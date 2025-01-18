Top Augmented Reality (AR) SDK Software - Qatar

Vectary

vectary.com

Vectary is a platform for building interactive 3D designs that inspire, educate and solve problems. No downloads, no-code - all in the browser. A highly functional and improved 3D workflow to connect the dots between ideas, processes and people. Led by two entrepreneurs, Michal Koor, who is also an industrial designer and Pavol Sovis, award-winning software developer, Vectary has received seed round investment in 2016 from Blue Yard Capital, and from EQT Vectures in 2020. Build immersive experiences for the real world. Publish 3D and Augmented Reality content to any website, on all platforms with Vectary Web AR and a fully-featured 3D design tool. Collaborate on projects as a team online. ONLINE Accessible from anywhere, at any time - every model is created in the browser and saved in the cloud, under your company account. EASY TO USE TOOL With a simplified user interface, VECTARY targets user groups that want to get into 3D design and expect professional-looking results quickly. LIBRARY OF MILLIONS OF ASSETS Free 3D scenes, models, and materials, so you don't have to start from scratch. Assemble your first scene just by drag & drop and get a realistic output in minutes. PHOTOREALISTIC RENDERING Photorealistic rendering - Vectary Photon lets you see path-traced, physically based rendering output in the browser, without having to spend days learning how to get the settings right. WEB AR VIEWER AND CONFIGURATOR Preview your design instantly in Augmented Reality or embed your 3D model on the website as easy as YouTube video. Create interactive 3D configurators with custom materials, animations, and shapes thanks to Vectary Viewer API. No extra app install needed for the AR preview. COLLABORATION Vectary files are online-only, so the entire team always sees the latest version, can give feedback with 3D comments or can continue in colleague's work. Manage everything in a google drive-like dashboard. IMPORT AND EXPORT Import and convert more than 60 3D file-formats, including CAD files, export to AR ready files in seconds. Vectary export supports USDZ, GLTF, and more. Optimize your geometry in the process with Vectary 3D editing tools. SKETCH AND FIGMA PLUGIN Custom 3D mockups and elements for Figma and Sketch - Use 3D mockups and elements in your favorite tool. Set any view you want. Create your own mockups and 3D elements.