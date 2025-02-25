Top Augmented Reality (AR) Content Management Systems - Turkmenistan

Find the right software and services.
Augmented Reality (AR) Content Management Systems serve as platforms for uploading bulk raw 3D content, essential for crafting AR experiences. Users wield comprehensive control over their AR content within these systems, harnessing drag-and-drop functionality to edit it as desired. Such editing tools empower users to modify their content, incorporating elements like color palettes and diverse textures into their 3D creations. Beyond basic editing, an AR CMS may double up as an AR Software Development Kit (SDK), enhancing the potential for tailored AR experiences. Typically, this content finds application in developing a spectrum of AR applications for mobile devices, spanning from immersive games to interactive shopping platforms. Furthermore, these solutions encompass robust reporting and analytics features, facilitating businesses in comprehending audience engagement patterns with their content. It's crucial to differentiate between an AR CMS and a VR CMS, the latter being a distinct platform focused on managing, publishing, and distributing virtual reality content.
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR: Revolutionizing the Future with XR Solutions Company Overview Nestled in the vibrant city of Aarhus, Denmark, SynergyXR stands as a beacon of innovation in the extended reality (XR) landscape. Born from a deep understanding of the manufacturing and energy sectors, we've grown into a formidable force, specializing in bringing augmented and virtual reality tools to the forefront of business technology. Our expertise isn't just in crafting futuristic solutions; it's in making them accessible and practical for today's dynamic business needs. Cutting-Edge Features At SynergyXR, we’re not just creating tools; we’re sculpting experiences. Our products are more than just software; they are gateways to new dimensions of interaction and collaboration. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and robust functionalities, our XR solutions seamlessly integrate into your business processes. From immersive training modules to interactive product demonstrations, we ensure that augmented and virtual reality are more than buzzwords – they're essential tools for modern business success. Unmatched Value and Solutions What sets SynergyXR apart is our commitment to solving real-world business challenges. We believe in a people-first approach, where technology serves as an enabler, not a barrier. Our solutions are designed to enhance efficiency, foster innovation, and streamline communication across global teams. By embracing our XR tools, businesses can transcend traditional boundaries, unlocking new potentials in collaboration, training, and customer engagement. Dive into the future with SynergyXR – where extended reality becomes an everyday reality for your business.
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D (www.echo3D.com) is a 3D asset management platform for developers and companies to store, secure, and share 3D content in real-time across their organization and beyond. We offer a 3D-first content management system (CMS) and delivery network (CDN), asset compression and conversion tools, and a scalable BaaS infrastructure that enable developers and organizations to manage, process & stream their 3D content in real-time & across devices. We serve over 100,000 users who use our platform to create real-time 3D experiences (for healthcare, entertainment, retail, gaming, marketing, training, and more) and to manage their interactive content and discover, process, and share 3D assets across their teams and beyond.
Zapworks
zap.works
Zapworks is an award-winning WebAR platform. Create, manage and publish impactful WebAR experiences using our suite of creative tools, SDKs, custom branding & hosting solutions and powerful CMS. With no-code, low-code or custom code solutions, Zapworks empowers your designers, developers and marketers to create immersive WebAR experiences, no matter their skill set or business objectives. World-leading computer vision built for WebAR Our core tracking types are built on 10+ years of experience in computer vision and are optimised for browsers across a wide range of devices, from the lowest spec up. Use our tools to rapidly prototype products, drive internal innovation and increase the impact of your sales and marketing efforts. ** Winner of Best Developer Tool 2022 ** ** Winner of Best Creator & Authoring Tool 2022 **
EvolveAR
evolvear.io
EvolveAR is the best in class with the industry's simplest and most powerful AR platform. Purpose-built ground up for small businesses, agencies, to create immersive XR experiences. Turn your print, sales materials, e-commerce product visualization, and many more in augmented reality experiences. EvolveAR provides a full set of AR features that will help you create, play, and deliver a totally immersive user experience to your customers, partners, and friends. It contains all the major Augmented Reality features like videos, audios, action buttons (CTA), images, 360° videos, and 3D models. 1) Zero programmings and coding expertise required 2) Real-time in-depth AR-driven analytics 3) New modes of content management & marketing 4) Connects users across digital and physical worlds
CGTrader
cgtrader.com
The world’s largest source for licensable stock and custom 3D models, the company‘s activities include two interrelated business lines. The company’s self-service CGTrader Marketplace for 3D models with over 1,000,000 licensable 3D models and CGTrader Enterprise 3D Modeling for enterprise customers and online retailers to transform their 2D product images into photorealistic 3D models. With a managed community of tens of thousands highly-skilled 3D designers, CGTrader is perfectly positioned to deliver 3D models of any complexity in any scale.
Vuframe
vuframe.com
Vuframe is a cutting-edge platform that has revolutionized the process of building enterprise-grade 3D, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) applications. In the past, developing such apps required specialized skills, lengthy development cycles, and significant budgets. Now, Vuframe has simplified the entire process, making it accessible to businesses of all sizes.
Plattar
plattar.com
Plattar leverages rapidly evolving Augmented Reality (ARKit + ARCore) & XR tech combining with consumer hardware and browser evolution to act as a new enabler for customers to experience products in 3D and/or in context without the product being physically present. These and other emerging technologies provide the capabilities to engage throughout the product life cycle - an ongoing way to tie together adoption, use and loyalty through virtual education, support and upsell of complementary products
