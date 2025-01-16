Top Audio Editing Software - Portugal

Speechify

Speechify is a text-to-speech app that makes it easy for the world to access information. 20+ million people use our Google Chrome extension, web app, iOS app, and Android app. our mission is to make sure that reading is never a barrier to learning. Our amazing users are students, professionals, and productivity lovers. Many of them have learning differences like dyslexia and ADHD, while many just want to read faster and listen on the go. With Speechify you can turn any book, document, or website into audio, and listen while you’re in the car, doing laundry, walking your dog, making dinner, working out, skydiving—whatever your daily routine is! Speechify also powers Medium, the Star Tribune, The Direct, and more. Easily add text-to-speech to your website. Cliff Weitzman, our fearless CEO, founded Speechify in 2017 in a dorm room at Brown University so he could share with others the incredible text-to-speech software he’d been working on. Cliff has dyslexia and he was frustrated with how much time and energy it took for him to read. Advanced TTS technology was a total gamechanger, it allowed him to finish his readings 3x faster than a normal reader and to better comprehend and retain information. At Speechify our goal is for reading to never be a barrier to learning for anyone. Nothing should hold you back from learning information quickly and effectively. Speechify has grown to employ over 100 team members spread out across the globe in just a few short years. We're proud of the incredible team with members who were previously leaders and senior engineers at companies like Snapchat, Apple, Spotify, Amazon & Uber. We all love and prioritise ownership, delivering value with speed, learning as much as we can and making our users feel empowered.