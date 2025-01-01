Top Audio Conferencing Software

Find the right software and services.
Audio conferencing applications connect participants from different locations via a hosted voice connection. While they can handle small group calls, their primary use is to facilitate meetings and other professional communications. These tools are also effective for large-scale communications, accommodating conversations between multiple large parties. They benefit companies with remote or work-from-home employees, as well as those operating from various locations. By offering localized dial-in numbers, audio conferencing simplifies international calls, eliminating the need for international phone plans. Often, these solutions integrate with web-based tools like webinars or web conferencing, providing advanced features such as chat, instant messaging, and screen and file sharing.
Verizon
verizon.com
The Verizon app allows users to manage their accounts, pay bills, switch plans, monitor data, shop for devices, and access support and entertainment services.
Workplace
workplace.com
Workplace is a communication tool that connects employees through groups, chat, and video, enhancing collaboration and productivity, especially for remote teams.
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike is a communication platform that merges email, chat, and collaborative tools into one interface for efficient personal and team interactions.
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall is a communication platform for businesses that enables calling, SMS, email, and WhatsApp interactions, with automation and integration features to enhance customer engagement.
Cisco
cisco.com
Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that uses Cisco devices to turn buildings into smart spaces, enhancing safety, sustainability, and user experiences.
Stackfield
stackfield.com
Stackfield is a collaborative tool for task management, team chat, video conferencing, and document sharing, focusing on privacy, data security, and project efficiency.
CommPeak
commpeak.com
CommPeak is a cloud-based communication solution that provides customizable contact center services, VoIP, SMS, and analytics for efficient business operations.
Mitel MiCollab
mitel.com
Mitel MiCollab is an enterprise app that centralizes voice, video, messaging, and collaboration tools for effective communication across multiple devices.
PhoneLiveStreaming
phonelive.io
PhoneLiveStreaming connects the elderly to live streams via traditional telephone calls automatically when the stream starts.
Stork
stork.ai
Stork records and transcribes meetings automatically, offers voice and video messaging, and provides screen recording for asynchronous presentations.
Voximplant
voximplant.com
Voximplant is a platform that enables developers to integrate real-time voice, video, and messaging features into applications without requiring backend infrastructure.
LoopUp
loopup.com
LoopUp is a conference call app that enables remote meetings with high quality and security, designed for easy use in professional settings.
