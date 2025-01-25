Top Augmented Reality (AR) SDK Software - Solomon Islands

Find the right software and services.
An augmented reality software development kit, commonly known as an AR SDK, empowers developers to craft digital elements seamlessly integrated into the real world. It serves as a fundamental tool for any enterprise engaged in AR experiences. Equipped with functionalities like 3D object tracking, image recognition, visual SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping), multi-tracking, and beyond, these tools enable developers to bring digital imagery to life. AR engineers harness these SDKs to create mobile applications, diverse CAD platforms, immersive marketing encounters, and beyond. While typically tailored for specific frameworks and hardware, certain AR SDKs possess the versatility to support multiple systems, enhancing adaptability and convenience.
AUGmentecture
augmentecture.com
AUGmentecture is an augmented reality platform for design collaboration that enables the viewing of 3D models in AR format.
Vossle
vossle.ai
Vossle is a No-Code WebAR development SaaS platform with which businesses can create augmented reality in under 1 minute. It requires No-app downloads to experience world target, image target-based campaigns, games or face detection-based tryons using Vossle’s core AR+AI engine.
ViewAR
viewar.com
ViewAR SDK will let you utilize all available tracking systems like Wikitude, visionLib, Vuforia, Placenote, 6d.ai, and many more. You can either build apps with an app builder just by styling and filling the app, or you create your own apps using the viewar-api. Check it out at: www.viewar.com
Variant Launch
launchar.app
WebAR on iOS and Android - without an app Launch your AR experience in-browser from any link or QR code with our simple Javascript SDK. Native-quality tracking with no cost per-view. After creating almost 100 AR experiences, we took a long, hard look at the pain-points we felt with existing WebAR services. We built Launch to be cheaper, more reliable, and all-around better. No WebXR support on iOS? No problem. With Launch, you can build browser-based experiences that work on iOS devices. No more cancelling projects due to sticker-shock from pricing. A fixed monthly cost at a fraction of the price of other AR platforms. No more broken scaling. No more drift. No more jitter. Industry-standard, rock-solid, world tracking via ARCore and ARKit.
MAXST
developer.maxst.com
MAXST AR SDK is an AR application development tool. You can easily build your own AR apps using MAXST AR SDK. Below are the features included in MAXST AR SDK. - Space Tracker - Object Tracker (target: 3D objects sized between 0.3m~1.5m) - Image Tracker (target: 2D images) - Cloud Recognizer (serves image recognition on the server) - AR Fusion Tracker (enhance performance using ARKit, ARCore) - Marker Tracker (target: markers) - QR Code Tracker (target: QR codes) - QR/Barcode Reader Also, we have tools for creating map files of the target object and space. - MAXSCAN (App Store) - Visual SLAM Tool (App Store, Google Play Store) Experience each tracker of MAXST AR SDK with our sample application. - MAXST AR View (App Store, Google Play Store)
Vidinoti
vidinoti.com
Vidinoti offers a user-friendly platform to create, deploy and manage localised Augmented Reality contents .
PlugXR
plugxr.com
PlugXR is a cloud-based platform that enables users to create AR solutions, product visualization and spatial computing experiences without programming skills. The platform simplifies the development process by providing a drag-and-drop interface that enables users to create immersive experiences using 3D models, animations, images, and videos. It is the world's first no-code solution that supports a multitude of third-party SDKs, such as Vuforia, ARCore, ARKit, ARFoundation, ARDK, AR.JS, and numerous others. Also, it is the first no-code platform that enables users to develop web-based and native applications for Android, iOS, web, desktops, and VR and MR devices. With PlugXR, users can easily drag and drop 3D models, animations, images, and videos onto a canvas and create immersive applications without writing any code. It also provides a variety of templates and pre-built components to help users get started quickly. The platform includes collaboration tools, content management, and analytics that enable users to collaborate on projects, manage assets, and track performance.
Onirix
onirix.com
No-code, low code and SDK augmented reality platform that helps you to create, host, publish and share web AR content. Accessible to over 4.5 billions IOS & Android global users and 92.94% of devices worldwide compatibility. Web AR is no app Required, the fastest and most accessible way to experience AR removing end-user barriers. B2B solution for B2C experiences for retail, tourism, culture, e-commerce, leisure and entertainment, events and many more impact sectors. It was built using plain JavaScript and other web standards like WebGL or WebAssembly combined with in-house computer vision algorithms optimized to run in a web browser. With the Embed SDK you have access to a number of functions to modify Onirix elements, their styles and functions. Besides that, you can use our event list to send messages to each scene, and so for example hide, show, animate scene elements, and much more. Combine the AR Engine SDK with any 3D web library Onirix AR Engine SDK is agnostic (not tied) to any rendering engine, so you can combine it with any 3D engine library like: ThreeJS | BabylonJS | Aframe The different types of trackings you can work with: Image tracking - Will load the image classifier generated for your project and perform detection and tracking. Surface tracking - Will use device motion sensors (gyroscope) to track an object fixed over any place or surface (rotation only). Sample projects - You can visit our GitHub account for samples using different tracking modes and 3D rendering libraries. Onirix offer you a detailed documentation: https://docs.onirix.com/onirix-sdk
Ocavu
ocavu.com
Ocavu is your one-stop shop for product visualization and storytelling through 3D and augmented reality. We help brands drive increased sales, awareness, and engagement through our Studio platform. With Studio, you can create, manage, and deploy 3D and AR experiences across different platforms with everything you need in one place. Products and features include: -Complete 3D file manager -WebAR hosting -AR experience editor -3D and AR configurator -AR templates -3D modeling and scanning For more information, visit: Ocavu.com.
Vectary
vectary.com
Vectary is a platform for building interactive 3D designs that inspire, educate and solve problems. No downloads, no-code - all in the browser. A highly functional and improved 3D workflow to connect the dots between ideas, processes and people. Led by two entrepreneurs, Michal Koor, who is also an industrial designer and Pavol Sovis, award-winning software developer, Vectary has received seed round investment in 2016 from Blue Yard Capital, and from EQT Vectures in 2020. Build immersive experiences for the real world. Publish 3D and Augmented Reality content to any website, on all platforms with Vectary Web AR and a fully-featured 3D design tool. Collaborate on projects as a team online. ONLINE Accessible from anywhere, at any time - every model is created in the browser and saved in the cloud, under your company account. EASY TO USE TOOL With a simplified user interface, VECTARY targets user groups that want to get into 3D design and expect professional-looking results quickly. LIBRARY OF MILLIONS OF ASSETS Free 3D scenes, models, and materials, so you don't have to start from scratch. Assemble your first scene just by drag & drop and get a realistic output in minutes. PHOTOREALISTIC RENDERING Photorealistic rendering - Vectary Photon lets you see path-traced, physically based rendering output in the browser, without having to spend days learning how to get the settings right. WEB AR VIEWER AND CONFIGURATOR Preview your design instantly in Augmented Reality or embed your 3D model on the website as easy as YouTube video. Create interactive 3D configurators with custom materials, animations, and shapes thanks to Vectary Viewer API. No extra app install needed for the AR preview. COLLABORATION Vectary files are online-only, so the entire team always sees the latest version, can give feedback with 3D comments or can continue in colleague's work. Manage everything in a google drive-like dashboard. IMPORT AND EXPORT Import and convert more than 60 3D file-formats, including CAD files, export to AR ready files in seconds. Vectary export supports USDZ, GLTF, and more. Optimize your geometry in the process with Vectary 3D editing tools. SKETCH AND FIGMA PLUGIN Custom 3D mockups and elements for Figma and Sketch - Use 3D mockups and elements in your favorite tool. Set any view you want. Create your own mockups and 3D elements.
CLDXR
cldxr.com
CLDXR is an Extended Reality Cloud Asset Management & Self-Serving Publishing Platform for B2B users. It aggregates different AR/VR technologies like AR.js, Quick Look, 8th Wall for WebAR, but also ARKit/ARCore for Android & iOS applications and facilitates access via a unified web interface without additional development efforts. Via the same web interface, users can manage their content assets, create projects and assign team members to the corresponding projects. Automatic QR code generation, link management and extensive statistics are also integrated. We are happy to provide our technology including consulting as an enterprise solution, or act as a solution provider for creative and digital agencies that cannot or do not want to do the IT development themselves, but still want to offer their customers innovative solutions. CLDXR offers 3 pricing plans - Entepreneur, Small Business and Enterprise
ARGear
argear.io
ARGear is the SaaS based Augmented Reality Software to help app developers to implement Snapchat like AR features and contents for their own apps. Different from other AR solutions, ARGEAR platform is providing not only all-in-one AR SDK, but over 6,000 AR contents varied from AR stickers to avatars. It will offer the basic AR selfie features such as real-time face-tracking and camera filter, also provide advanced features such as real-time beautification, 3D sticker and various trigger effects. Seerslab is a global leading Augmented Reality (AR) company and provides proven Augmented & Mixed Reality solutions and content to global smartphone and application developers. As the AR content partner of Samsung, Seerslab provides a variety of AR stickers and effects on the default camera of the Samsung Galaxy smartphone series, and has most experienced AR case in 5G mobile network.
Wikitude
wikitude.com
Wikitude, a Qualcomm company is the renowned pioneer of mobile augmented reality (AR) technology and the company behind a number of award-winning AR solutions for smartphones, tablets and smart glasses. Its fully in-house developed AR technology is available through its core product, the Wikitude AR SDK and a number of complimentary products enabling thousands of apps, brands, agencies, developers and AR enthusiasts to achieve their project goals. With tens of thousands of developer accounts and published AR apps, Wikitude is the leading AR technology provider.
EasyAR SDK
easyar.com
EasyAR Mega provides city-scale AR cloud solution, and empowers culture and tourism, business area, education, industry and many other businesses with flexible acquisition scheme, leading mapping and localization ability and user-friendly toolchain.
Augment
augment.com
Augment is an augmented reality platform that allows user to visualize products in 3D in real environment and in real-time through tablet or smartphone.
Zapworks
zap.works
Zapworks is an award-winning WebAR platform. Create, manage and publish impactful WebAR experiences using our suite of creative tools, SDKs, custom branding & hosting solutions and powerful CMS. With no-code, low-code or custom code solutions, Zapworks empowers your designers, developers and marketers to create immersive WebAR experiences, no matter their skill set or business objectives. World-leading computer vision built for WebAR Our core tracking types are built on 10+ years of experience in computer vision and are optimised for browsers across a wide range of devices, from the lowest spec up. Use our tools to rapidly prototype products, drive internal innovation and increase the impact of your sales and marketing efforts. ** Winner of Best Developer Tool 2022 ** ** Winner of Best Creator & Authoring Tool 2022 **
Streem
streem.com
StreemCore® is an enterprise-class, remote visual assistance tool using out-of-the-box augmented reality (AR) capabilities. By adding an interactive, no-download video collaboration tool, companies can quickly see and solve remotely - accelerating diagnosis and support resolution times. With Streem's APIs or SDK, remote AR-enabled video tools can embed and/or integrate into native apps and existing workflows
