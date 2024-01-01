App store for web apps
Top Audio Editing Software - Congo - Kinshasa
Audio editing software enables users to create and modify audio files. Audio editors and engineers utilize these tools to mix or delete sections of audio, adjust specific regions, and develop new audio components. These programs often include effects for altering the sound of audio files in diverse ways. They typically support multiple file formats, such as MP3, WAV, Windows Media, and MPEG-4. Audio editing software is widely used by audio engineers, music producers, mixers, editors, and sound designers in music, film, and television production. It is often used alongside video editing software and in collaboration with video production teams.
Murf AI
murf.ai
Murf AI is working on simplifying voice audio and making high-quality voice overs accessible to everyone, using artificial intelligence. Murf helps users create lifelike voice overs in a matter of minutes, without the need for any recording equipment. * Murf.ai is a tool that converts text to speec...
Descript
descript.com
Descript is a new kind of video editor that’s as easy as a doc. Descript’s AI-powered features and intuitive interface fuel YouTube and TikTok channels, top podcasts, and businesses using video for marketing, sales, and internal training and collaboration. Descript aims to make video a staple of eve...
Speechify
speechify.com
Speechify is a text-to-speech app that makes it easy for the world to access information. 20+ million people use our Google Chrome extension, web app, iOS app, and Android app. our mission is to make sure that reading is never a barrier to learning. Our amazing users are students, professionals, an...
Soundtrap
soundtrap.com
Music making, audio editing, loops, autotune, beat maker, all you need to create music free. It's online and collaborative - sign up for your free account now!
Riverside.fm
riverside.fm
Riverside is your online studio for high-quality recordings and lightning-fast editing. It's powered by AI, but built for human conversations so anything from podcasts to video marketing is captured with pixel-perfect 4K video and crystal-clear audio, no matter where you’re planted, how sketchy your...
Lalal.ai
lalal.ai
A next-generation vocal remover and music source separation service for fast, easy and precise stem extraction. Remove vocal, instrumental, drums, bass, piano, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, and synthesizer tracks without quality loss.
Podcastle
podcastle.ai
Podcastle is an AI-powered audio & video creation platform that helps professional and amateur podcasters create, edit and distribute production-quality podcasts with ease. The platform provides users with a suite of tools to record and edit audio and video and create podcasts from remote interview...
Zencastr
zencastr.com
Zencastr is built to run right in your browser so you can record anywhere without installing anything. All your guests have to do is to click the invite link.
AudioStrip
audiostrip.co.uk
AudioStrip is a free online tool designed to isolate or remove vocals from any given song. Featuring user-friendly interface, the tool is ideal for music enthusiasts, karaoke lovers, DJs, and music producers. By leveraging sophisticated digital signal processing algorithms, AudioStrip can separate ...
Dubverse
dubverse.ai
In the fast-paced world of digital content creation, Dubverse.ai emerges as a game-changer for video producers, educators, and businesses alike. This innovative platform harnesses the capabilities of artificial intelligence to streamline and enhance the video production process, particularly focusin...
Typecast
typecast.ai
The AI Voice Generator with Emotional Text to Speech by Typecast is an online tool that allows users to convert text into lifelike speech. With a library of over 400+ hyper-realistic voices, this tool enables users to create content just the way they want it. It offers various features and function...
Soundation
soundation.com
Make music in a free online studio in your browser. Collaborate, make beats, record & edit audio. Use 20,000+ loops & samples, virtual instruments, and effects.
LANDR
landr.com
The music world has changed. New technology has made it easy and affordable for artists to create and share their work with total independence, but the final step in making music a fully DIY enterprise - mastering - has remained a complicated and elusive step.
Ableton
ableton.com
Ableton makes software, hardware and other creative tools for a global community of music makers.
Alitu
alitu.com
Alitu is a web-based podcast editing tool that takes your raw recordings & helps you turn them into an amazing, audience-growing show. The tool liberates budding broadcasters from the technical parts of editing a podcast, to focus on the parts they love. Automate the technical parts, like removing b...
Avid
avid.com
Avid empowers media creators with innovative technology and collaborative tools to entertain, inform, educate and enlighten the world.
Vollume
vollume.com
Vollume Control is a music productivity tool built for musicians & music professionals to more easily collaborate on projects. Combining powerful playlist management, messaging, file sharing and cloud storage into one simple to use application.
Numa Studio
numastudio.io
Numa Studio redefines the landscape of music project management by centralizing every aspect of your creative process into one intuitive platform. With Numa Studio, music professionals can experience unparalleled organization, leading to significant time savings and streamlined collaboration. The pl...
SoundPiece
soundpiece.co
Create beautiful music with AI. Just specify the mood, style and length you want, and generate a new song in seconds. You can also adjust songs or create as many variations as you want. Whether you’re looking for orchestral, electronic, or even just a simple beat – soundpiece can generate the music ...
Krotos
krotos.studio
Krotos Studio, developed by Krotos, a pioneer in audio technology, is a groundbreaking software designed to revolutionize the way people work with sound effects. This innovative platform streamlines the sound creation process, offering a seamless blend of speed, quality, and creative freedom, allowi...
Deepsync
deepsync.com
Deepsync uses voice cloning technology to help media companies produce audio content 10x faster than manual production. It aims to ease the production process for podcasters and production studios.
Audiotool
audiotool.com
Start making music in the cloud. Audiotool is a powerful online music production studio right in your browser.
Auphonic
auphonic.com
The automatic audio post production webservice, using signal processing and machine learning techniques.
Narration Box
narrationbox.com
Narration Box is an AI-powered text-to-speech and voiceover company offering 700+ AI narrators capable of speaking in more than 140 local and hyper-local languages. Many of these AI narrators are context-aware, enabling them to develop contextual voices with different accents and emotions. With Narr...
Notetracks
notetracks.com
Notetracks helps audio and video creators review and approve creative projects (podcasts, music, videos, marketing content). Going back and forth in emails for revisions on drafts is not the way to go in today’s remote collaboration world (eg. can we take the um’s and ah’s at 1:20, 23:34 15:13). Tak...
Audiorista
audiorista.com
Unlock the potential of your content with Audiorista, the ultimate tool for crafting your very own custom media application. Seamlessly transform your audiobooks, podcasts, ebooks, courses, and more into a captivating subscription-based platform that caters to both your established audience and new ...
Audiohook
audiohook.com
Audiohook is a one stop shop that allows businesses to reach their customers across all digital and traditional audio channels.
Boomcaster
boomcaster.com
Boomcaster revolutionizes podcasting by offering high-quality, local recording capabilities for remote interviews, ensuring studio-grade audio and up to 4K video resolution. Each participant's input is captured independently, safeguarding recordings from internet instability and providing unmatched ...