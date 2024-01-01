App store for web apps
Top Augmented Reality (AR) Training Simulator Software - Bangladesh
Augmented Reality (AR) Training Simulator Software is designed to prepare individuals for specific roles within a partially virtual setting. These solutions leverage augmented reality to impart crucial skills required for various professions. Unlike virtual reality training simulators that immerse users entirely in virtual environments, AR training simulators merge 3D imagery with the real world through mobile devices equipped with cameras. This replication of real-life scenarios enhances engagement and retention in the learning process. AR training simulators are particularly beneficial for individuals in high-stress occupations, enabling them to acquire job-requisite skills beforehand. They cater to hands-on careers like medicine and law enforcement while also proving valuable in niche fields such as aviation and transportation. Moreover, some AR training simulators offer augmented reality SDK functionalities, empowering developers to tailor the platform to their organization's specific requirements.
CareAR
carear.com
With CareAR, you can achieve faster issue resolution, reduce dispatches, and improve customer satisfaction scores. Our Service Experience Management (SXM) Platform provides remote AR support and self-guided instructions to customers and service management teams, greatly enhancing the experience of c...
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR: Revolutionizing the Future with XR Solutions Company Overview Nestled in the vibrant city of Aarhus, Denmark, SynergyXR stands as a beacon of innovation in the extended reality (XR) landscape. Born from a deep understanding of the manufacturing and energy sectors, we've grown into a formi...
Help Lightning
helplightning.com
Help Lightning's Remote Assistance Software provides video collaboration services that enable a company’s experts to work virtually side-by-side with anyone needing help, anywhere in the world. The company’s cloud-based solution applies augmented reality features, including the merging of two video ...
Ajna Lens
ajnalens.com
Helping Everyone Create, Distribute and Grow in XR with AjnaVidya. Learn industry skills in minutes. Create XR experiences using cutting-edge tools and resources, then deploy and distribute them on AjnaVidya. Access analytics for your content and grow limitless.
SimX
simxvr.com
SimX’s software replaces your physical simulation mannequins with a customizable, high-definition, 3D virtual patient that can be projected anywhere.