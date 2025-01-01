Top Augmented Reality (AR) SDK Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
An augmented reality software development kit, commonly known as an AR SDK, empowers developers to craft digital elements seamlessly integrated into the real world. It serves as a fundamental tool for any enterprise engaged in AR experiences. Equipped with functionalities like 3D object tracking, image recognition, visual SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping), multi-tracking, and beyond, these tools enable developers to bring digital imagery to life. AR engineers harness these SDKs to create mobile applications, diverse CAD platforms, immersive marketing encounters, and beyond. While typically tailored for specific frameworks and hardware, certain AR SDKs possess the versatility to support multiple systems, enhancing adaptability and convenience.
Submit New App
Vectary
vectary.com
Vectary is a browser-based platform for creating and managing interactive 3D models and augmented reality experiences, targeting users of all skill levels.
Wikitude
wikitude.com
Wikitude is an augmented reality app that provides users with information about real-world locations and objects by using their device's camera.
Zapworks
zap.works
Zapworks is a WebAR platform that enables users to create, manage, and publish augmented reality experiences without extensive coding knowledge.
Augment
augment.com
Augment is an AR app that allows users to visualize 3D products in real-time within their environment using a smartphone or tablet.
AUGmentecture
augmentecture.com
AUGmentecture is an AR platform for design collaboration, allowing users to view and interact with 3D architectural models in real-world environments.
Vidinoti
vidinoti.com
Vidinoti is an app for creating, deploying, and managing localized augmented reality content across various sectors like retail, education, and entertainment.
Variant Launch
launchar.app
Variant Launch is a WebAR app that allows users to create and experience AR content in-browser on iOS and Android, using a simple SDK without additional costs.
MAXST
developer.maxst.com
MAXST is an AR development tool that allows users to create augmented reality apps using features like object, image, and space tracking.
EasyAR SDK
easyar.com
EasyAR SDK enables developers to create augmented reality applications across platforms, featuring real-time tracking and integration with various development environments.
PlugXR
plugxr.com
PlugXR is a no-code platform for creating Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR) applications without programming skills.
ARGear
argear.io
ARGear is a SaaS platform for app developers to create and integrate augmented reality features, offering a wide range of AR content and tools.
Ocavu
ocavu.com
Ocavu is an app for creating and managing 3D and augmented reality experiences for products, helping brands enhance sales and engagement.
ViewAR
viewar.com
ViewAR enables augmented reality experiences by overlaying digital content in real-world environments, allowing interaction with 3D models for various applications.
Onirix
onirix.com
Onirix is a no-code and low-code AR platform for creating, hosting, and sharing web AR content, compatible with iOS and Android without needing an app.
Streem
streem.com
Streem is a remote visual assistance app that uses augmented reality for video collaboration, enabling quicker diagnosis and support resolution.
CLDXR
cldxr.com
CLDXR is a platform for B2B users to manage and publish AR/VR content seamlessly, offering project management tools and various technology integrations.
Vossle
vossle.ai
Vossle is a no-code platform that allows businesses to create augmented reality experiences quickly, without app downloads, for various use cases like campaigns and try-ons.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.