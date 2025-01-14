App store for web apps
Top Audio Conferencing Software - Puerto Rico
Audio conferencing applications connect participants from different locations via a hosted voice connection. While they can handle small group calls, their primary use is to facilitate meetings and other professional communications. These tools are also effective for large-scale communications, accommodating conversations between multiple large parties. They benefit companies with remote or work-from-home employees, as well as those operating from various locations. By offering localized dial-in numbers, audio conferencing simplifies international calls, eliminating the need for international phone plans. Often, these solutions integrate with web-based tools like webinars or web conferencing, providing advanced features such as chat, instant messaging, and screen and file sharing.
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall: The All-in-One Business Communication Platform Connect with prospects and customers across voice, SMS, email, and WhatsApp. Automate workflows with 100+ integrations and AI magic, and watch your business grow on autopilot. Trusted by 6,000+ businesses globally, JustCall equips customer-facing teams to deliver flawless customer interactions fueled by real-time and post-call AI insights. Top JustCall features to watch out for: * Inbound and outbound calling * Send and receive SMS & MMS * Sales dialer (Auto, Predictive and Power dialers) * SMS Workflows * SMS Bots * Multi-level IVR * Real-time agent assist * AI-powered SMS Copilot * AI coaching * Sentiment analysis * AI call scoring * Live call monitoring * Shared WhatsApp inbox * Automatic call distribution (ACD) * 100+ CRM integrations * Business phone numbers in 70+ countries
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharged messaging platform that prioritizes your most important messages, so you can focus on the most important things. Use your existing email and enjoy a clutter-free email experience. Spike for Teams: Communication clarity for teams! Spike offers a comprehensive productivity suite for teams. It combines team chat, email, video meetings, AI tools, and collaborative documents into a unified feed. Communicate and collaborate effortlessly with internal teams and external stakeholders, including colleagues, partners, customers, and vendors, whether they use Spike or not. Spike is the first business email service designed for meaningful team interactions. Maintain brand consistency by using your own email domain or purchasing a custom domain from Spike. Enjoy secure, reliable, and archivable email and messaging that ensure smooth communication.
Stackfield
stackfield.com
Stackfield is an All-in-One Collaboration Tool from Germany with all the features teams need to work together: Task and project management, video conferencing, team chat, collaborative work on documents and more. Stackfield is not only DSGVO compliant, but meets the highest privacy and data security standards. All data is stored in Germany, access outside the EU is not possible. In addition, Stackfield is the only provider that protects all project management and entire workflows with end-to-end encryption. Thus, no one can see the contents of chat messages, tasks or files - not even the employees of Stackfield. Over 10,000 companies use the All-in-One Collaboration Tool to manage their projects, communicate better as a team, and achieve their goals.
Stork
stork.ai
Your team's workspace that records & transcribes meetings automatically. Stork is a Voice and Video Messenger with a powerful Screen Recording for asynchronous presentations. Fewer meetings. No more missed meetings.
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon is an American wireless network operator that previously operated as a separate division of Verizon Communications under the name of Verizon Wireless.
Workplace
workplace.com
Workplace is a communication tool that connects everyone in your company, even if they’re working remotely. Use familiar features like Groups, Chat and Live video broadcasting to get people talking and working together. Workplace is an enterprise connectivity platform developed by Facebook, Inc. and includes the use of groups, instant messaging and a news feed. Development is led by Julien Codorniou, Vice President of Workplace, & Karandeep Anand, Head of Workplace.
CommPeak
commpeak.com
Discover the Power of CommPeak: Your Ultimate Cloud-Based Communication Solution At CommPeak, they are on a mission to revolutionize cloud-based business communication, making it easier and more affordable than ever before. They are dedicated to empowering individuals and businesses like yours with superior quality products and services that drive success. Here's why CommPeak stands out as the ultimate solution for your communication needs: || Cloud Contact Center Solutions That Boost Sales CommPeak simplifies business communication with their highly customizable cloud-based contact center solutions. Whether you're focused on inbound, outbound, or blended call centers, their innovative tools are designed to meet your unique business needs. With CommPeak, you can enjoy the following advantages: * Global Coverage: Expand your reach with their worldwide A-Z SIP termination services, featuring 10 regional switches, in-country dialing numbers, and local DIDs for over 75 countries. Experience consistently higher-quality calls. * Secure and Reliable: Operate with confidence using their enterprise-ready call center cloud solutions. They prioritize the security of your data with end-to-end encryption and adherence to international security standards. Their products are scalable and reliable, ensuring you reach your customers stress-free. * Superior Quality Commitment: Benefit from their direct connections with tier 1 providers and customizable call center cloud solutions. They offer in-house, proprietary services that enable shorter, faster global routing, backed by dedicated support 24/7/365. || Cost-Effective Global Cloud Communications As a global cloud contact center provider, CommPeak always delivers highly competitive prices. But what truly sets us apart from other cloud VoIP providers is their commitment to your success: * Custom Solutions: CommPeak offers custom, cost-effective contact center solutions tailored to your business. Say goodbye to the hassle of working with multiple telecom providers – they provide a full suite of cloud-based services to meet all your communication needs. * Live Support: Access a live support team 24/7/365, dedicated to maximizing your operational success. They are here to help you every step of the way. * Rapid Deployment With CommPeak, you can have your contact center up and running in as little as two business days, ensuring you're always ahead of the competition. Their modularly available solutions enable companies to create highly customized solutions based on your unique business models. * CommPeak Dialer - Optimized for top performance with automation, real-time analytics, customization, lead-agent matching, monitoring, and 50+ CRM integrations. * VoIP Services - Elevate your communication with their VoIP services: superior quality, competitive rates, global coverage, and 24/7 support. * Cloud PBX - Optimize your operations with their Cloud PBX: real-time analytics, queue management, rapid setup, and a built-in softphone for efficient communication. * DID Numbers - Enhance communication with their local DID numbers: rapid activation, extensive capabilities, and an intuitive user portal with detailed analytics. * SMS Platform - Boost your SMS campaigns with their user-friendly platform: extensive analytics, personalization, and easy API integration for effective communication. * LookUp - Stop wasting time and money on invalid numbers! Retrieve detailed information on any phone number and its validity via API or their friendly panel. * Speech-to-Text - Top-tier transcription accuracy with their machine learning-powered solution, supporting 75+ languages, advanced keyword search, and robust noise handling.
Cisco
cisco.com
Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that connects people & things with spaces to transform buildings into smart spaces. Using the power of Cisco devices as sensors (Catalyst, Meraki, Webex) and the Spaces ecosystem, the platform aims to make buildings safe, smart, sustainable, and seamless. Cisco Spaces harnesses the power of Cisco hardware and sensors (Catalyst, Meraki, Webex) making buildings safe, smart and sustainable with seamless people experiences.
Mitel MiCollab
mitel.com
Mitel MiCollab is an enterprise collaboration platform that securely and swiftly powers communications for whenever you need them, wherever you are. KEY BENEFITS: - Everything you need in one place – single application for voice, video, messaging, presence, conferencing, mobility, and team collaboration - Multiple devices, single experience – communications experience that’s consistent across all your devices - Increased business productivity – with unified service, spend less time trying to connect and more time engaged in productive communications - Harness the power of teams – Keep up with projects, stay connected with colleagues, and boost the sharing of knowledge and ideas across business silos - Simple Deployments: Deployment QR codes to simplify the process FEATURES: - Unified communications and team collaboration - Available for PC, Mac, Web, and Mobile Devices - Mobile-first design - Real-time voice and video calling - Audio conferencing with web sharing - One number reach - Simultaneous ringing / Mobile twinning - Collaborative workspaces - Individual and group chat - File annotation - WebRTC softphone - Outlook® and calendar integration - File and screen sharing - Multiple layers of security - Multi-region / language support
LoopUp
loopup.com
LoopUp is a premium conference call solution that makes it easy to host high-quality remote meetings, while providing the security necessary for enterprise users. No training required. More than 7,000 business around the world trust LoopUp with their important remote meetings from day-to-day conference calls to high-visibility events. Clients include Travelex, Kia Motors America, Clifford Chance, and BMJ. We assist our customer base from 17 locations across the world.
Voximplant
voximplant.com
Voximplant is a communications platform as a service, it allows developers to add real-time communications features (voice, video and messaging) in their applications without a need to build any backend infrastructure. Voximplant architecture is designed for serverless: developers upload their JavaScript code into our cloud and uploaded code is being executed automatically when a call arrives at the platform or when an HTTP API command is executed. A call can arrive at the platform from a phone network, from a SIP device or application, and from Voximplant Web or Mobile SDK.
PhoneLiveStreaming
phonelive.io
PhoneLiveStreaming calls the elderly and connects them to your live stream with a traditional telephone every time it starts.