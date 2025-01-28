Top Augmented Reality (AR) Visualization Software - Seychelles

CareAR

carear.com

With CareAR, you can achieve faster issue resolution, reduce dispatches, and improve customer satisfaction scores. Our Service Experience Management (SXM) Platform provides remote AR support and self-guided instructions to customers and service management teams, greatly enhancing the experience of customers, employees, and field staff. Benefits: • Faster Time to Resolution: Gain instant visual context – spend time solving the problem versus assessing the situation • Higher First Time Fix Rates: Get faster resolution powered by the annotation toolbox • Deflect Costly Dispatches: Increase remote resolutions and decrease unneeded dispatches through visual assistance and guidance • Knowledge Transfer: Reduce your skills gap and make experts more accessible to more junior field resources or contractors • Customer Experience: Raise customer satisfaction and NPS through unmatched quality, service, and capabilities • Lower your carbon footprint: Eliminate or reduce truck rolls to achieve issue resolution while lowering your carbon footprint and saving money • Self-solve Experiences: Boost self-solve effectiveness for customers and employees with step-by-step AR visual direction within each user’s device. CareAR Assist is the ultimate tool for service management teams looking to provide faster, more effective problem resolution, reduce downtime, and substantially save on travel and transport costs. CareAR Instruct provides detailed step-by-step instructions for customers and technicians, empowering them to self-solve issues leading to improved first-time fix rate, reduced customer service calls, and increased procedure compliance. CareAR Experience build enables any business user to create immersive AR and AI powered digital work instructions through a no-code point and click interface. Key Features • Multiparty Collaboration: Collaborate with as many team members as you like in real-time to solve issues remotely, using high-definition live video feeds. • AR Annotation Tools: Use CareAR's industry-leading AR annotation toolbox to annotate live video feeds and shared images, providing detailed visual guidance to quickly resolve problems. • Self-Solve Instructions: Deliver rich self-guided step-by-step instructions to guide customers and technicians through setup procedures, routine maintenance, troubleshooting guides, and repairs. • Experience Builder: Rapidly create experiences containing with the no-code point-and-click Experience Builder. Use 3D content, video, images, and text for easy-to-follow instructions to empower customer and technician self-service. • Integrated Search: Improve user access to information by providing search functionality directly within a self-solve experience. • Visual Verification: Use AI-powered object and state detection with image recognition to drive procedural compliance and ensure tasks are completed correctly and safely. • Instant Knowledge Sharing: Publish digital work instructions instantly and easily accessible via link, QR code, or via CareAR mobile app. • Rich Analytics and Dashboards: Get deeper insights into how teams are resolving field issues using CareAR's detailed dashboards and analytics, available to administrators, managers, and team leaders. • Surveys: Use CareAR's survey builder to instrument key performance indicators that matter to your organization and collect structured feedback from customers and technicians for rapid iteration. • True ROI: Leverage the data made available by CareAR to determine the return on investment in terms of improved performance, increased dispatch deflection, reduced resolution times, reduced truck rolls/onsite visits, and improved first-time fix rates. • ServiceNow: CareAR for ServiceNow is compatible with ServiceNow CSM, FSM and ITSM • Salesforce: CareAR for Salesforce is compatible with CareAR into Salesforce Service Cloud and Field Service Management • API: Integrate CareAR into your own customer service or field service management application easily via web API