Top Audience Response Software - Vatican City

Audience response software, also referred to as audience interaction or audience engagement software, empowers presenters and event organizers to actively engage with event attendees through live polls, surveys, quizzes, and Q&A sessions. This software plays a vital role in fostering audience participation and interactivity during conference sessions or speaking engagements, enabling presenters to effortlessly capture the ideas and opinions of attendees. Audience response tools facilitate a captivating second screen experience by allowing audience members to submit questions, participate in polls and quizzes, all through their personal devices such as smartphones, tablets, or laptops. Additionally, some solutions further enhance the second screen experience by offering features like live slide sharing and note-taking capabilities. By leveraging audience response software, presenters can create dynamic and engaging sessions that leave a lasting impression on their audience.
Vevox
vevox.com
Vevox is a real-time polling and anonymous Q&A platform that enhances engagement in virtual and hybrid meetings, allowing participants to share feedback easily.
Worksup
worksup.com
We have been organizing conferences and business events for over 20 years. At one point, facing different event industry challenges we decided to create an event platform both easy-to-use for attendees and quick to set up for organizers. Now, our expertise spans over the full spectrum of event management, providing simple events live-streaming, Q&A, engaging tasks, exhibition opportunities for partners and business networking activities for participants. Worksup is being constantly developed thanks to the feedback we get from our clients and from the founders’ implemented experience. During each event planning road, Worksup is the organizer’s supportive friend and our consultants suggest the best solutions to support your individual goals.
QuizModeOn
quizmodeon.com
Quizmodeon is a web platform that gives you the power to do live multiplayer competitions. - No need for an app download, it can be easily accessed by all mobile and desktop devices. - Custom branding feature to emphasize and make your brand look special. - Gamified scenarios for the quiz produce a memorable experience for the participants - Provides an entertaining solution for HR recruitment, training, marketing strategies and much more.
Monterosa
monterosa.co
One platform, continuous fan engagement Welcome to the Interaction Cloud. The award-winning way to gamify your digital products, fast.
Feedbeo
feedbeo.com
Feedbeo is a tool for audience engagement that enables Q&A sessions, live polls, and feedback collection in meetings and events without complex software.
Audiencly
audiencly.io
Audiencly is an interactive presentation software that helps you to engage with your audience during online or live business meetings, conferences, workshops and more.
StreamAlive
streamalive.com
Boost live audience engagement with interactive tools and real-time metrics. Works with In-person sessions, hybrid sessions, Zoom, MS Teams, YouTube Live, etc. StreamAlive helps presenters engage their audiences in all forms of live sessions. The StreamAlive SaaS product is an AI-based conversational presentation platform. It helps dramatically increase audience engagement & outcomes in presentations & other live sessions, whether online or in-person. Bring your livestreams, team meetings, and webinars to life with StreamAlive. Your audience participates in the chat! StreamAlive turns the chat into real-time visualizations—word clouds, polls, world maps, thoughts, links, Q&As etc. We’ll help you track, increase and convert engagement to move your audience from bored-away to blown-away.
MeetMoji
meetmoji.com
MeetMoji is an AI-powered app that enhances presentations by integrating audience engagement tools like polls, making meetings more interactive and inclusive.
VoxVote
voxvote.com
Free Audience Response System for live voting with your audience. Vote over the internet with any smartphone browser.
myQuiz
myquiz.org
myQuiz lets users create and manage online quizzes and interactive presentations, accessible on any device, with features for customization and participant tracking.
Goosechase
goosechase.com
Goosechase is an interactive platform for creating and participating in scavenger hunts and challenges, enhancing engagement and education in various settings.
Youengage
youengage.me
Create interactive experiences that convert. No-code. Build mobile-friendly quizzes, surveys, smart forms, calculators, live Q&A, interactive virtual events & many more. Combine synchronous and asynchronous methods of gathering feedback and user engagements.
Echo360
echo360.com
Echo360 is an educational platform for creating, managing, and sharing video content with interactive features for enhanced student engagement.
Crowdpurr
crowdpurr.com
Add fun to your events with trivia, leaderboards, and more... for free! Crowdpurr helps you create fun interactive mobile-driven experiences for your live, virtual, and hybrid events.
Event Farm
eventfarm.com
Event Farm is an event management app that simplifies online invitations, guest registrations, and check-ins, enabling effective planning and execution of events.
eBallot
eballot.com
eBallot is an online voting software and services provider that makes it easy to run fair, secure, and effective votes and elections. Choose between our simple self-managed platform or full-service vote management. Our modern voting capabilities streamline your decision-making process.
ElectionBuddy
electionbuddy.com
ElectionBuddy is a modern cloud-based voting and meeting platform that enables associations, unions, non-profits, religious groups, homeowner associations, universities, and K-12 schools to streamline their votes. It provides the most secure, effective and flexible way for organizations to virtually conduct votes and elections with complete confidence and transparency. ElectionBuddy has conducted over 132,000 elections with 19 million voters.
AhaSlides
ahaslides.com
AhaSlides is an interactive presentation tool that enhances audience engagement with live polls, quizzes, and Q&A sessions for classrooms and events.
Sendsteps
sendsteps.com
Sendsteps is an AI tool for creating interactive presentations quickly, offering unique content generation and audience engagement features in multiple languages.
MeetingPulse
meetingpulse.net
MeetingPulse is a comprehensive, browser-based, interactive events solution for the modern enterprise. Founded by a team of experts in feedback and engagement, MeetingPulse is trusted by many leading global enterprises to poll, survey, brainstorm, gather leads, and make meetings of all sizes productive and substantive for the organization. HOW IT WORKS: MeetingPulse hosts over 20 modules designed specifically for maximized event and meeting engagement. Its core capabilities focus on audience response, interaction, feedback, and data collection. The modules can work together as a full conference app—no downloads necessary—or individually to meet the specific needs of organizers, presenters, and leadership. The platform is ideal for SKOs, trade shows, offsites, association membership meetings, town halls, investor events, and more. MEETINGPULSE FEATURES: * Registration * Templated Meetings * Custom Themes & Branding * API & SSO * Pulse™ Sentiment Analysis * Polls & Surveys * Voting * Q&A * Materials Sharing * Schedule * Forms * Chat * Photos MeetingPulse drives thousands of human connections, interactions, and responses with its powerful platform for HR, events, online meetings, sales, marketing, and more. With MeetingPulse, every participant has a voice.
QuestionPro
questionpro.com
QuestionPro is an online survey software for creating, distributing, and analyzing surveys, polls, and quizzes, offering various templates and offline data collection.
Zuddl
zuddl.com
Zuddl is the preferred event management platform for B2B event marketers and conference organizers to run in-person, virtual, & hybrid events. Zuddl has been built from the ground up to cater to each use case perfectly. Instead of using 8-10 different tools and platforms for running one event end to end, use Zuddl to manage your in-person, virtual and hybrid event programs and webinars from one platform. Why Zuddl: * Focus on Flexibility Bring your event to life with infinite control over branding, customizability and workflows - from registration and ticketing to attendee mobile app. There is nothing you cannot tune to your needs. * More Partner, Less Vendor Getting your event right requires more than just a subscription to an event platform. We get that. And it reflects in our pricing, support and product roadmap. * Outcome Oriented Ready-to-use revenue dashboards, configurable alerts, and integrations with Marketo, Hubspot, SFDC, etc that make reporting super simple. Zuddl is trusted by companies like Stack Commerce, Rocket Lane, ServiceNow, Storyblok, Mindtickle, Cloudsmith, Expensify, Partnership Leaders, United Nations, NAMIC, HBA, NASSCOM, Google, Microsoft, Kellogg’s amongst others to help them unify their event stack
ThoughtExchange
thoughtexchange.com
ThoughtExchange is the AI engagement and experience platform that deepens engagement, enhances data, and provides faster, easier analysis and actions—so you don’t waste a moment. * Surface better insights through richer, more personalized engagements. Select from multiple methods to unify quantitative and qualitative data collection and uncover nuance. * With AI analysis integrated throughout the ThoughtExchange platform, participant insights are turned into actionable, targeted solutions in minutes instead of months. * AI analyzes your engagement data, combines it with contextual information about your organization, and produces personalized action plans for individuals or groups—within seconds. Using its sophisticated analytics and secure OpenAI integration, get broader participation, deeper insights, and actionable ideas in far less time. With ThoughtExchange, you can access thousands of voices in one conversation—and its AI takes care of the data analysis for you, in minutes instead of months. Hear the what, when, how, why (and sometimes where) of your challenge, with just one question.
Slido
sli.do
Slido is an interactive platform for live polling and Q&A in meetings and events, enhancing audience engagement with various tools and analytics.
Quizizz
quizizz.com
Quizizz is an interactive learning platform for creating and taking quizzes, suitable for self-paced and live settings, enhancing education for students of all ages.
Poll Everywhere
polleverywhere.com
Poll Everywhere is an online app for creating live polls, surveys, and quizzes, allowing audience engagement via mobile devices in various settings.
Mentimeter
mentimeter.com
Mentimeter is an audience engagement platform that enables interactive presentations through polls, quizzes, and real-time feedback, suitable for various settings.
