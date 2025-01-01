Find the right software and services.
Augmented Reality (AR) Training Simulator Software is designed to prepare individuals for specific roles within a partially virtual setting. These solutions leverage augmented reality to impart crucial skills required for various professions. Unlike virtual reality training simulators that immerse users entirely in virtual environments, AR training simulators merge 3D imagery with the real world through mobile devices equipped with cameras. This replication of real-life scenarios enhances engagement and retention in the learning process. AR training simulators are particularly beneficial for individuals in high-stress occupations, enabling them to acquire job-requisite skills beforehand. They cater to hands-on careers like medicine and law enforcement while also proving valuable in niche fields such as aviation and transportation. Moreover, some AR training simulators offer augmented reality SDK functionalities, empowering developers to tailor the platform to their organization's specific requirements.
SynergyXR
SynergyXR is a no-code, cloud-based platform for creating and managing augmented and virtual reality experiences across various devices.
SimX
SimX is a VR simulation platform for nursing education that offers customizable virtual patients for immersive training scenarios.
CareAR
CareAR app provides remote AR support and self-guided instructions for faster issue resolution, reducing service dispatches and improving customer satisfaction.
Ajna Lens
Ajna Lens enables users to create, distribute, and analyze XR experiences while learning industry skills efficiently.
Help Lightning
Help Lightning is a remote assistance app that combines video conferencing and augmented reality for real-time collaboration and support in various industries.
