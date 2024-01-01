App store for web apps
Top Audio Conferencing Software - Botswana
Audio conferencing applications connect participants from different locations via a hosted voice connection. While they can handle small group calls, their primary use is to facilitate meetings and other professional communications. These tools are also effective for large-scale communications, accommodating conversations between multiple large parties. They benefit companies with remote or work-from-home employees, as well as those operating from various locations. By offering localized dial-in numbers, audio conferencing simplifies international calls, eliminating the need for international phone plans. Often, these solutions integrate with web-based tools like webinars or web conferencing, providing advanced features such as chat, instant messaging, and screen and file sharing.
Workplace
workplace.com
Workplace is a communication tool that connects everyone in your company, even if they’re working remotely. Use familiar features like Groups, Chat and Live video broadcasting to get people talking and working together. Workplace is an enterprise connectivity platform developed by Facebook, Inc. an...
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon is an American wireless network operator that previously operated as a separate division of Verizon Communications under the name of Verizon Wireless.
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharg...
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall: The All-in-One Business Communication Platform Connect with prospects and customers across voice, SMS, email, and WhatsApp. Automate workflows with 100+ integrations and AI magic, and watch your business grow on autopilot. Trusted by 6,000+ businesses globally, JustCall equips customer-fac...
Stackfield
stackfield.com
Stackfield is an All-in-One Collaboration Tool from Germany with all the features teams need to work together: Task and project management, video conferencing, team chat, collaborative work on documents and more. Stackfield is not only DSGVO compliant, but meets the highest privacy and data security...
Cisco
cisco.com
Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that connects people & things with spaces to transform buildings into smart spaces. Using the power of Cisco devices as sensors (Catalyst, Meraki, Webex) and the Spaces ecosystem, the platform aims to make buildings safe, smart, sustainable, and seamless. Cisco Space...
CommPeak
commpeak.com
Discover the Power of CommPeak: Your Ultimate Cloud-Based Communication Solution At CommPeak, we're on a mission to revolutionize cloud-based business communication, making it easier and more affordable than ever before. We're dedicated to empowering individuals and businesses like yours with superi...
Stork
stork.ai
Your team's workspace that records & transcribes meetings automatically. Stork is a Voice and Video Messenger with a powerful Screen Recording for asynchronous presentations. Fewer meetings. No more missed meetings.
Mitel MiCollab
mitel.com
Mitel MiCollab is an enterprise collaboration platform that securely and swiftly powers communications for whenever you need them, wherever you are. KEY BENEFITS - Everything you need in one place – single application for voice, video, messaging, presence, conferencing, mobility, and team collaborat...
PhoneLiveStreaming
phonelive.io
PhoneLiveStreaming calls the elderly and connects them to your live stream with a traditional telephone every time it starts.
Voximplant
voximplant.com
Voximplant is a communications platform as a service, it allows developers to add real-time communications features (voice, video and messaging) in their applications without a need to build any backend infrastructure. Voximplant architecture is designed for serverless: developers upload their JavaS...
LoopUp
loopup.com
LoopUp is a premium conference call solution that makes it easy to host high-quality remote meetings, while providing the security necessary for enterprise users. No training required. More than 7,000 business around the world trust LoopUp with their important remote meetings from day-to-day confere...