Top Audience Response Software

Audience response software, also referred to as audience interaction or audience engagement software, empowers presenters and event organizers to actively engage with event attendees through live polls, surveys, quizzes, and Q&A sessions. This software plays a vital role in fostering audience participation and interactivity during conference sessions or speaking engagements, enabling presenters to effortlessly capture the ideas and opinions of attendees. Audience response tools facilitate a captivating second screen experience by allowing audience members to submit questions, participate in polls and quizzes, all through their personal devices such as smartphones, tablets, or laptops. Additionally, some solutions further enhance the second screen experience by offering features like live slide sharing and note-taking capabilities. By leveraging audience response software, presenters can create dynamic and engaging sessions that leave a lasting impression on their audience.
Quizizz
quizizz.com
Quizizz is an interactive learning platform for creating and taking quizzes, suitable for self-paced and live settings, enhancing education for students of all ages.
Mentimeter
mentimeter.com
Mentimeter is an audience engagement platform that enables interactive presentations through polls, quizzes, and real-time feedback, suitable for various settings.
AhaSlides
ahaslides.com
AhaSlides is an interactive presentation tool that enhances audience engagement with live polls, quizzes, and Q&A sessions for classrooms and events.
Slido
sli.do
Slido is an interactive platform for live polling and Q&A in meetings and events, enhancing audience engagement with various tools and analytics.
Sendsteps
sendsteps.com
Sendsteps is an AI tool for creating interactive presentations quickly, offering unique content generation and audience engagement features in multiple languages.
QuestionPro
questionpro.com
QuestionPro is an online survey software for creating, distributing, and analyzing surveys, polls, and quizzes, offering various templates and offline data collection.
Vevox
vevox.com
Vevox is a real-time polling and anonymous Q&A platform that enhances engagement in virtual and hybrid meetings, allowing participants to share feedback easily.
Poll Everywhere
polleverywhere.com
Poll Everywhere is an online app for creating live polls, surveys, and quizzes, allowing audience engagement via mobile devices in various settings.
Goosechase
goosechase.com
Goosechase is an interactive platform for creating and participating in scavenger hunts and challenges, enhancing engagement and education in various settings.
Echo360
echo360.com
Echo360 is an educational platform for creating, managing, and sharing video content with interactive features for enhanced student engagement.
Feedbeo
feedbeo.com
Feedbeo is a tool for audience engagement that enables Q&A sessions, live polls, and feedback collection in meetings and events without complex software.
QuizModeOn
quizmodeon.com
QuizModeOn is a web platform for live multiplayer quizzes, accessible on any device, offering custom branding and gamified scenarios for various applications like recruitment and training.
StreamAlive
streamalive.com
StreamAlive enhances live audience engagement through interactive tools and real-time metrics for various presentation formats, including online and in-person sessions.
MeetMoji
meetmoji.com
MeetMoji is an AI-powered app that enhances presentations by integrating audience engagement tools like polls, making meetings more interactive and inclusive.
myQuiz
myquiz.org
myQuiz lets users create and manage online quizzes and interactive presentations, accessible on any device, with features for customization and participant tracking.
Event Farm
eventfarm.com
Event Farm is an event management app that simplifies online invitations, guest registrations, and check-ins, enabling effective planning and execution of events.
Youengage
youengage.me
Youengage enables users to create no-code interactive experiences like quizzes, surveys, and events to gather feedback and engage users effectively.
Worksup
worksup.com
Worksup is an event management platform for easily organizing conferences, offering live-streaming, Q&A, networking, and exhibition opportunities.
Audiencly
audiencly.io
Audiencly is an interactive presentation software that enhances engagement during online or live business meetings, conferences, and workshops.
ElectionBuddy
electionbuddy.com
ElectionBuddy is a secure cloud-based platform for conducting online votes and elections for organizations like unions, non-profits, and schools.
eBallot
eballot.com
eBallot is an online voting platform that enables users to create and manage secure and customizable votes, surveys, and elections efficiently.
Crowdpurr
crowdpurr.com
Crowdpurr is an audience engagement platform for live, virtual, and hybrid events, enabling interactive experiences like polls and leaderboards on mobile devices.
MeetingPulse
meetingpulse.net
MeetingPulse is a browser-based tool for interactive meetings, allowing live polling, surveys, and audience engagement without downloads.
Zuddl
zuddl.com
Zuddl is an event management platform for B2B marketers and organizers to handle in-person, virtual, and hybrid events from a single platform.
Monterosa
monterosa.co
Monterosa is a platform that gamifies digital products to enhance continuous fan engagement.
VoxVote
voxvote.com
VoxVote is an audience response system that allows real-time voting during presentations using smartphones, enhancing interaction and feedback.
ThoughtExchange
thoughtexchange.com
ThoughtExchange is an interactive survey platform that gathers feedback and provides actionable insights through AI analysis, suitable for various organizational contexts.
vFairs
vfairs.com
