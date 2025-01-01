Top Audio Conferencing Software

App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Audio conferencing applications connect participants from different locations via a hosted voice connection. While they can handle small group calls, their primary use is to facilitate meetings and other professional communications. These tools are also effective for large-scale communications, accommodating conversations between multiple large parties. They benefit companies with remote or work-from-home employees, as well as those operating from various locations. By offering localized dial-in numbers, audio conferencing simplifies international calls, eliminating the need for international phone plans. Often, these solutions integrate with web-based tools like webinars or web conferencing, providing advanced features such as chat, instant messaging, and screen and file sharing.