provides a full suite of calling software all-in-one with real-time analytics including an outbound predictive dialer and inbound call center solution. No phones, no hardware, no coding, no downloads are required. Our solution allows us to cater to small business and enterprise-level customers all over the world. Call Tools is available for integration with many existing CRMs, including Salesforce.com, ZOHO and Microsoft Dynamics. Our mission is to provide companies with an affordable and comprehensive solution for all of their telemarketing needs. Scale productivity and deliver enterprise-level service with our reliable cloud-based platform.
Dialpad
dialpad.com
Get business VoIP with Dialpad and connect your team with a cloud phone system that makes business communications easier and more efficient. Dialpad is the leading Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform that is completely transforming how the world works together, with one beautiful workspace that seamlessly combines the most advanced Ai Contact Center, Ai Sales, Ai Voice, and Ai Meetings with Ai Messaging. Over 30,000 innovative brands and millions of people use Dialpad to unlock productivity, collaboration, and customer satisfaction with real-time Ai insights. Customers include WeWork, Uber, Motorola Solutions, Domo and Xero. Investors include Amasia, Andreessen Horowitz, Felicis Ventures, GV, ICONIQ Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Section 32, Softbank and Work-Bench.
Five9
five9.com
The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to engage with customers across their channel of choice, empower managers with insights and intelligence into contact center performance, and elevate your business to deliver better business outcomes and Bring Joy to CX™. Our cloud-native, scalable, and secure platform includes contact center; omnichannel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,400 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation, and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, technology, and partners to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide.
ProspectBoss
prospectboss.com
Run your business from anywhere with ProspectBoss' mobile companion app. Nurture your sales by managing contacts, calls, emails, texts, tasks, and appointments directly from your phone. Use ProspectBoss companion app to: Increase productivity - See upcoming tasks, appointments and reminders associated with your leads. Stay connected - Access contacts, notes, and reminders while you're offline. Close more sales - Call, email, text any contacts at any time to stay on top of minds.
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage (, legal name Vonage Holdings Corp.) is an American publicly held business cloud communications provider. Headquartered in Holmdel Township, New Jersey, the company was founded in 2001 as a provider of residential telecommunications services based on voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). As of 2020, Vonage reported consolidated revenues of $1.25 billion Through a series of acquisitions beginning in 2013, Vonage, previously a consumer-focused service provider, has expanded its presence in the business-to-business marketplace. Vonage's offering includes unified communications, contact center applications and communications APIs.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
PhoneBurner
phoneburner.com
Powering millions of monthly conversations for 3000+ clients. Increase call answer rates + multiply quality live connections with the only dialer with a Tier 1 carrier. With 15 years serving sales teams, we understand that calls don’t grow revenue. Conversations do. PhoneBurner’s power dialer balances speed with quality, delivering delay-free connections that lead sales reps to more meaningful conversations and more positive outcomes. Reduce your risk of spam flags. Boost live engagements up to 4x with no awkward beep or pause. Save time with industry-leading workflow automation. As your partner, PhoneBurner helps you reach more contacts, maximize lead value, and scale best practices that drive revenue. Calling. Emailing. SMS. CRM & 150+ integrations. Cadence. Lead distribution. Local ID. Branded Caller ID. Number monitoring. Reporting and analytics. Call coaching. It's all here. Meet the most efficient 1-to-1 dialing platform, and turn leads into revenue faster. Try it for free, without a credit card: - Power dial up to 80 contacts/hour - Reduce risk of spam flags - Increase call answer rates - Get instant no-delay connections - Blend calls, email, and SMS - Leave 1-click voicemails - Automate call logging + post-call processes - Coach in real-time or record calls - Get number monitoring and flag remediation - Create multi-touch sales cadences - Intelligently distribute leads - Access custom reports and analytics - Partner with the leader in 1-to-1 Responsible Communications (TM) Use our included CRM or integrate with Salesforce, Zoho, Hubspot, SugarCRM, monday.com, Zapier, and more, or create custom integrations through our API.
smrtPhone
smrtphone.io
The smartest cloud phone system & power dialer. smrtPhone is an all-in-one communication platform for sales-driven businesses. Voice, text, power dialing, lead management - all effortlessly synced to your CRM system.
Adversus
adversus.io
Adversus is an outbound auto dialer that helps streamline your outgoing calls, automate manual processes, and provide valuable insights. Adversus allows you to customize your dialing strategy with numerous features. Choose between Predictive, Progressive, or Manual dialing - or mix them up! Make all daytime activities easier for managers and employees with Adversus' tools for workflow improvement and time optimization.
BatchDialer
batchdialer.com
BatchDialer is a powerful and comprehensive outbound dialer solution designed to drive efficiency and productivity for businesses. With features such as multi-line dialing, call recording & forwarding, IVR, and customizable agent scripts, BatchDialer empowers sales, marketing, and BPO teams to effectively reach their target audience and achieve their goals. The unique offerings of BatchDialer, such as phone number reputation monitoring, rapid fire dialing mode, property details in-view, and included phone numbers, provide businesses with a competitive edge. By streamlining campaign management, ensuring compliance with regulations, and providing valuable insights and tools, BatchDialer enables businesses to optimize their telecommunications efforts, maximize productivity, and drive meaningful connections with customers.
Aloware
aloware.com
Aloware is an omnichannel cloud-based phone system and customer engagement platform designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). One of the key features of Aloware is its integration with various CRMs such as HubSpot, Pipedrive, Zoho to name a few, and communication channels, including VoIP phone calls, SMS text messaging, and email. This allows SMBs to manage all their customer conversations from a single dashboard, making tracking interactions easier, prioritizing leads and support tickets, and ensuring timely follow-ups for sales and support teams. Aloware also boasts its TCPA-compliant Power Dialer which aids agents in maximizing their call productivity without fear of accidentally dialing DNC numbers, or being tagged as a "scam". The latest addition to Aloware's roster of competitive features is its very own in-app AI chatbot, AlohaBot, which does not require a third-party app integration, making it smoother, faster, and the most advanced in the market. Paired with the legendary Sequence+ that empowers businesses to automate workflows and trigger actions such as SMS/MMS, call, and email campaigns, Aloware equips SMBs with an all-in-one communication tool to gain the sharpest edge in their industries.
Cloudtalk
cloudtalk.com
Make CX your greatest advantage with CloudTalk’s business-calling software. Call directly with CloudTalk, access all customer data, and automate tasks. Experience the future of business calling with CloudTalk. Access 160+ international numbers, increase call efficiency by up to 87%, and save your team time for what really matters — increasing customer satisfaction. Make and receive calls directly with CloudTalk's Click-to-Call feature. Eliminate repetitive tasks and automate your workflows. Sync contact details, past interactions, call recordings, and SMS across both systems with an effortless two-way synchronization. Customize your setup and customer experience with over 35 integrations. Choose how inbound, outbound, and missed calls are logged with advanced call logging features. Log important information directly into your CRM at the end of each call with the Speech-to-Text transcription feature. Gain a comprehensive overview of interactions by synchronizing SMS messages sent from CloudTalk to your CRM account, ensuring no important information is missed when closing deals. Learn how CloudTalk can provide you with unparalleled control over your customer’s experience and start matching their expectations today. Schedule a demo with one of our specialists today!
NeoDove
neodove.com
The only telecalling dialer and CRM you’ll ever need. A full-featured Dialer and Telecalling CRM to upgrade productivity and supercharge sales.
Kixie
kixie.com
Kixie is the sales engagement platform that boosts sales team performance with ultra-reliable, easily automated calling and texting for HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Zoho, and other leading CRMs. Call or text numbers from your CRM – or any webpage in Google Chrome – in one click, with every interaction recorded automatically in your CRM. The Kixie PowerCall Chrome extension enables sales and other customer-facing teams to boost performance with a suite of advanced calling and texting features. Kixie automatically recognizes phone numbers on any web page you visit in Chrome, and places a click-to-call button next to each number for one-click dialing. Calls, texts, dispositions and activities are logged automatically in your CRM, practically eliminating the need for the tedious manual record-keeping that slows down salespeople in their day-to-day activities. Features include: • PowerDial through lists of contacts automatically. Boost productivity tenfold by dialing up to 10 numbers simultaneously with multi-line PowerDialer • Advanced AI-powered local presence lets users call from a number with the same local area code as the person they’re calling
Intelliverse
intelliverse.com
Intelliverse provides business communications services and sales software solutions that help companies in the areas of sales acceleration, lead generation Sales Dialer, Contact Center, IntelliBlast and Answering Service. Contact us today to learn more and sell more!
Convoso
convoso.com
Convoso is a CCaaS leader of contact center software for sales and lead generation teams. Since 2006, Convoso has continuously innovated its cloud based dialer solutions to drive customer growth, while supporting regulatory compliance. Its omnichannel capabilities include conversational AI gamechanger Voso.ai to further scale sales and revenue. Customers typically increase contact rates significantly [up to 4X] when they switch to Convoso. The solution delivers a powerful suite of tools and smart dialing strategies to increase conversations. Popular features include: – DX5 Dialer Engine accelerates speed to lead and amplifies call volume capacity – ClearCallerID monitors blocked and flagged DIDs to swap them out before they impact KPIs – Fast and accurate voicemail detection – Voso.ai conversational AI that drives more sales – Automated list scrubbing for Do Not Call numbers – Real time customizable in-depth reporting and analytics – High configurability to improve performance – Advanced lead filters and skills based routing – Omnichannel outreach, including conversational AI – Lead management automation – Dynamic scripting to speed training, maintain compliance requirements, and keep agent on a conversion course Convoso's solution includes an advanced predictive dialer, as well as power, preview and progressive dialing modes to accommodate list and campaign needs. The company is a valued leader and technology partner in the lead generation and outbound sales space. Customers may love the platform's power and configurability, the new records they set in sales and conversions, but what they consistently talk about is the support they get from onboarding to technical support to customer success. Convoso's award-winning customer support team is continuously applauded for their commitment to helping businesses drive the best possible return on investment from their partnership with Convoso. That's the Convoso experience.
Nooks
nooks.ai
Nooks is an AI-Powered Virtual Dialer and Virtual Salesfloor that helps SDR teams 5x their conversations and supercharge productivity.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.