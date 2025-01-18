App store for web apps
Top Augmented Reality (AR) Visualization Software - Qatar
Augmented Reality (AR) Visualization software empowers businesses to craft immersive experiences for consumers, enabling them to engage with products in a dynamic manner. Through these platforms, users can upload 3D content, fine-tune its scale, adjust colors, and incorporate additional details, all aimed at delivering optimal user experiences. The primary goal of such products is to offer consumers the opportunity to envision products seamlessly integrated into their daily lives, spanning from apparel and furniture to various personal and business items. AR visualization solutions seamlessly integrate with AR Software Development Kits (SDKs), empowering developers to tailor AR experiences to their target demographics. These platforms often come equipped with reporting and analytics functionalities, enabling organizations to gain insights into consumer interactions with their offerings. It's important to note that AR visualization software differs from its VR counterpart, which serves engineers and designers seeking to visualize data within virtual environments.
Avataar
avataar.ai
Avataar is revolutionizing the industry with the power of spatial storytelling, moving into a new era of visual discovery by enabling generative AI-powered visual experiences. Its globally first AI-led Computer Vision platform takes a deep learning approach to enabling interactive experience creation for diverse enterprises, brands and users. With over 10 patents and serving as the Chair of 3D Commerce at Khronos, Avataar is at the forefront of driving neural innovation and contributing to setting interoperable industry standards. The company’s strategic partnerships with major stakeholders such as Khronos, Nvidia, Meta, Google, AWS, along with blue chip investors (Sequoia Capital, and Tiger Global), underscore its dedication to driving a revolutionary shift on a global scale, reimagining product experiences and visual discovery like never before.
Aryel
aryel.io
Aryel is a no-code platform that empowers agencies and brands to create, distribute, and optimize immersive display advertising campaigns while gathering valuable data, including audience emotional states and facial features. Notably, Aryel serves a global clientele, including renowned organizations like WPP, Teads, Lavazza, PwC, Barilla, Ferrero, and many others. Since its launch in 2020, Aryel has changed the way AR experiences are delivered, bringing to life ideas that were once impossible. Today, more than 50,000 marketers use Aryel, shaping a new era of advertising. Our platform offers a wide selection of 3D assets and customizable templates, both free and paid, allowing you to easily bring your vision to life. But that's not all: with our built-in brand kit feature, you can save your company's colors, fonts and assets, ensuring consistency across all touch points - enabling you to create the next-gen display advertising.
Emersya
emersya.com
Emersya's Interactive 3D is an all-in-one medium that allows customers to: - Explore products inside & out, from all angles and in great detail - Browse interactive product visuals of the highest quality - Learn about a product's story through enriched content - Simulate & try out product features interactively - Discover product technology & internal components through exploded views - Preview & compare all colorways in a product range
LEVAR
levar.io
Start driving more conversions today with 3D and augmented reality shopping experiences from LEVAR. Create and distribute 3D/AR product models on your eCommerce store and across all of your marketing and sales channels—product pages, email, SMS, social media, and landing pages. LEVAR’s exact-to-scale 3D and augmented reality product models help customers experience your products from all angles and in their own space. Boost your sales, reduce returns and improve customer engagement with LEVAR.
VNTANA
vntana.com
VNTANA is a SaaS platform that makes 3D asset production and distribution fast and scalable. 3D is driving high ROI in B2B and B2C sales (2x conversion lift and 40% reduction in returns), but implementing 3D has required a lot of manual work from 3D artist which is time consuming and expensive. VNTANA’s patented, Intelligent Optimization algorithms reduce 3D model size by up to 99% while maintaining high visual fidelity so you can publish everywhere. We are API-driven so we can integrate with existing DAMs, PLMs, digital showrooms, and virtually any other platform allowing teams to add 3D capabilities within existing workflows. Our software helped clients like adidas used our software to accomplish in 1 hour what used to take 6 weeks.
Designhubz
designhubz.com
Designhubz provides end-to-end 3D and Augmented Reality(AR) asset creation, management and distribution to online brands and retailers. Designhubz' web-based suite and advanced digitization rigs convert entire physical inventories into 3D and AR visualizations and virtual try-ons in a matter of days, instead of weeks or months. Integrates easily with existing commerce platforms and works across all browsers and apps. Current happy customers include big-box retailer, IKEA, one-stop gift shop,JioGifts, and more.
Yulio
yulio.com
Our mission at Yulio is to build the best VR and AR presentation software by making VR an easy, mobile, and affordable tool for business. Whether you're an architect looking to stand out during the bidding process, an interior designer looking to catch mistakes between iterations, or a salesperson hoping to impress in your next pitch/meeting, Yulio is the tool for you. Yulio is an all-in-one tool for those looking for a VR application for architecture, interior design, and all industries harnessing the power of visual storytelling. With our extensive line of customizable features, built-in cloud rendering platform, and various integrations, you can design stunning immersive presentations and unlock the ability to tell your visual stories in greater detail. As we constantly innovate and create new tools for our users to enjoy, Yulio is your one-stop platform to stay forward-thinking while engaging with your clients better than before. So start showcasing your virtual designs seamlessly, and experience the power that is Yulio.
Xarwin
xarwin.com
Xarwin is a powerful WebAR marketing platform that enables you to launch campaigns and generate leads and sales with ease while reducing costs without the need to code or download apps. Whilst choosing between the AR solutions that xarwin supports, such as marker-less object placement, drag and drop method, no-code platform and is compatible with all devices. Share your campaigns through a simple URL or QR code across different channels while receiving helpful insights about their performance, measuring goals and conversions. Xarwin enables experiencing 3D virtual models in real-world space without coding or an app through AR.
Camweara
camweara.com
Camweara, augmented reality software plugin virtually allows customers to wear products you are selling in a realistic way: at home, in the office, in a restaurant with friends or in the shop. Increases sales conversion rate & decreases product returns on online stores. It is compatible for Shopify, Magento, Woocommerce and custom platforms.
Sayduck
sayduck.com
Sayduck offers engaging, fully interactive 3D models ready to be added anywhere online or be viewed in Augmented Reality, connecting brands and retailers
Sketchfab
sketchfab.com
3D and AR visualization solutions for business. Sketchfab is the leading platform to publish, share, and integrate interactive 3D and AR experiences anywhere online: websites, eCommerce platforms, blogs, articles, and advertising campaigns. Visit us: sketchfab.com/enterprise
CareAR
carear.com
With CareAR, you can achieve faster issue resolution, reduce dispatches, and improve customer satisfaction scores. Our Service Experience Management (SXM) Platform provides remote AR support and self-guided instructions to customers and service management teams, greatly enhancing the experience of customers, employees, and field staff. Benefits: • Faster Time to Resolution: Gain instant visual context – spend time solving the problem versus assessing the situation • Higher First Time Fix Rates: Get faster resolution powered by the annotation toolbox • Deflect Costly Dispatches: Increase remote resolutions and decrease unneeded dispatches through visual assistance and guidance • Knowledge Transfer: Reduce your skills gap and make experts more accessible to more junior field resources or contractors • Customer Experience: Raise customer satisfaction and NPS through unmatched quality, service, and capabilities • Lower your carbon footprint: Eliminate or reduce truck rolls to achieve issue resolution while lowering your carbon footprint and saving money • Self-solve Experiences: Boost self-solve effectiveness for customers and employees with step-by-step AR visual direction within each user’s device. CareAR Assist is the ultimate tool for service management teams looking to provide faster, more effective problem resolution, reduce downtime, and substantially save on travel and transport costs. CareAR Instruct provides detailed step-by-step instructions for customers and technicians, empowering them to self-solve issues leading to improved first-time fix rate, reduced customer service calls, and increased procedure compliance. CareAR Experience build enables any business user to create immersive AR and AI powered digital work instructions through a no-code point and click interface. Key Features • Multiparty Collaboration: Collaborate with as many team members as you like in real-time to solve issues remotely, using high-definition live video feeds. • AR Annotation Tools: Use CareAR's industry-leading AR annotation toolbox to annotate live video feeds and shared images, providing detailed visual guidance to quickly resolve problems. • Self-Solve Instructions: Deliver rich self-guided step-by-step instructions to guide customers and technicians through setup procedures, routine maintenance, troubleshooting guides, and repairs. • Experience Builder: Rapidly create experiences containing with the no-code point-and-click Experience Builder. Use 3D content, video, images, and text for easy-to-follow instructions to empower customer and technician self-service. • Integrated Search: Improve user access to information by providing search functionality directly within a self-solve experience. • Visual Verification: Use AI-powered object and state detection with image recognition to drive procedural compliance and ensure tasks are completed correctly and safely. • Instant Knowledge Sharing: Publish digital work instructions instantly and easily accessible via link, QR code, or via CareAR mobile app. • Rich Analytics and Dashboards: Get deeper insights into how teams are resolving field issues using CareAR's detailed dashboards and analytics, available to administrators, managers, and team leaders. • Surveys: Use CareAR's survey builder to instrument key performance indicators that matter to your organization and collect structured feedback from customers and technicians for rapid iteration. • True ROI: Leverage the data made available by CareAR to determine the return on investment in terms of improved performance, increased dispatch deflection, reduced resolution times, reduced truck rolls/onsite visits, and improved first-time fix rates. • ServiceNow: CareAR for ServiceNow is compatible with ServiceNow CSM, FSM and ITSM • Salesforce: CareAR for Salesforce is compatible with CareAR into Salesforce Service Cloud and Field Service Management • API: Integrate CareAR into your own customer service or field service management application easily via web API
Blippbuilder
blippar.com
The simple but powerful way to create AR is with Blippbuilder. The design tool is easy to learn, and lets you add a layer of interactivity to your printed materials, anything from a poster, a print ad, event stand or book. Bring it to life with animations, games or 3D models. Add links to buy, collect user feedback, showcase how to use your product and more.
Plattar
plattar.com
Plattar leverages rapidly evolving Augmented Reality (ARKit + ARCore) & XR tech combining with consumer hardware and browser evolution to act as a new enabler for customers to experience products in 3D and/or in context without the product being physically present. These and other emerging technologies provide the capabilities to engage throughout the product life cycle - an ongoing way to tie together adoption, use and loyalty through virtual education, support and upsell of complementary products
Zapworks
zap.works
Zapworks is an award-winning WebAR platform. Create, manage and publish impactful WebAR experiences using our suite of creative tools, SDKs, custom branding & hosting solutions and powerful CMS. With no-code, low-code or custom code solutions, Zapworks empowers your designers, developers and marketers to create immersive WebAR experiences, no matter their skill set or business objectives. World-leading computer vision built for WebAR Our core tracking types are built on 10+ years of experience in computer vision and are optimised for browsers across a wide range of devices, from the lowest spec up. Use our tools to rapidly prototype products, drive internal innovation and increase the impact of your sales and marketing efforts. ** Winner of Best Developer Tool 2022 ** ** Winner of Best Creator & Authoring Tool 2022 **
Moderlry
modelry.ai
Modelry is the end-to-end 3D product visualization platform, that empowers global e-commerce leaders to generate amazing product visuals and AR experiences using 3D models.
Cylindo
cylindo.com
Hundreds of furniture companies partner with Cylindo to get superior product visuals across the entire furniture buyer journey. We have created a platform that goes beyond high-quality product visualization and gives furniture businesses versatile assets they can leverage across multiple touchpoints. From 360-spin and 4K zoom on the product page to AR assets, customizable lifestyle imagery, and product visuals for cart thumbnails, shopping feeds, email, social media, catalogs, third-party marketplaces, and in-store kiosks. Powering four quintillion product variations and 10 million unique users per month, Cylindo is the catalyst that drives delightful shopping experiences, helping retailers and brands show more and sell more. Using the Cylindo Platform, companies have increased conversion rates by over 36% and average order value by 88% while reducing visualization costs by 58% on average.
Zakeke
zakeke.com
Zakeke is a cloud platform empowering over 10.000 retailers and brands to offer their customers a complete set of tools for Visual Customization for web-to-print, 3D & AR Configuration, Virtual Try-On and more. Customers became creators, being able to customize products with texts, images, materials, colors and more, before they buy.
Dopple.ai
dopple.ai
Dopple uses innovative technology to bring products to life on-screen, enabling a digital buying experience that is faster, more accurate, and provides a better overall experience. Our 3D product visualization and configuration capabilities integrate with other software providers to enable a connected data environment. Through Dopple's platform, businesses are able to empower their customers through interactive and engaging digital product experiences.