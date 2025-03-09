Top Augmented Reality (AR) SDK Software - Vatican City

Onirix

onirix.com

No-code, low code and SDK augmented reality platform that helps you to create, host, publish and share web AR content. Accessible to over 4.5 billions IOS & Android global users and 92.94% of devices worldwide compatibility. Web AR is no app Required, the fastest and most accessible way to experience AR removing end-user barriers. B2B solution for B2C experiences for retail, tourism, culture, e-commerce, leisure and entertainment, events and many more impact sectors. It was built using plain JavaScript and other web standards like WebGL or WebAssembly combined with in-house computer vision algorithms optimized to run in a web browser. With the Embed SDK you have access to a number of functions to modify Onirix elements, their styles and functions. Besides that, you can use our event list to send messages to each scene, and so for example hide, show, animate scene elements, and much more. Combine the AR Engine SDK with any 3D web library Onirix AR Engine SDK is agnostic (not tied) to any rendering engine, so you can combine it with any 3D engine library like: ThreeJS | BabylonJS | Aframe The different types of trackings you can work with: Image tracking - Will load the image classifier generated for your project and perform detection and tracking. Surface tracking - Will use device motion sensors (gyroscope) to track an object fixed over any place or surface (rotation only). Sample projects - You can visit our GitHub account for samples using different tracking modes and 3D rendering libraries. Onirix offer you a detailed documentation: https://docs.onirix.com/onirix-sdk