Top Augmented Reality (AR) Content Management Systems - Malawi
Augmented Reality (AR) Content Management Systems serve as platforms for uploading bulk raw 3D content, essential for crafting AR experiences. Users wield comprehensive control over their AR content within these systems, harnessing drag-and-drop functionality to edit it as desired. Such editing tools empower users to modify their content, incorporating elements like color palettes and diverse textures into their 3D creations. Beyond basic editing, an AR CMS may double up as an AR Software Development Kit (SDK), enhancing the potential for tailored AR experiences. Typically, this content finds application in developing a spectrum of AR applications for mobile devices, spanning from immersive games to interactive shopping platforms. Furthermore, these solutions encompass robust reporting and analytics features, facilitating businesses in comprehending audience engagement patterns with their content. It's crucial to differentiate between an AR CMS and a VR CMS, the latter being a distinct platform focused on managing, publishing, and distributing virtual reality content.
Zapworks
zap.works
Zapworks is an award-winning WebAR platform. Create, manage and publish impactful WebAR experiences using our suite of creative tools, SDKs, custom branding & hosting solutions and powerful CMS. With no-code, low-code or custom code solutions, Zapworks empowers your designers, developers and markete...
CGTrader
cgtrader.com
The world’s largest source for licensable stock and custom 3D models, the company‘s activities include two interrelated business lines. The company’s self-service CGTrader Marketplace for 3D models with over 1,000,000 licensable 3D models and CGTrader Enterprise 3D Modeling for enterprise customers...
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D (www.echo3D.com) is a 3D asset management platform for developers and companies to store, secure, and share 3D content in real-time across their organization and beyond. We offer a 3D-first content management system (CMS) and delivery network (CDN), asset compression and conversion tools, and...
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR: Revolutionizing the Future with XR Solutions Company Overview Nestled in the vibrant city of Aarhus, Denmark, SynergyXR stands as a beacon of innovation in the extended reality (XR) landscape. Born from a deep understanding of the manufacturing and energy sectors, we've grown into a formi...
EvolveAR
evolvear.io
EvolveAR is the best in class with the industry's simplest and most powerful AR platform. Purpose-built ground up for small businesses, agencies, to create immersive XR experiences. Turn your print, sales materials, e-commerce product visualization, and many more in augmented reality experiences. Ev...
Plattar
plattar.com
Plattar leverages rapidly evolving Augmented Reality (ARKit + ARCore) & XR tech combining with consumer hardware and browser evolution to act as a new enabler for customers to experience products in 3D and/or in context without the product being physically present. These and other emerging technolog...
Vuframe
vuframe.com
Vuframe is a cutting-edge platform that has revolutionized the process of building enterprise-grade 3D, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) applications. In the past, developing such apps required specialized skills, lengthy development cycles, and significant budgets. Now, Vuframe has ...