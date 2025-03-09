Find the right software and services.
Audio editing software enables users to create and modify audio files. Audio editors and engineers utilize these tools to mix or delete sections of audio, adjust specific regions, and develop new audio components. These programs often include effects for altering the sound of audio files in diverse ways. They typically support multiple file formats, such as MP3, WAV, Windows Media, and MPEG-4. Audio editing software is widely used by audio engineers, music producers, mixers, editors, and sound designers in music, film, and television production. It is often used alongside video editing software and in collaboration with video production teams.
Boomcaster
boomcaster.com
Boomcaster revolutionizes podcasting by offering high-quality, local recording capabilities for remote interviews, ensuring studio-grade audio and up to 4K video resolution. Boomcaster records high definition audio and video directly from the mic and camera for each of the participant while allowing you to livestream at the same time. Each participant's input is captured independently, safeguarding recordings from internet instability and providing unmatched clarity. Boomcaster's intuitive platform also includes features like automatic post-processing, real-time editing, and one-click livestreaming to major social platforms. Designed for both novice podcasters and seasoned broadcasters, Boomcaster simplifies the technical challenges of podcast production, enabling creators to focus on delivering compelling content. Join the community of podcasters who trust Boomcaster to elevate their audio and video podcasting experience.
Vollume
vollume.com
Vollume Control is a music productivity tool built for musicians & music professionals to more easily collaborate on projects. Combining powerful playlist management, messaging, file sharing and cloud storage into one simple to use application.
Numa Studio
numastudio.io
Numa Studio is a music project management platform that centralizes collaboration, sharing, and organization for music professionals.
Notetracks
notetracks.com
Notetracks helps audio and video creators review and approve creative projects (podcasts, music, videos, marketing content). Going back and forth in emails for revisions on drafts is not the way to go in today’s remote collaboration world (eg. can we take the um’s and ah’s at 1:20, 23:34 15:13). Taking notes and having conversations in emails, docs, chats and calls referencing timestamps with audio filenames leads to missed edits, wrongful changes, misunderstandings, endless revisions and ultimately unhappy editors, team members and clients losing project motivation and momentum. Keep the communication clear, smooth and productive with Notetracks - one platform designed for audio and video production teams to share and gather accurate feedback directly on their media file.
Audiorista
audiorista.com
Unlock the potential of your content with Audiorista, the ultimate tool for crafting your very own custom media application. Seamlessly transform your audiobooks, podcasts, ebooks, courses, and more into a captivating subscription-based platform that caters to both your established audience and new enthusiasts. The best part? You don't need any coding expertise! Shape your media app to perfection, complete with your unique branding, intuitive navigation, and seamless playback functionalities. Tailor every aspect to create a great user journey and keep your audience hooked. Choose Audiorista and revolutionize your business into a subscription sensation.
SoundPiece
soundpiece.co
Create beautiful music with AI. Just specify the mood, style and length you want, and generate a new song in seconds. You can also adjust songs or create as many variations as you want. Whether you’re looking for orchestral, electronic, or even just a simple beat – soundpiece can generate the music to suit your needs. Best of all - all generated songs are royalty free.
Krotos
krotos.studio
Krotos Studio is a professional audio software for sound design, offering tools to create and edit sound effects efficiently, including an AI Ambience Generator.
Audiohook
audiohook.com
Audiohook is a one stop shop that allows businesses to reach their customers across all digital and traditional audio channels.
Alitu
alitu.com
Alitu is a web app for easy podcast recording and editing, automating technical tasks like noise removal, and enabling users to produce and publish episodes with simple tools.
Deepsync
deepsync.com
Deepsync uses voice cloning technology to help media companies produce audio content 10x faster than manual production. It aims to ease the production process for podcasters and production studios.
Soundation
soundation.com
Soundation is an online music studio for recording, editing, and producing audio with over 20,000 loops and collaborative tools.
Audiotool
audiotool.com
Audiotool is a cloud-based music production studio that allows users to create, edit, and collaborate on audio projects directly in their web browser.
Auphonic
auphonic.com
Auphonic is an AI-based audio post-production tool that automates noise reduction, loudness normalization, and editing for clean audio recordings.
Ableton
ableton.com
Ableton is a digital audio workstation for music production and live performance, featuring unique workflows, MIDI/audio sequencing, and a range of built-in instruments and effects.
Descript
descript.com
Descript is an AI-powered video and audio editing tool that allows users to edit multimedia content as easily as text, supporting collaboration and various content creation needs.
Narration Box
narrationbox.com
Narration Box is an AI-powered text-to-speech and voiceover company offering 700+ AI narrators capable of speaking in more than 140 local and hyper-local languages. Many of these AI narrators are context-aware, enabling them to develop contextual voices with different accents and emotions. With Narration Box, you can import text through a URL or a document and manage all your text and voice assets in your dedicated studio. Each AI narrator comes with its own set of features that can be customized according to your specific requirements. Additionally, Narration Box provides robust and responsive customer support to assist you throughout the process. Whether you need a professional voiceover for your project, an engaging narrator for your audiobook, or a localized voice for your multilingual content, Narration Box offers a comprehensive solution with its extensive library of AI narrators and user-friendly platform.
Avid
avid.com
Avid empowers media creators with innovative technology and collaborative tools to entertain, inform, educate and enlighten the world. They help media visionaries create art that colors their perceptions and enriches their culture. They make innovative technology and collaborative tools that inspire and spark joy so creators can entertain, inform, educate and enlighten the world. They believe in their artists. They believe in their industry leaders. And they believe in the future of entertainment. They have a rich, 30-year history of powering media and entertainment. But they know their history doesn’t determine their future, so they are always evolving, committed to making good better and better best. They make many products, but they only do one thing: maximize the mediums of amazing makers. At Avid, every minute, of every day, they are powering greater creators.
AudioStrip
audiostrip.co.uk
AudioStrip is a free online tool designed to isolate or remove vocals from any given song. Featuring user-friendly interface, the tool is ideal for music enthusiasts, karaoke lovers, DJs, and music producers. By leveraging sophisticated digital signal processing algorithms, AudioStrip can separate the vocal component from the instrumental parts of a song with impressive precision and completeness. Its primary function is to create vocal-free instrumental tracks, ideal for uses such as karaoke, backing tracks, or remixes. Conversely, it can also be used for extracting isolated vocal tracks for other creative purposes. At the core of AudioStrip's technology is its ability to dissect complex auditory information into distinct elements, allowing users to manipulate the isolated vocals or instrumental parts as per their requirements. Users can utilize this tool by simply uploading their chosen song into the platform, after which the software efficiently processes the audio and provides a track without the vocals. While AudioStrip requires enabling JavaScript to perform, its functionalities are accessible via any commonly-used browser and do not need any additional software to be downloaded or installed. Please note that while AudioStrip is available for free use, there may be limitations or premium features subject to change.
Dubverse
dubverse.ai
Dubverse is an AI-powered platform that generates subtitles and voiceovers in multiple languages to streamline video production and enhance global accessibility.
Typecast
typecast.ai
Typecast is an online AI voice generator that converts text to speech using over 400 lifelike voices for various content creation needs.
Murf AI
murf.ai
Murf AI is a text-to-speech platform that creates customized voiceovers in multiple languages and accents for videos, podcasts, and presentations.
Zencastr
zencastr.com
Zencastr is a browser-based podcast recording platform that enables high-quality remote sessions without software installation, supporting audio/video recording and editing.
Speechify
speechify.com
Speechify is a text-to-speech app that converts written content into audio, supporting multiple formats and languages, and includes features like OCR and AI summaries.
Soundtrap
soundtrap.com
Soundtrap is an online platform for collaborative music and podcast creation, offering audio editing, loops, and the ability to work on projects from any device.
Riverside.fm
riverside.fm
Riverside.fm is an online platform for recording high-quality audio and video, designed for podcasts and video content creation, with editing tools and cloud storage.
Podcastle
podcastle.ai
Podcastle is an AI-powered platform for creating, editing, and distributing podcasts, catering to both beginners and experienced users.
LANDR
landr.com
LANDR is a platform offering music mastering, distribution, songwriting tools, and a library of royalty-free samples for musicians and producers.
Lalal.ai
lalal.ai
Lalal.ai is an AI-based platform that separates audio elements, allowing users to extract vocals and instruments from music tracks without quality loss.
