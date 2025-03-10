Notetracks

Notetracks helps audio and video creators review and approve creative projects (podcasts, music, videos, marketing content). Going back and forth in emails for revisions on drafts is not the way to go in today’s remote collaboration world (eg. can we take the um’s and ah’s at 1:20, 23:34 15:13). Taking notes and having conversations in emails, docs, chats and calls referencing timestamps with audio filenames leads to missed edits, wrongful changes, misunderstandings, endless revisions and ultimately unhappy editors, team members and clients losing project motivation and momentum. Keep the communication clear, smooth and productive with Notetracks - one platform designed for audio and video production teams to share and gather accurate feedback directly on their media file.