Top Audio Editing Software

Audio editing software enables users to create and modify audio files. Audio editors and engineers utilize these tools to mix or delete sections of audio, adjust specific regions, and develop new audio components. These programs often include effects for altering the sound of audio files in diverse ways. They typically support multiple file formats, such as MP3, WAV, Windows Media, and MPEG-4. Audio editing software is widely used by audio engineers, music producers, mixers, editors, and sound designers in music, film, and television production. It is often used alongside video editing software and in collaboration with video production teams.
Speechify
speechify.com
Speechify is a text-to-speech app that converts written content into audio, supporting multiple formats and languages, and includes features like OCR and AI summaries.
Soundtrap
soundtrap.com
Soundtrap is an online platform for collaborative music and podcast creation, offering audio editing, loops, and the ability to work on projects from any device.
Riverside.fm
riverside.fm
Riverside.fm is an online platform for recording high-quality audio and video, designed for podcasts and video content creation, with editing tools and cloud storage.
Murf AI
murf.ai
Murf AI is a text-to-speech platform that creates customized voiceovers in multiple languages and accents for videos, podcasts, and presentations.
Descript
descript.com
Descript is an AI-powered video and audio editing tool that allows users to edit multimedia content as easily as text, supporting collaboration and various content creation needs.
Lalal.ai
lalal.ai
Lalal.ai is an AI-based platform that separates audio elements, allowing users to extract vocals and instruments from music tracks without quality loss.
Podcastle
podcastle.ai
Podcastle is an AI-powered platform for creating, editing, and distributing podcasts, catering to both beginners and experienced users.
Soundation
soundation.com
Soundation is an online music studio for recording, editing, and producing audio with over 20,000 loops and collaborative tools.
Ableton
ableton.com
Ableton is a digital audio workstation for music production and live performance, featuring unique workflows, MIDI/audio sequencing, and a range of built-in instruments and effects.
Auphonic
auphonic.com
Auphonic is an AI-based audio post-production tool that automates noise reduction, loudness normalization, and editing for clean audio recordings.
Zencastr
zencastr.com
Zencastr is a browser-based podcast recording platform that enables high-quality remote sessions without software installation, supporting audio/video recording and editing.
AudioStrip
audiostrip.co.uk
AudioStrip is a free online tool that isolates or removes vocals from songs, making instrumental tracks for karaoke or music production.
LANDR
landr.com
LANDR is a platform offering music mastering, distribution, songwriting tools, and a library of royalty-free samples for musicians and producers.
Typecast
typecast.ai
Typecast is an online AI voice generator that converts text to speech using over 400 lifelike voices for various content creation needs.
Audiotool
audiotool.com
Audiotool is a cloud-based music production studio that allows users to create, edit, and collaborate on audio projects directly in their web browser.
Narration Box
narrationbox.com
Narration Box is an AI text-to-speech tool with 700+ narrators in 140+ languages, enabling customizable voiceovers and text management in a dedicated studio.
Dubverse
dubverse.ai
Dubverse is an AI-powered platform that generates subtitles and voiceovers in multiple languages to streamline video production and enhance global accessibility.
Krotos
krotos.studio
Krotos Studio is a professional audio software for sound design, offering tools to create and edit sound effects efficiently, including an AI Ambience Generator.
Alitu
alitu.com
Alitu is a web app for easy podcast recording and editing, automating technical tasks like noise removal, and enabling users to produce and publish episodes with simple tools.
Numa Studio
numastudio.io
Numa Studio is a music project management platform that centralizes collaboration, sharing, and organization for music professionals.
SoundPiece
soundpiece.co
SoundPiece allows users to create AI-generated music by specifying mood, style, and length, with all songs being royalty free.
Deepsync
deepsync.com
Deepsync is an app that uses voice cloning technology to help media companies create audio content significantly faster than traditional methods.
Vollume
vollume.com
Vollume Control is a music productivity app for musicians that facilitates collaboration through playlist management, messaging, file sharing, and cloud storage.
Avid
avid.com
Avid provides tools for media production, live sound mixing, and digital collaboration, enhancing workflows for creative professionals.
Audiorista
audiorista.com
Audiorista allows users to create custom media apps for audiobooks, podcasts, ebooks, and courses without coding, featuring personalized branding and navigation.
Boomcaster
boomcaster.com
Boomcaster is an app for remote podcasting that records high-quality audio and video, allowing for live streaming and independent track capturing from multiple participants.
Audiohook
audiohook.com
Audiohook helps businesses connect with customers through various digital and traditional audio channels.
Notetracks
notetracks.com
Notetracks is an online platform for audio and video creators to annotate media files, gather feedback, and manage revisions collaboratively.
