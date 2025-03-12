Top Audio Editing Software

App store for web apps

Audio editing software enables users to create and modify audio files. Audio editors and engineers utilize these tools to mix or delete sections of audio, adjust specific regions, and develop new audio components. These programs often include effects for altering the sound of audio files in diverse ways. They typically support multiple file formats, such as MP3, WAV, Windows Media, and MPEG-4. Audio editing software is widely used by audio engineers, music producers, mixers, editors, and sound designers in music, film, and television production. It is often used alongside video editing software and in collaboration with video production teams.

Submit New App


Speechify

Speechify

speechify.com

Speechify is a text-to-speech app that converts written content into audio, supporting multiple formats and languages, and includes features like OCR and AI summaries.

Riverside.fm

Riverside.fm

riverside.fm

Riverside.fm is an online platform for recording high-quality audio and video, designed for podcasts and video content creation, with editing tools and cloud storage.

Soundtrap

Soundtrap

soundtrap.com

Soundtrap is an online platform for collaborative music and podcast creation, offering audio editing, loops, and the ability to work on projects from any device.

Murf AI

Murf AI

murf.ai

Murf AI is a text-to-speech platform that creates customized voiceovers in multiple languages and accents for videos, podcasts, and presentations.

Descript

Descript

descript.com

Descript is an AI-powered video and audio editing tool that allows users to edit multimedia content as easily as text, supporting collaboration and various content creation needs.

Podcastle

Podcastle

podcastle.ai

Podcastle is an AI-powered platform for creating, editing, and distributing podcasts, catering to both beginners and experienced users.

Lalal.ai

Lalal.ai

lalal.ai

Lalal.ai is an AI-based platform that separates audio elements, allowing users to extract vocals and instruments from music tracks without quality loss.

Soundation

Soundation

soundation.com

Soundation is an online music studio for recording, editing, and producing audio with over 20,000 loops and collaborative tools.

Dubverse

Dubverse

dubverse.ai

Dubverse is an AI-powered platform that generates subtitles and voiceovers in multiple languages to streamline video production and enhance global accessibility.

Zencastr

Zencastr

zencastr.com

Zencastr is a browser-based podcast recording platform that enables high-quality remote sessions without software installation, supporting audio/video recording and editing.

AudioStrip

AudioStrip

audiostrip.co.uk

AudioStrip is a free online tool that isolates or removes vocals from songs, making instrumental tracks for karaoke or music production.

Typecast

Typecast

typecast.ai

Typecast is an online AI voice generator that converts text to speech using over 400 lifelike voices for various content creation needs.

Ableton

Ableton

ableton.com

Ableton is a digital audio workstation for music production and live performance, featuring unique workflows, MIDI/audio sequencing, and a range of built-in instruments and effects.

Auphonic

Auphonic

auphonic.com

Auphonic is an AI-based audio post-production tool that automates noise reduction, loudness normalization, and editing for clean audio recordings.

Audiotool

Audiotool

audiotool.com

Audiotool is a cloud-based music production studio that allows users to create, edit, and collaborate on audio projects directly in their web browser.

LANDR

LANDR

landr.com

LANDR is a platform offering music mastering, distribution, songwriting tools, and a library of royalty-free samples for musicians and producers.

Krotos

Krotos

krotos.studio

Krotos Studio is a professional audio software for sound design, offering tools to create and edit sound effects efficiently, including an AI Ambience Generator.

SoundPiece

SoundPiece

soundpiece.co

SoundPiece allows users to create AI-generated music by specifying mood, style, and length, with all songs being royalty free.

Alitu

Alitu

alitu.com

Alitu is a web app for easy podcast recording and editing, automating technical tasks like noise removal, and enabling users to produce and publish episodes with simple tools.

Narration Box

Narration Box

narrationbox.com

Narration Box is an AI text-to-speech tool with 700+ narrators in 140+ languages, enabling customizable voiceovers and text management in a dedicated studio.

Deepsync

Deepsync

deepsync.com

Deepsync is an app that uses voice cloning technology to help media companies create audio content significantly faster than traditional methods.

Numa Studio

Numa Studio

numastudio.io

Numa Studio is a music project management platform that centralizes collaboration, sharing, and organization for music professionals.

Boomcaster

Boomcaster

boomcaster.com

Boomcaster is an app for remote podcasting that records high-quality audio and video, allowing for live streaming and independent track capturing from multiple participants.

Vollume

Vollume

vollume.com

Vollume Control is a music productivity app for musicians that facilitates collaboration through playlist management, messaging, file sharing, and cloud storage.

Audiorista

Audiorista

audiorista.com

Audiorista allows users to create custom media apps for audiobooks, podcasts, ebooks, and courses without coding, featuring personalized branding and navigation.

Avid

Avid

avid.com

Avid provides tools for media production, live sound mixing, and digital collaboration, enhancing workflows for creative professionals.

Audiohook

Audiohook

audiohook.com

Audiohook helps businesses connect with customers through various digital and traditional audio channels.

Notetracks

Notetracks

notetracks.com

Notetracks is an online platform for audio and video creators to annotate media files, gather feedback, and manage revisions collaboratively.

