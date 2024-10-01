App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Auto Dialer Software - Nicaragua
Automated dialer software operates by dialing phone numbers sourced from a list and establishing connections with either a live agent or a pre-recorded message. This technology eliminates the manual effort involved in dialing individual numbers, allowing representatives to concentrate on refining the content and delivery of their messages. Auto dialers find utility in diverse sectors such as sales, healthcare, education, and hospitality. The implementation of auto dialer software typically involves a computer, a voice modem, and an active telephone line, although cloud-based alternatives are also accessible. While certain solutions necessitate businesses to procure and manage the required hardware independently, others include hardware hosting as part of their product package or offer it through an additional subscription. The requisite hardware is not always specific, as the application can operate on a computer or a mobile phone.
Submit New App
Dialpad
dialpad.com
Get business VoIP with Dialpad and connect your team with a cloud phone system that makes business communications easier and more efficient. Dialpad is the leading Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform that is completely transforming how the world works together, with one beautiful workspace th...
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage (, legal name Vonage Holdings Corp.) is an American publicly held business cloud communications provider. Headquartered in Holmdel Township, New Jersey, the company was founded in 2001 as a provider of residential telecommunications services based on voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). As o...
CallTools.com
calltools.com
Call Tools has developed a cloud-based contact center solution that is designed to increase contact rates and accelerate sales revenue. Our software features include multiple ways to connect with customers and prospects while making it easy to monitor your team from anywhere with an internet connect...
Five9
five9.com
The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to engage with customers across their channel of choice, empower managers with insights and intelligence into contact center performance, and elevate your business to deliver better business outcomes and Bring Joy to CX™. ...
smrtPhone
smrtphone.io
The smartest cloud phone system & power dialer. smrtPhone is an all-in-one communication platform for sales-driven businesses. Voice, text, power dialing, lead management - all effortlessly synced to your CRM system.
Convoso
convoso.com
Convoso is a CCaaS leader of contact center software for sales and lead generation teams. Since 2006, Convoso has continuously innovated its cloud based dialer solutions to drive customer growth, while supporting regulatory compliance. Its omnichannel capabilities include conversational AI gamechang...
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
Adversus
adversus.io
Adversus is an outbound auto dialer that helps streamline your outgoing calls, automate manual processes, and provide valuable insights. Adversus allows you to customize your dialing strategy with numerous features. Choose between Predictive, Progressive, or Manual dialing - or mix them up! Make all...
PhoneBurner
phoneburner.com
Powering millions of monthly conversations for 3000+ clients. Increase call answer rates + multiply quality live connections with the only dialer with a Tier 1 carrier. With 15 years serving sales teams, we understand that calls don’t grow revenue. Conversations do. PhoneBurner’s power dialer balanc...
Cloudtalk
cloudtalk.com
Make CX your greatest advantage with CloudTalk’s business-calling software. Call directly with CloudTalk, access all customer data, and automate tasks. Experience the future of business calling with CloudTalk. Access 160+ international numbers, increase call efficiency by up to 87%, and save your te...
Voiso
voiso.com
Voiso is an advanced cloud-based contact center solution, allowing to easily start, scale, and run your contact center while improving business metrics and customer experience. A complete set of contact center capabilities includes local calling experience, smart auto-dialers, AI-powered speech reco...
LeadDesk
leaddesk.com
LeadDesk is a cloud-based contact center software for high volume sales and customer-service. Customers range from SMB to large Enterprise customers. Other major customer industries include; media, security services, energy, telecommunication, financial services, market research, and fundraising. Ou...
BatchDialer
batchdialer.com
BatchDialer is a powerful and comprehensive outbound dialer solution designed to drive efficiency and productivity for businesses. With features such as multi-line dialing, call recording & forwarding, IVR, and customizable agent scripts, BatchDialer empowers sales, marketing, and BPO teams to effec...
TCN
tcn.com
Unrivaled productivity with omnichannel reach. TCN Operator is a collection of all the best call center tools seamlessly integrated. With TCN’s no contract promise, the cloud-based platform is customizable to meet all of your call center needs. TCN’s call center software supports billions of consume...
Squaretalk
squaretalk.com
Empower your business and pave the way to optimized communications with Squaretalk, a global interactive business communication platform. Creating an intelligent, unified platform for our clients is the goal of everyone in our team, and while Squaretalk provides an interconnected ecosystem for Bus...
ProspectBoss
prospectboss.com
Run your business from anywhere with ProspectBoss' mobile companion app. Nurture your sales by managing contacts, calls, emails, texts, tasks, and appointments directly from your phone. Use ProspectBoss companion app to: Increase productivity - See upcoming tasks, appointments and reminders associat...
CallFire
callfire.com
CallFire provides easy-to-use, self-service voice marketing solutions to thousands of businesses across the US & Canada. We specialize in helping local businesses grow and retain their revenue with outreach and engagement services such as IVR, Voice Broadcast and Call Tracking. In addition to servin...
Aloware
aloware.com
Aloware is an omnichannel cloud-based phone system and customer engagement platform designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). One of the key features of Aloware is its integration with various CRMs such as HubSpot, Pipedrive, Zoho to name a few, and communication channels,...
Kixie
kixie.com
Kixie is the sales engagement platform that boosts sales team performance with ultra-reliable, easily automated calling and texting for HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Zoho, and other leading CRMs. Call or text numbers from your CRM – or any webpage in Google Chrome – in one click, with every intera...
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
The Genesys Cloud CX™ platform is trusted by thousands of small, medium and large enterprises and recognized across the globe as an industry-leading cloud call center solution and customer experience (CX) platform. No matter where the customer conversation starts or ends, Genesys Cloud CX transforms...
Selmo
selmo.io
Selmo is a cloud-based software for call centers and sales teams. We help businesses grow in revenues and improve customer retention by implementing call automation and improving sales processes. Selmo's predictive dialing technology repurposes up to 80% of agents' working hours from dialing to talk...
NeoDove
neodove.com
The only telecalling dialer and CRM you’ll ever need. A full-featured Dialer and Telecalling CRM to upgrade productivity and supercharge sales.
Convolo AI
convolo.ai
Communication Tools Designed To Grow Sales Improve ROI On Inbound & Outbound Campaigns: Inbound: Call Every New Lead Within 1 Minute Outbound: Reach More Prospects From Your Calling Campaigns
FrontSpin
frontspin.com
FrontSpin is the leading-edge sales communication software and power dialer. Their platform and power dialer implements your playbooks across all touchpoints, helping you engage with up to 3x more prospects and customers in less time, closing more deals and accelerating sales.
CommPeak
commpeak.com
Discover the Power of CommPeak: Your Ultimate Cloud-Based Communication Solution At CommPeak, they are on a mission to revolutionize cloud-based business communication, making it easier and more affordable than ever before. They are dedicated to empowering individuals and businesses like yours with...
Nooks
nooks.ai
Nooks is an AI-Powered Virtual Dialer and Virtual Salesfloor that helps SDR teams 5x their conversations and supercharge productivity.
DCDial
dcdial.com
Our cloud-based contact center solution helps companies reach millions of customers via interactive text and voice. Our highly customizable solution boasts an intuitive and user-friendly interface that allows our clients to design and deploy sophisticated communication strategies quickly and with re...
TalkChief
talkchief.io
Talkchief is the ultimate solution for all your team's communication needs. With Talkchief, you can easily manage all of your team's chats, video calls, and file sharing, all in one powerful and intuitive platform. Whether you're collaborating on a project, conducting a virtual meeting, or just need...
Intelliverse
intelliverse.com
Intelliverse provides business communications services and sales software solutions that help companies in the areas of sales acceleration, lead generation Sales Dialer, Contact Center, IntelliBlast and Answering Service. Contact us today to learn more and sell more!
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ is a sales engagement platform that automates prospecting, email outreach, calls, tasks, and social selling. Thousands of sales teams use PersistIQ to find prospect’s emails, send personalized outreach emails, automate follow-ups, and book more meetings. PersistIQ’s sales outreach platform...
FreJun
frejun.com
FreJun is a cloud telephony platform that automates your business calls. Users can make outbound business calls using a unique virtual number and receive inbound calls on the same number. The calls made through the virtual numbers can be recorded and integrated with any workflow tools such as CRM an...
ClickPoint
clickpointsoftware.com
ClickPoint LeadManager software is a web-based sales engagement and lead management solution that helps salespeople contact and close more leads in less time. Salespeople surpass their quota by getting 40−60% more of their prospects on the phone and into a conversation. ClickPoint works with SMB and...
Salesfinity
salesfinity.co
SalesHave instant customer conversations with Salesfinity AI parallel dialer. Spend less time hearing dial tones and voicemails, and more time talking to prospective customers. Our AI will automate call logging, researching prospects, and navigating dial trees.
DandyDialer
dandydialer.com
DandyDialer is a cloud-based hosted power-dialer with modern, mobile-friendly user interface. With DandyDialer, you don't need to install any software anywhere. All you need is an account with a SIP / VoIP trunk provider and we take care of the rest.
Teliqon
teliqon.io
High-level service in cloud communication, we provide DID Virtual numbers and SIP trunking, creating Cloud PBX, and other business solutions. We provide a wide range of first-rate telecommunication tools and services to increase your sales. Our exceptional assistance makes it easy to build and grow ...
Megacall
megacall.uk
The dialer is the best solution for any call centre that doesnt want to lose valuable time making calls that could be considered dead-end or go unanswered.
DialShree
webrtc.elisiontec.com
DialShree is a popular call centre solution that supports unified communication channels. It has a wide array of features. It is renowned for its 99.99% of SLA uptime. It is a highly scalable, robust, secure, and feature-rich solution, which is perfect to use for all scaled businesses and call cente...
AI Rudder
airudder.com
AI Rudder is a software company that harnesses the power of AI voice automation to supercharge customer experiences. With AI voice assistants, your call center can make quality human-like calls at lightning speeds, collecting and analysing data automatically to reach and activate more customers. AI ...